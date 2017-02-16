  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • Refined and quiet ride on the highway
  • Massive power from optional diesel engine
  • Solid build quality gives a high-end feel
  • No telescoping steering wheel on some versions
  • Rear visibility is limited
GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale
List Price Estimate
$24,875 - $29,127
Which Sierra 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?

One of the most appealing versions of the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is the SLT trim level, especially when equipped with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. The SLT comes with items such as leather upholstery and power-adjustable pedals, and with the diesel engine you can tow almost anything you put behind it. Most of the functional items you'll need are standard or optional on the SLT, too, including packages such as the one for the Z71 suspension.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

With considerable capabilities and luxurious interior, the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck. The revised, optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 gives the Sierra HD massive towing and hauling power, too.

All heavy-duty trucks are chiefly concerned with towing and hauling, but the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD adds an extra level of luxury and modern tech. Sure, it excels at being utilitarian, but it's also really impressive when it comes to creature comforts. Available with two powerful engines and in several different cab configurations, the 3500HD can be tailored to fit your priorities, whether interior space, cargo room or maximum towing capacity. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a strong all-arounder and a truck we'd definitely recommend taking a look at.

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD models

The 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck available in four trim levels. The base version comes with basic equipment such as vinyl flooring and steel wheels but further up the ladder there's the SLE, SLT and the range-topping Denali which offer items such as a remote-locking tailgate, leather upholstery and navigation.

You can choose from three cab sizes: regular cab, double cab and crew cab. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive and in either single-rear-wheel (SRW) or dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. All 3500 Sierras come with a long bed (8 feet) except the crew cab, which in SRW form offers a choice of the long bed or a standard bed (6.5 feet).

For the buyer interested in a pretty basic heavy-duty truck, the base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 hp and 380 lb-ft) chrome bumpers, 18-inch steel wheels, an automatic locking rear differential, xenon headlights, air-conditioning, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, power door locks, manual crank windows, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 3.5-inch central display and a four-speaker (regular cab) or a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

From the base Sierra on up, you also have your choice of engine. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is also available, and it is paired to a different six-speed automatic.

Optional on the base Sierra 3500HD is a 7-inch IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system that includes OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, Pandora internet radio and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For a truck that feels a bit less bare-bones, you might want to check out the SLE trim level. It gets the base Sierra's optional infotainment items plus an upgraded 8-inch central touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels (single-rear-wheel models only), tinted rear windows, a remote-locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch driver information display, a CD player and HD radio.

Further up the ladder (and our recommended trim level) is the SLT Sierra. On top of the SLE's equipment, it adds more chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

If you want all the luxury features available on the Sierra, the Denali is the way to go. You get even more chrome accents, a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, a configurable 8-inch driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

If you want to pick and choose your options, many of the upper trims' extra standard features can be added to the lower trim levels in one of several available packages. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a Driver Alert package (includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver seat), a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package and a rear-seat entertainment system. Only available on the SLT is the All Terrain HD package, which includes 18-inch wheels, the Z71 off-road suspension, skid plates, front-and-rear parking sensors and a heated steering wheel. A separate Suspension package (available on the SLE and SLT) offers hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (6.6L turbodiesel V8; 6-speed automatic). The Silverado is essentially the GMC Sierra's twin, and the 2500 shares most of its equipment with the 3500, so many of our observations will apply. Since 2015, GMC has updated the Sierra slightly, including this year's new 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. We've updated our review to reflect those changes.

Driving

4.5
With 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque, the 3500's optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is right in line with its top competitors. Overall, the Sierra 3500HD is impressively composed and easy to handle when the road gets curvy.

Acceleration

Even before recent updates, the Sierra's optional diesel engine was the one to get. It had smooth, nearly instantaneous power delivery at all times. We expect this new engine to be even better.

Braking

4.0
In everyday driving, the brake pedal action is pretty linear, but at times the slightly spongy pedal makes it feel as if the brakes aren't all that strong. Our track-tested panic-stop distance from 60 mph — 144 feet — is a bit longer than average for the segment.

Steering

4.0
For such a large, heavy-duty truck, there's good steering, with good weighting (typically it's too light) and some feedback. It's a slow ratio, though, which means it requires several rotations of the wheel to get it around corners on back roads.

Handling

4.5
Handling is aided by precise steering and well-controlled body roll through corners. The suspension reacts pretty well to midcorner bumps. You don't buy a heavy-duty truck for its handling abilities, but it's nice to know that this one isn't a slouch around turns.

Drivability

The six-speed automatic transmission is mostly smooth, but the 1-2 upshift can be abrupt. And it's smart, letting the engine's massive torque do the work instead of downshifting. In town, throttle pedal action is supple and the brakes are never touchy.

Off-road

4.0
With the Z71 suspension package (which our test truck had), you get upgraded shocks, underbody shields, hill descent control and doorsill plates. It's no rock-crawler, but with a competent four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case it's a very capable off-road machine.

