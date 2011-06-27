1996 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Vortec, a new family of engines, is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. The Vortec engines available on the Sierra 3500 pickups include a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp at 4,600 rpm and 355 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm and a 7.4-liter V8, capable of 290 hp at 4,200 rpm and 410 lb-ft of torque at 3,200 rpm.Noteworthy comfort and convenience additions include illuminated entry, additional 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable front safety belts. Also the crew cab body styles get rear-seat heating ducts.Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are added this year as well.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Sierra 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Miguel,11/12/2008
2wd diesel dually, wouldn't go with anything else. 30 gal tank, 400+ miles towing or non-towing. Excellent power, starts in all conditions, pulls anything. Comfortable ride, easy maintenance, great handling, powerful-do I need to say anything else?
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
