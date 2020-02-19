2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
Which Sierra 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Prodigious torque from optional diesel engine
- Quiet cabin for a workhorse truck, even when diesel-equipped
- Solid build quality and high-end feel
- Some versions don't offer a telescoping steering column
- Thick roof pillars create large blind spots
- Behind class leaders for towing and hauling capability
- Regular-cab Sierra 3500HD is no longer available
- Short-bed Double Cab model also removed from 3500HD lineup
- Part of the third GMC Sierra HD generation introduced for 2014
Overall rating
The 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a big truck with big capabilities. It's available with two powerful engines — a standard V8 and a turbodiesel option — and both can pull massive trailers or haul monster payloads. On the inside, the Sierra is generously equipped on its base and SLE trim levels and gets lavish on the top-dog Denali model. This GMC is a comfortable and quiet truck that can get the job done.
The Sierra HD isn't alone in its class, however. The Ford and Ram heavy-duty trucks can tow significantly more. They also have interiors with more modern aesthetics along with updated tech interfaces and safety features. A redesigned 2020 model promises to put the Sierra HD back on a competitive footing. Even so, there's still enough good here to make the 2019 Sierra 3500HD worth checking out.
GMC Sierra 3500HD models
The 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD heavy-duty pickup truck is available in four trim levels: base, SLE, SLT and Denali. All come in a crew-cab body style, with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive and in either a single rear-wheel (SRW) or dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. Two bed lengths are available: standard 6.6-foot short bed or 8.2-foot long bed.
The base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 horsepower and 380 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch steel wheels, an automatic locking rear differential, xenon headlights, air conditioning, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, power door locks and windows, cruise control, and a tilt-only steering wheel. Also standard are a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a USB port and a six-speaker stereo.
From the base Sierra on up, you also have your choice of engine. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is available, also paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Many options are available for the base Sierra. Highlights include a remote locking tailgate, LED bed lighting, a 110-volt power outlet, satellite radio, and OnStar services with 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
The next rung up on the trim-level ladder is the SLE, which adds to the standard equipment with an 8-inch touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels (single rear-wheel models only), tinted rear windows, a remote-locking EZ-Lift tailgate, remote keyless entry, carpeted floor, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and most of the base Sierra's options.
Next up is our recommendation, the SLT. Building on the SLE's equipment, the SLT adds foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
For a luxurious take on your hard-working truck, there's the top level with the Denali. It adds a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, an upgraded driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
Many of the standard features on upper trims can be added at lower trim levels in grouped packages. Other optional highlights depend on trim level and include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a Driver Alert package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver's seat.
Only available on the SLT is the All Terrain HD package, which includes 18-inch wheels, the Z71 off-road suspension, skid plates, front and rear parking sensors, and a heated steering wheel. A separate Suspension package (available on the SLE and the SLT) offers hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling treatments.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Put about 1000 miles on mine, and so far, the whole family is impressed. Mileage has been great and I am shocked at how quiet the cabin is. So far, I must say, I’m a bit spoiled now.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$47,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$51,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 3500HD safety features:
- OnStar Telematics
- This optional system adds items such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen-vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver when he or she is drifting out of the lane, which is especially helpful on a large truck like this.
- Teen Driver Mode
- Uses custom vehicle settings to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume for secondary drivers.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
Much like the Sierra 3500HD, the F-350 is available with a standard V8 and an optional turbodiesel. It also comes with a variety of trim levels, ranging from a base workhorse all the way up to the plush Limited. This year's F-350, however, is available in a wider range of cab-and-bed configurations because the Sierra 3500HD comes as a crew cab only.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
The Ram 3500 provides an excellent combination of power and style. With the optional turbodiesel engine and the right equipment, the Ram 3500 can tow an astonishing 35,100 pounds. Move up the trim-level ladder, and you can get Ram's excellent 12-inch infotainment screen along with a very pleasant leather-and-wood-trimmed interior.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
If you like the Sierra's engine choices, its towing capabilities and its driving feel, but you want to save a bit of money, look no further than the Silverado 3500HD. The Silverado HD is built on the same platform, so it offers the same engine choices and interior.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD:
- Regular-cab Sierra 3500HD is no longer available
- Short-bed Double Cab model also removed from 3500HD lineup
- Part of the third GMC Sierra HD generation introduced for 2014
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,800.
More about the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sierra 3500HD 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sierra 3500HD.
