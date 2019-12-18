Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 97,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,990$5,976 Below Market
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This GMC Sierra 3500HD makes saving on a used truck easy. This truck is nearly brand new. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that can balance family and work. With 97,236 miles and priced at $49,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0HF167850
Stock: 2231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 70,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,950$2,970 Below Market
Burdick Mitsubishi - Cicero / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY8HF143067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$46,999$1,902 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black/Spice Red All-Terrain Leather.Tim's Truck Capital is very proud to offer this gorgeous 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Onyx Black Beautifully equipped with All-Terrain HD Package (All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Floor Mounted Console, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, and Wireless Charging), Duramax Plus Package (6-Speaker Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/IntelliLink & Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist), Off-Road Suspension Package (Hill Descent Control), Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, HD Radio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, OnStar Guidance Plan For 3 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Windows, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, and Universal Home Remote), Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black/Spice Red All-Terrain Leather, 18" Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Radiator Grille & Fr Bumper Opening Cover, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings (LPO), Bodyside moldings, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual 150 Amps & 220 Amps Each Alternator, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Idle Switch, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/IntelliLink, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Awards: * 2017 KBB.co
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY0HF119925
Stock: ZC1557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$58,797
Everett Buick GMC - Bryant / Arkansas
CARFAX One-Owner. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel DISCOVER THE DIFFERENCE! @ EverettBGMC.com, ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AWD / 4WD, Audio Package, Bose High End Sound Package, Climate Package, Heat Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Remote Start, Sound Package, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Driver Alert Package, Duramax Plus Package, Forward Collision Alert, Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8' Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Guidance Plan For 3 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/IntelliLink & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Driver Alert Package, Duramax Plus Package, Forward Collision Alert, Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment. Odometer is
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY3HF232738
Stock: HF232738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 61,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,500$1,997 Below Market
Five Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Summit White 4D Crew Cab Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD 4 X 4 !, NAVIGATION!, BLUETOOTH!, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!, LEATHER!, TINTED WINDOWS!, BACKUP CAMERA!, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, TOUCH SCREEN RADIO!, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, BEST COLOR COMBINATION!, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, TRAILER TOW GROUP, RECEIVER HITCH, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.We appreciate your interest in this used vehicle, for sale at Five Star CDJR in Warner Robins. We sell and service all Makes and models including, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, and many more. We proudly serve the Warner Robins, Macon, Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Vienna, Cordele and Columbus areas with the best pricing on used cars. We ensure you get a great deal through market research tools like KBB to find the right price for your vehicle. Drive away with confidence knowing you are covered for the first 2 months / 2000 miles through our used car limited warranty. Used car buying doesn’t have to be a scary experience! Let our sale consultants help you find the perfect ride at and affordable cost at Five Star CDJR Warner Robins. 2817 WATSON BLVD 866-207-2847.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY7HF204974
Stock: PJ6028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 63,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$57,984$234 Below Market
Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice - Venice / Florida
Recent Arrival! This well equipped 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD in Mineral Metallic is eligible for GN Certification and is loaded with great options. This Sierra features the legendary Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Engine with the Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Call today to schedule a test drive.GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase datePre-owned vehicle prices do not include tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee, service reconditioning fees, transportation or GM Certification charges. Clean CarfaxÂ refers to no structural or frame damage. Pictures are for illustration purposes only, and dealer is not responsible for printing errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where general site info, factory rebates, incentives options or vehicle features and prices may be listed incorrectly as we receive data from multiple sources. Please verify prices with a store manager by contacting us at 352-622-2264 or by visiting the dealership. Retail prices on used vehicles are obtained using multiple third party tools/sites. Our advertised price is based on market conditions and product demands. Prices are subject to change. Warranties will vary by vehicle. In-person, phone, text and email offers are not final until both parties have signed documentation. Please see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY7HF178957
Stock: C1087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 15,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,454
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick Well Optioned Super Low Mileage 1 Owner Extended Cab Work Truck Equipped with Premium Cloth Seats, Trailering Equipment Package including Trailer Brake Controller, Snow Plow Prep Package, 4.10 HD Axle, LED Cargo Lighting, 18 inch Styled Steel Wheels on Michelins and more! factory Books and Manuals are still in the truck. Not seeing just exactly what you were looking for? Please go to our website @ www.Baglier.com where you will see the largest collection of Light to Medium Duty Trucks in Western Pa. Whether gas, Duramax Turbo Diesel, Cummins Turbo Diesel or Powerstroke Turbo Diesel, Single Rear Wheel (SRW) or Dual Rear Wheel (Dually DRW) chances are we have several on site. Still looking for something we don't have, let one of our sales professionals know just what you are looking for and let us find it for you. . Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT52VCG2HZ213819
Stock: A4349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 26,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,995
