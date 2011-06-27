2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
- strong diesel engine and brakes
- refined and quiet ride
- solid build quality
- responsive steering.
- Odd pedal placement
- small buttons on center stack.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its considerable capabilities and comfortable nature, the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck.
Vehicle overview
Although GMC is known as the truck division of General Motors, it's no big secret that its vehicles are under-the-skin-twins to various Chevrolets. As such, the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD shares its Silverado relative's strengths and weaknesses. There's much more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 3500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.
A 2013 Sierra may not look much different from a 2007 (when it was last fully redesigned) but there have been plenty of steady improvements made since then. Altogether, these upgrades contribute to the current Sierra's comfortable ride, strong performance, confident handling and substantial hauling/towing capacities. How substantial? We're talking a maximum towing capacity of 23,100 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection).
Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals, the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD can't quite match the Ford F-350 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities or the Ram 3500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking.
None of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser. It's like trying to pick among Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Willie Mays. In the end, choosing the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest could come down to something as small as styling preference or brand allegiance.
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD models
The 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in standard bed lengths (6.5 feet). Trim levels start at the base Work Truck and climb to the SLE, SLT and range-topping Denali.
The Work Truck trim level includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, rubber floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, vinyl upholstery, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.
Stepping up to the SLE adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeted floor coverings, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the SLE features are available on the Work Truck as options.
The SLT trim level is only offered on extended and crew cab body styles and augments the SLE's features list by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated leather front bucket seats with power adjustments, a front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the SLE.
On top of the SLT features, the Denali will get you a four-bar chrome grille, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, the EZ-lift tailgate, skid plates, power-adjustable pedals, heated/cooled front seats and brushed aluminum trim. Many of these features are available on lower trim levels as options.
Additional options are dependent on trim level and include 20-inch wheels, a bedliner, a stationary tool box, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, mobile WiFi, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a rearview camera. Four-wheel-drive models can add the Z71 off-road package (includes skid plates and off-road suspension components) and a Snow Plow Prep package.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard power plant for the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a 6.0-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission.
An optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is the engine of choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. It produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3500 Denali with the turbodiesel engine and standard rear axle went from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, about a second quicker than the diesel-powered Ford F-350.
Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted transfer case. Optional on the 4WD Work Truck and standard on the other 4WD trims is Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when it detects wheel slippage.
Properly equipped, a 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD can haul up to 7,222 pounds of payload. It can tow up to 18,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch and pull 23,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. Aiding trailering on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system to increase control and reduce brake wear.
Safety
The 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD features antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control as standard. Front side and side curtain airbags are available as an option. Power-adjustable pedals and rear parking sensors are standard on the Denali (optional on others) and a rearview camera is available for all models.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 3500 Denali with the single rear axle came to a stop from 60 mph in 147 feet, a short distance for a heavy-duty truck.
Driving
The 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD manages to provide a comfortable ride along with a strong work capacity thanks to its stiff frame and a suspension that can not only handle higher loads but also smooth out rough roads.
When stacked up against the Ford F-350 and Ram 3500, the Sierra 3500 has a few clear advantages. Superior steering precision compared to the Ford and a smaller turning circle than either rival are readily apparent and appreciated in everyday driving. And when towing a trailer, the turbodiesel accelerates with more authority and climbs grades with less diesel clatter while also delivering superior fuel economy. When descending a grade, the diesel's exhaust brake works with well-timed downshifts from the transmission to lend an edge in vehicle stability over the Ram.
Interior
As expected, the Work Truck has the most utilitarian interior of the lineup with vinyl seats, rubber floor covering and very little in the way of creature comforts. The SLE offers a more inviting cabin with cloth seats and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-passenger front bench that requires a more trucklike dash. Opting for the bucket seats will add a center console with storage. The SLT and Denali are the classiest of the bunch, with an interior similar to that of the Yukon SUV.
The front seats are quite comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash) and gas and brake pedals that are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and fiddly buttons on the center stack in higher trim models.
The extended cab's rear seats are acceptable in terms of comfort, and the crew cab is certainly roomier, though the crew cab trucks from Ford and Ram provide slightly roomier rear quarters.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD.
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500HD
Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019