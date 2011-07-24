Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

414 listings
Sierra 3500HD Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    103,109 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    242,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    179,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,987

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    111,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,869

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    104,191 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    124,820 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,752

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    109,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $34,000

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    85,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $32,000

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    70,546 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,998

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    59,617 miles
    No accidents, Rental Use

    $38,991

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    292,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Dark Green
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    79,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,800

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    200,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Black
    used

    2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    345,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    156,240 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    195,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    62,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,917

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    184,497 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,975

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
3.56 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (33%)
broke down on the first day
texasbuyer777,07/24/2011
duramax diesel 2011, bought 7/22/2011 build date 6/2011. exhaust fluid malfunction light on with check engine light, 5 miles from dealership, drove 150 miles, took to dealer in the am, tried programming fix, no help from gmc tech support, 8-5 m-f, thats BS.dealer tried, gm is working on new code/software to fix, working on it for 7 months, no luck,HEY GUYS, WAKE UP, this glitch is affecting real people in the real world, probably will end up being class action against GM! God Bless.... almost forgot, reverse sensors broken from factory////????
Report abuse