Doug Henry Buick GMC - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Doug Henry of Farmville believes in displaying an upfront low competitive price that is eligible for everyone in the general public. You qualify for this price simply by financing with GM Financial for standard rate financing. Take a moment to stop by and see if this is the vehicle that best meets your needs. Located at 8567 W. Marlboro RD Farmville, NC. Ask one of our trained professionals about a vehicle demonstration and test drive. 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Onyx Black Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather. 4D Crew Cab Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic At Doug Henry of Farmville we strive to make your car buying experience, simple, enjoyable, and straight forward. We work hard to ensure every customer gets the best deal available. Competitive rates for customers with qualifying credit scores and credit rebuilding programs for those who may have had credit challenges in the past. Doug Henry of Farmville is here for all of your vehicle needs, from purchase to repair. Our qualified Service Department & Collision Center can keep your vehicle well maintained, and repair any damages in the unfortunate case of an automobile accident. Prices do include all applicable rebates available to general public including conquest/loyalty/trade incentives and financing for standard rates with GM Financial. Dealer Installed Accessories, sales Tax, License Fees, destination charge and 638 Dealer Admin Fee extra. We make every effort to ensure our online price is correct, but are subject to errors Proudly serving: Farmville, Greenville, Kinston, Snow Hill, Wilson, Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEYXHF110653
Stock: G6991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 59,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$59,990
Steve Rayman Chevrolet - Smyrna / Georgia
*Navigation* (NAVI/ GPS)*, *Rear DVD/TV SYS*, Bluetooth, Bose, CD Player, Clean Title, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heavy Duty Trailering, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Non-Rental, Non-Smoker, Rear Camera, Sunroof-Moonroof, USB iPod, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Contact Us at 678-424-2065 for a quick quote on this vehicle. Steve Rayman is happy to serve all of Atlanta area customers from our new and used car dealership. Can't find the car you are looking for? We will be happy to locate a vehicle that satisfies your needs. Call us at 678-424-2065 or email us at sales@steveraymanauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0HF104778
Stock: 112152A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 68,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,981
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with a 6.6L Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel engine and Allison automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE with no accidents reported! Features chrome running boards, deep tinted rear windows, spray in bed liner, trailer brake controller, luxury leather interior, heated seats, navigation, Bluetooth, back up camera, steering wheel mounted cruise control, heated steering wheel, universal garage door opener, rear seat dvd head rests and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY4HF107831
Stock: 107831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
Bob Johnson Subaru - Brockport / New York
From city streets to back roads, this Red 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD powers through any situation. The heavy duty Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/366 engine delivers mind-blowing torque to any on or off-road situation. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It has the following options: WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, WHEELS, 18' PAINTED STEEL includes 18' x 8' steel spare wheel. Spare not included with pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. FULL-SIZE, STEEL SPARE. Spare not included with pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered., UNDERBODY SHIELD, FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case, AUDIO SYSTEM 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED TIRES, ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE LT265/70R18E ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar, and SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE includes power feed for backup and roof emergency light, 220-amp alternator with gas or diesel engine, forward lamp wiring harness, provision for cab roof mounted lamp/beacon, underbody shields and Heavy-Duty front-springs. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Spurr Chevrolet Buick GMC/ Bob Johnson Subaru, 6331 Brockport Spencerport Rd, Brockport, NY 14420.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42VCG6HF125448
Stock: 99115U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 33,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$58,555$937 Below Market
Whitefish Ford - Whitefish / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1HF243060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,060 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$59,981
Northwest Chevrolet - McKenna / Washington
Check out this 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater., Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18' (45.7 cm) chromed aluminum includes 18' x 8' (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires single rear wheels.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Wheel, 18' x 8' (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18' wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (ZW9) pick-up box delete is ordered.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote (Not included when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.), Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), and Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5' with a 2.0' insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.). Come see for yourself or call Northwest Chevrolet in McKenna to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.NORTHWESTCHEVROLET.com. **Sales tax savings of $1,319 based on the greater Seattle area sales tax of 10.4%.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY4HF149977
Stock: UC20175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 74,687 miles
$52,989
Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ODOR FREE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, MEMORY SETTINGS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, DUAL POWER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, REAR PARK ASSIST, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Duramax Plus Package. 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Summit White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4D Crew CabLehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0HF237945
Stock: Q20082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 37,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,997
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Deep Garnet Metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 7 Speakers, 8' Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar Guidance Plan For 3 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/IntelliLink & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 22316 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0HF101993
Stock: P23744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 34,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,988
Steve Austins Auto Group - Bellefontaine / Ohio
Dual rear wheels. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. stone blue metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Why Buy at Steve Austin's Auto Group? 1. We are LOCAL and EASY to get to. 2. We have the full line of CHEVROLET, GMC, CADILLAC and BUICK vehicles. 3. Our Service Department is TOP RATED with WORLD CLASS TECHS. 4. Our Body Shop is rated PREFERRED by Insurance Companies and has a 97% Rating. 5. Our Sales Team live here, so you're dealing with YOUR NEIGHBORS. 6. We have HUNDREDS of NEW, CERTIFIED and PRE-OWNED vehicles at the RIGHT PRICE. 7. If you don't see it, we will get it for you. New or Used. 8. Your business HELPS the whole area by keeping taxes HERE. 9. We have LESS OVERHEAD then the city dealers. 10. We have to keep your business here to STAY IN BUSINESS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42WCY8HF154156
Stock: 20T205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 39,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,990
Pogue Chrysler - Powderly / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY8HF214958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,919 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$37,988
Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet - Rapid City / South Dakota
Questions on features, photos, or specifications? Chat, text, or call! With Denny Menholt, you've got options. Find your perfect ride from nearly 400 pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. The right cars, the right price, the right experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42WCG5HF144031
Stock: C2580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
