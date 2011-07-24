Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 103,109 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,900
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Thanks to newfound capabilities, the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck. Vehicle overview Aside from the few crossover SUVs in its current lineup, GMC is synonymous with trucks. And not compact city trucks, either. We`re talking heavy-duty trucks for people who build things. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a standout performer among some very tough competitors. This year the heavy-duty Sierra receives plenty of improvements to help it keep up with -- and in some instances, prevail over -- its competition. A new frame, which GMC says is considerably more rigid than before, contributes to increased towing and hauling capacities. In addition GMC has bolted in some revised suspension components that give the truck not only more load capacity but also a more comfortable ride. With these new heavier loads to pull, a new, optional 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel enters service with some fairly impressive stats. Output is rated at 397 horsepower and an eye-bulging 765 pound-feet of torque (a jump of 105 lb-ft of torque over last year`s turbodiesel). This increase doesn`t come at the expense of the environment or pocketbook, either. According to GMC, this new diesel works with a heavy-duty six-speed Allison 1000 transmission to deliver fuel economy that`s 11 percent better than the previous diesel powertrain.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422CG6BF235255
Stock: 10438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 242,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> New 6.6L V8 diesel turbo engine installed with warranty. 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Enjoy the heated seats in this model you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This GMC Sierra features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2011 GMC Sierra 3500. It has satellite radio capabilities. This model has a V8, 6.6L high output engine. This vehicle shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. The Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. This 1 ton pickup is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. With the keyless entry system on this GMC Sierra you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. It is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C87BF253136
Stock: UT253136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 179,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,987
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Slt Convenience Package Leather Seats Rearview Camera System Tire; Spare Lt235/80R17E Highway Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Ebony; Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim Exhaust Brake Gvwr; 13;000 Lbs. (5897 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Moldings; Bodyside; Body-Colored Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Summit White Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tailgate; Ez-Lift Tailgate; Locking Tires; Lt235/80R17E All-Season Highway; Blackwall Universal Home Remote Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Painted Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Well-known by many, the Sierra 3500HD has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. This wonderfully maintained GMC Sierra 3500HD is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Sierra 3500HD plus much, much more. More information about the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The Sierra range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $28,000. Strengths of this model include powerful engine lineup, class-leading design, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, wide variety of configurations, and available 4-wheel drive Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Sierra 3500HD is so immaculate it is practically new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C86BF116789
Stock: BF116789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 111,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,869
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~DENALI~~DIESEL~~LIFTED~~20 XD's with new MasterCraft Courser MXT's~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~ONE OWNER~~Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel~~Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic~~4WD Leather 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Bose Premium Speaker System Driver 12-Way Power Seat Adjuster Front Passenger 12-Way Power Seat Adjuster Garage door transmitter Heated Front Bucket Seats Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package Rear Parking Sensors Remote keyless entry Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C89BF160359
Stock: 160359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2011 GMC Sierra Utility 4x4.* Duramax turbo diesel.* Allison transmission.* Clean cab and utility body.* 1500 lb Thieman power lift gate.* 104000 miles.* Fisher plow plates and wiring.* One owner truck with full dealer maintenance history.* Six new tires and ready to go.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD322CL1BF160988
Stock: AMA2696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,820 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,752
Jerry Seiner South Jordan - South Jordan / Utah
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium light titanium Cloth. Odometer is 61781 miles below market average! We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. We’re picky because we know you’re picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that don’t pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in South Jordan!!!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C84BF202273
Stock: 614581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 109,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$34,000
Kents Custom Cars And Trucks - Collinsville / Oklahoma
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD DRW Bale Bed Truck, Cannonball Engineering Bale Bed with Dump Bed, Bed uses two Squeeze Cylinders for better Squeeze and Maneuverability. Arms can be moved in and out Separately or in Tandem. The same Hydraulic Components operate both the Arm Function and the unique Dump Bed Function. Bed is 188L X 92W. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 1000 6-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Cloth Seats, Vinyl Floor Material, SLE Preferred Package: Includes driver 6 way power seat adjuster, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth phone interface, fog lamps, AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback, AUX Input and USB port. AC, Cruise Control, Child Seat Anchors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Door Locks and Windows, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Engine Exhaust Brake, Skid Plate Package, 3.73 Axle Ratio, Nexen LT235/80R17 Tires, 17 inch Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers. For more information give us a Call at 918-371-8888 or send us a Text Message at 918-302-1417.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD423CLXBF190419
Stock: BF190419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,000
Dormans Auto Center of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Have confidence when purchasing your next vehicle. A CARFAX report is included. SLT /Z71 / 4X4 /4WD / TRACTION CONTROL / NEW FRONT BRAKES / NEW FRONT ROTORS / NAV / NAVIGATION / GPS / REAR VIEW CAMERA / REAR BACKUP SENSORS / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / This vehicle has the extras you are looking for. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT524C86BZ428257
Stock: 2459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,546 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,998
McLoughlin Chevrolet - Portland / Oregon
*** UP TO 120 DAYS TO 1st PAYMENT ON APPROVED CREDIT *** 2011 GMC SIERRA 3500 HD CREW CAB DENALI, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Z71, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, ANTI THEFT, KEYLESS ENTRY, AC, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, PREMIUM SOUND, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, LEATHER, MOON ROOF, FOG LIGHTS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BED LINER, TOW PKG,OVERSIZE PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, CUSTOM BUMPERS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, ROOF RACK, WINCH, CUSTOM LED LIGHTS.Here at McLoughlin Chevrolet you will find an amazing assortment of new, certified and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUV's! Please feel free to call David or Brian to set up an appointment to test drive at (503) 652-0000. We do offer financing to anyone the law allows!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C81BF220358
Stock: PC00338B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,617 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$38,991
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 59,617! Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (C49) rear-window defogger and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5- inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and (JL1) integrated trailer brake controller, SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING center fold-down armrest with storage Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C86BF154033
Stock: BF154033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 292,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C86BF162294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,800
Stoops Automotive Group - Muncie / Indiana
Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark cashmere light cashmere Leather. 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Driven to be the Best CALL TODAY: 765-268-8055.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT524CG0BZ134604
Stock: 114451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 200,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,500
Kalispell Toyota - Kalispell / Montana
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C82BF104395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 345,627 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C81BF146003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,240 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
***RUST FREE SOUTHERN TRCUK*** THIS 6.6L DURAMAX 4X4 2012 GMC SIERRA 3500 IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! INCLUDES 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A NEW SIERRA! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C81CF149520
Stock: 14312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Vallery Ford - Waverly / Ohio
Come in and check out this 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab. A SLT edition with 4x4. Also a local trade-in with leather and a moonroof. Stop in today for a test drive or give us a call. Thanks for looking.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424EG0CF202413
Stock: P5914A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,917
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Silver One Owner, Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Emergency communication system, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Auxiliary Input Jack, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C82CF131517
Stock: GY0003B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 184,497 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
This stellar 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Crew Cab in Summit White is a proven workhorse that will exceed your expectations. Powered by a brawny 6.6 Liter Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 that pounds out 397hp while paired with a sophisticated 6 Speed Allison 1000 Automatic transmission. Our Sierra 3500HD can handle your toughest job with ease and efficiency and is built strong with a payload of 7,222 pounds and towing capacity up to 23,100 pounds. With an independent front suspension and a heavy duty trailering package, this GMC is designed specifically for the constant grind of heavy duty use and offers an exceptionally comfortable ride along with unparalleled performance. Our Crew Cab has a tough stance with tinted windows, fog lights, heated mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels. You'll appreciate a well designed SLT cabin that was built with your hectic lifestyle in mind with keyless entry, full power accessories, a trip computer, and a convenient center console. Amp up the style with heated leather seats with power adjustments, a leather steering wheel, a Bose sound system and Bluetooth technology that lets you listen to your favorite tunes and stay safely connected as you get the job done in this sturdy truck. Of course safety is always number one and we supply OnStar, anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control to keep you safe and secure. This GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT is an impressive, powerful choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C83CF213417
Stock: 18868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 5(33%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(17%)
- 2(33%)
Related GMC Sierra 3500HD info
