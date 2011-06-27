  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2002 GMC Sierra 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engines you can buy, class-leading towing and payload.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$3,153 - $6,369
Used Sierra 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The biggest, most powerful pickup you can drive without going to trucking school.

Vehicle overview

The 3500 Series Sierra represents the pinnacle of GM's heavy-duty truck lineup. With the biggest engines, highest tow rating and standard dual real wheels out back, there's no mistaking this truck for anything but a heavy-duty worksite machine. Styling is similar to light-duty Sierras, with a bulging hood, redesigned grille and standard wheel flares as the most noticeable distinguishing characteristics.

Just adding a taller cab and big dually wheels in back hardly qualifies a truck as heavy-duty. In this hard-fought segment, you need plenty of brute force from under the hood and transmissions and suspensions to back it all up -- the Sierra 3500 has all of the above.

Starting in the engine department, the Sierra features not only the most powerful gasoline engine available anywhere, but the baddest diesel engine ever to hit the streets, as well. Developed jointly with Isuzu, the 6.6-liter turbocharged Duramax V8 cranks out 300 horsepower and a whopping 520 pound-feet of torque. (That's 65 horses and 20 lb-ft more than Ford's PowerStroke, and 55/15 over the Dodge Cummins diesel.) When it comes to gasoline power, GM leads the pack there, too. The Vortec 8100 V8 puts out 340 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque - both numbers eclipsing those of the V10s being offered by competitors. Even the base Vortec 6000 V8 is rated at a healthy 300 horses.

With engines like that twisting the crankshaft, you better have strong transmissions handling the shifts, and the Sierra answers with a range of four heavy-duty units. Standard on 6.0-liter-powered 3500s is a New Venture five-speed manual with a fifth-gear overdrive. Those who prefer to leave the shifting to the transmission can order the 4L80-E overdrive automatic that features a tow/haul mode to reduce busy shifts while towing. Sierras equipped with either the Vortec 8100 or Duramax diesel get their choice of a ZF six-speed manual with a deep 5.79 first gear and a gas-sipping overdrive sixth, or an electronically controlled Allison five-speed automatic that boasts a patented "grade-braking" feature that automatically selects the optimum gear for downhill engine braking. It also touts "shift stabilization" to prevent ill-timed upshifts and downshifts and even has "Power Take Off" capability that allows owners to run PTO-driven equipment on-site, delivering 250 lb-ft of continuous torque.

Supporting all this heavy-duty hardware is a standard independent torsion bar front/solid axle three-stage multi-leaf spring rear suspension system. High-capacity four-wheel disc brakes feature ABS and a Hydro-Boost brake proportioning system for maximum stopping power under heavy loads; a comforting thought considering the 3500's Herculean tow rating. When properly equipped, one-ton Sierras can pull up to 12,000 pounds. Needless to say, the Sierra 3500 is one serious work truck.

The heavy-duty Sierra's interior is much like those you'll find in GM's light-duty pickups and SUVs. Large and comfortable seats, plenty of easily accessible storage space and a straightforward interior design make the Sierra feel right at home the instant you climb inside. Three trim levels (SL, SLE, SLT) allow you to add as much or as little luxury as you want. Base SLs come with standard air conditioning, a stereo and a 40/20/40 split bench seat. Top-of-the-line SLT models add such luxuries as power adjustable leather seats, an enhanced six-speaker audio system with a CD player and the OnStar communications system.

Regardless of what options you choose, you'll feel comfortable knowing that you're driving one of the toughest, most capable trucks on the road. With the knockout punch of the two most powerful engines on the market combined with a choice of heavy-duty transmissions and classic good looks, it's hard to beat the Sierra 3500 for the ultimate in a workhorse pickup.

2002 Highlights

After undergoing a full redesign last year, the Sierra 3500 gets only minor changes for 2002. Air conditioning is now standard on all trim levels, and a Cold Weather package is now available that includes heated exterior mirrors and a rear window defogger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500.

5(71%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(29%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

gmc crew cab
marmcn,10/09/2003
awesome power with the turbodiesel and the cummins transmission. can pull the anchor(boat) with the camper up cascade passes and still pass empty powerstrokes
the worst truck ever made
pdiddy,04/30/2002
just doesn't stack up to the ford at all
Disappointed
JK1,06/09/2002
i really really really wish I had bought an F-350....
The Haul Myster
Walking horse,04/12/2002
We upgraded to a heaveier tow vechile. We have a horse ranch and haul 12,000 to 15,000# trailers. If you want a SERIOUS tow vehicle, this is it. Neither Ford nor Dodge can touch it. It is also eztremely quite, but due to the towing capacity a little hard riding. Build quality is great, especially considering this is a TRUCK
See all 7 reviews of the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 features & specs
More about the 2002 GMC Sierra 3500

Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 Overview

The Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500.

Can't find a used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,068.

Find a used GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,334.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,952.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,229.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 GMC Sierra 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles