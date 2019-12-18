Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

The Nav system is almost useless as far as address input, The 4 wheel selector knob doesn't need to above the very similar headlight knob, Why not put a DEF gauge in it? When DEF warning triggers the DIC, no other information is available until the DEF tank is filled! Entertainment system (CD, books on disk and downloaded library books) startup again when I approach the vehicle (phone in my pocket) and the engine is running. I have lost my place in many books many times because of this. The backup camera surely came from a Cracker Jacks box, substandard quality. The center display will ruin your night vision when put in reverse (it could use a dimmer/off switch). And why not allow full time use of the back up camera and back up lighting? (I live and work on my farm). Steering wheel buttons could be a little more intuitive, It's easy to turn on the steering wheel heater when the intent was to reduce the cruise speed. My truck has the 6.6 Duramax (awsome!) and I drive about 10k miles/mo. Needless to say, I'm in it a lot. Don't misunderstand, I love my truck but like I said in the beginning, the design and engineering people should have to drive their creations for a month or so. How did someone devise the notion to put the DEF filler neck under the hood and on the passenger side firewall? A common problem and more future problems will occur as the caustic DEF fluid splashes out of the filler neck, it drains down on top of and puddles in the wiring harness on the bottom of the DEF tank where the wires go into the bottom of the tank. It's happened once and it damaged the DEF tank heater... thingie. Luckily it was under extended warranty. And one thing Edmunds, I couldn't find the 6.6 Duramax option on your drop down menus. There all 6.0s

