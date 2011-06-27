Vehicle overview

Although GMC is known as the truck division of General Motors, it's no big secret that its vehicles are under-the-skin-twins to various Chevrolets. As such, the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD shares its Silverado relative's strengths and weaknesses. There's much more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 3500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.

A 2013 Sierra may not look much different from a 2007 (when it was last fully redesigned) but there have been plenty of steady improvements made since then. Altogether, these upgrades contribute to the current Sierra's comfortable ride, strong performance, confident handling and substantial hauling/towing capacities. How substantial? We're talking a maximum towing capacity of 23,100 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection).

Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals, the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD can't quite match the Ford F-350 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities or the Ram 3500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking.

None of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser. It's like trying to pick among Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Willie Mays. In the end, choosing the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest could come down to something as small as styling preference or brand allegiance.