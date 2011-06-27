Vehicle overview

GMC has long been known as the dedicated truck division of General Motors. But it's fairly well known that its vehicles are platform twins to various Chevrolets models, differing chiefly in styling and as such sharing the same good and bad points. As such, the 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD is very similar to the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. So, as with the Chevy, strengths are many and weaknesses are few, making the Sierra 3500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters. This year's fully redesigned model brings new styling, a new double cab model (which slots in between the standard and crew cabs), advanced safety features and an improved cabin, both in terms of quality and features. Unchanged are the formidable powertrain options.

In short, the Sierra 3500HD is a comfortable truck that boasts strong performance, confident handling and impressive hauling and towing capabilities. If you haven't driven a heavy-duty pickup in years, you may be pleasantly surprised; underway, this GMC is not the loud, stiff-riding brute you might expect. Rather, this workhorse provides a fairly smooth and quiet ride. And drivers will likely appreciate its precise steering, which provides arrow-straight tracking on the freeway. When it's time to work, this rig is ready, as it can haul up to 7,374 pounds and tow up to 23,200 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection).

The heavy-duty pickup segment has become as hotly contested as "The World's Strongest Man" competition. In addition to their ability to perform heroic feats of brute strength, these trucks provide levels of comfort and refinement unheard of years ago. The 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty and 2015 Ram 3500 are also worth a good look. Within that select group, the 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD stands proud and deserves consideration from consumers looking for one of these very capable workhorses.