Comfort

4.0
Everyday comfort in the 3500HD is pretty good overall. The seats aren't quite as comfy as those in rival trucks, but they're still quite nice. We are impressed with how quiet the cabin is.

Seat comfort

4.0
Despite thick padding, the front seats aren't all that plush, and the seatbacks in particular are on the hard side. The rear seat cushions feel softer than the front ones and envelop you more. The rear seatback is at a nice angle for all-day riding.

Ride comfort

4.0
Considering the heavy-duty Sierra was designed with towing and hauling in mind, it's a decent-riding truck. You'll get some of the typical jiggling on concrete freeways (especially when the truck's unloaded) and big bumps upset it, but overall it's pretty livable.

Noise & vibration

4.5
This is an impressively quiet truck. The previous-generation diesel had a bit of ever-present clatter, especially when cold and at low speeds, but it was never obnoxious. There's hardly any wind noise, and the big truck tires don't sound like big truck tires.

Interior

4.0
There are high-quality materials, a large amount of space and plenty of storage areas inside the 3500. We love the optional damped tailgate's action, as well as the integrated bumper step.

Ease of use

4.5
The instrument panel is legible and clear, and the IntelliLink touchscreen responds relatively quickly to inputs. Buttons and knobs are generously sized and intuitive. Cruise control can overshoot your desired speed downhill, though, even when the "smart" exhaust brake is invoked.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
As with pretty much any heavy-duty truck, the Sierra sits high. It's a definite step up to get in, but entry is made easier thanks to the optional running boards and the standard grab handles at each door.

Roominess

4.0
Up front, there's enormous amounts of headroom and plenty of space to stretch out sideways. It would be nice if there was a dead pedal as a resting spot for the driver's left foot. There's tons of rear headroom with excellent foot space underneath the front seats.

Visibility

3.0
For a 3500 series truck, the front windshield pillars are refreshingly narrow. But the roof pillar behind the driver and the grab handle restrict the driver's lane-change view, and the rearview mirror and side mirrors could be larger. Otherwise, this is an airy cabin with tall side windows.

Utility

5.0
Few owners will ever get near the theoretical tow limit of a truck as capable of the GMC Sierra 3500HD (in most places, you'd need a commercial license just to tow that much). However, with its newly revised diesel engine it has some of the top towing numbers in the class.

Small-item storage

There's a large center-console storage compartment that doubles as a big armrest, cupholders at every turn, and plenty of pockets for whatever you've brought along. This truck can tow the big things and haul plenty of the small stuff, too.

Cargo space

A large cabin with a fold-up 60/40-split rear seat means there's plenty of room for tools or whatever other precious cargo you'd like to keep locked up inside. There are also a number of optional tonneau covers for the back if that's where you'd rather store your things.

Towing

The Sierra 3500HD with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel can tow up to 20,000 pounds with a trailer hitch, or 23,300 pounds with a gooseneck/fifth-wheel — both of which are impressive numbers.

Technology

GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system was improved in 2016 with faster processors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The navigation display similarly impresses with easy address input and readable graphics.

The designers and engineers should drive it more
Mike Langford,01/16/2020
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The Nav system is almost useless as far as address input, The 4 wheel selector knob doesn't need to above the very similar headlight knob, Why not put a DEF gauge in it? When DEF warning triggers the DIC, no other information is available until the DEF tank is filled! Entertainment system (CD, books on disk and downloaded library books) startup again when I approach the vehicle (phone in my pocket) and the engine is running. I have lost my place in many books many times because of this. The backup camera surely came from a Cracker Jacks box, substandard quality. The center display will ruin your night vision when put in reverse (it could use a dimmer/off switch). And why not allow full time use of the back up camera and back up lighting? (I live and work on my farm). Steering wheel buttons could be a little more intuitive, It's easy to turn on the steering wheel heater when the intent was to reduce the cruise speed. My truck has the 6.6 Duramax (awsome!) and I drive about 10k miles/mo. Needless to say, I'm in it a lot. Don't misunderstand, I love my truck but like I said in the beginning, the design and engineering people should have to drive their creations for a month or so. How did someone devise the notion to put the DEF filler neck under the hood and on the passenger side firewall? A common problem and more future problems will occur as the caustic DEF fluid splashes out of the filler neck, it drains down on top of and puddles in the wiring harness on the bottom of the DEF tank where the wires go into the bottom of the tank. It's happened once and it damaged the DEF tank heater... thingie. Luckily it was under extended warranty. And one thing Edmunds, I couldn't find the 6.6 Duramax option on your drop down menus. There all 6.0s
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Sierra 3500HD models:

OnStar Telematics
This optional system adds items such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver when he or she is drifting out of the lane, which can be especially helpful on such a big truck.
Teen Driver Mode
Uses custom vehicle settings to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume for secondary drivers.

More about the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is priced between $49,440 and$59,918 with odometer readings between 3628 and50414 miles.

Which used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 Sierra 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $49,440 and mileage as low as 3628 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

