2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
What’s new
- Standard-height roof available for passenger and crew models
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior space with a true walk-through cabin
- Hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
- Fairly maneuverable for its size
- High-class, high-tech interior is uncommon among vans
- Typically costs more than rival full-size vans
- Base 2.0-liter engine feels underpowered for this vehicle size
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van that's offered in several versions. It comes in cargo (two-seater), crew (five-seater) and passenger (as high as fifteen-seater) configurations. From there you've got three available roof heights, two wheelbase choices and two engines to choose from. Mercedes even offers some of its latest technology features, including its MBUX infotainment system, which provides robust voice command functionality.
Competitors such as the Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster and even the body-on-frame Chevy Express are capable, no doubt. They're also typically less expensive. But the Sprinter is the most refined of the bunch and offers a superior driving experience. Whether you're looking for an airport shuttle van, a massive cargo van for package delivery, or a recreational van to unplug from city life, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has you covered.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
Our van's brakes were also underwhelming and didn't provide as much stopping confidence as we'd like. Steering and handling, however, lead the class. If you're taking the Scout troop on a mountain retreat, you likely won't have any reservations driving the Sprinter up curvy mountain roads.
How comfortable is it?7.5
This big barn-shaped vehicle makes a bit of noise on the road, especially as the wind passes over the tall windshield and large side mirrors. But there isn't much noise from the road or from the four-cylinder engine, even at full throttle. The climate control system deals with high temps relatively well, which is important for a large group on a road trip.
How’s the interior?7.5
Shorter drivers will find the driving position to be suboptimal. The driver's seat has height adjustability but it is limited in its range, and the steering wheel is tilt-only — this means you'll have to move pretty far forward if you're of shorter stature.
How’s the tech?6.0
Our recommendation — for tech-savvy buyers anyway — is to upgrade to one of the Sprinter's larger touchscreen displays. The Mercedes MBUX touchscreen system is mostly bundled together in larger packages, using a 7-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it's paired with features such as wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation and parking sensors.
Blind-spot monitoring was the only driver aid on our test vehicle. It worked well and didn't issue any false or annoying alerts. Lane keeping assist, parking sensors and other driver aids are also optional, but these weren't equipped on our test van.
How’s the storage?8.5
Car seats will be a bit tougher to load because of the high step-in height, but there's plenty of room between each row and several anchor points to secure them.
Small-item storage is prioritized for the front seats. For some reason Mercedes gives you 10(!) cupholders up front. There are small pullout cupholders for the back rows and netted seatback storage for other items.
While capacity varies based on the configuration, a 2500 Sprinter Passenger van has the potential to provide a class-leading 9,480-pound GVWR and a payload capacity of 3,441 pounds. Only a few competitors match those numbers, and most lag far behind. Maximum towing is 5,000 pounds, an impressive number for the class.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. All vans come in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbase lengths, and the longer-wheelbase versions are also available in extra-long cargo and crew configurations. A choice of high roof or standard roof is available on all three configurations.
Mercedes also offers regular 1500 and 2500 models and heavy-duty 3500 and 4500 models. The standard engine on 1500 and 2500 models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Optional on 2500 models and standard on 3500 and 4500 models is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (188 hp, 325 lb-ft) paired with a seven-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard equipment on the cargo van includes:
- Metal cargo floor
- 270-degree-opening rear doors
- Air conditioning
- Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
- Rearview camera
- Sound system with two USB ports
The crew van (2500 and up) adds:
- Three-seat, second-row bench for five-passenger seating
- Side-door windows
The passenger van (available in 1500 and 2500 configurations) features:
- Three rows of rear seats
- Rear interior trim and tinted rear windows
The options list is lengthy and can change a bit depending on configuration, but it includes:
- Driver-side sliding rear door
- Heavy-duty suspension
- Front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera
- Upgraded front seats with a heating function
- Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with either a 7- or a 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan (or heater), a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air conditioning.
Optional driver aids for all three models include:
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter
Features & Specs
|2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$50,145
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$44,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$40,620
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$52,270
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sprinter safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps a set distance behind the car in front of you and brakes automatically when it slows down, adapting to traffic conditions.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
We suggest taking a look at the Metris if you like the idea of Mercedes-Benz quality in a utilitarian package but the Sprinter is just too large. Among small cargo vans, the Metris offers one of the most refined driving experiences. It has higher-than-average interior space and impressive towing and hauling capability. It doesn't offer as many high-tech features or as many available configurations as the Sprinter, but the Metris is still a top choice in its class.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van
The Sprinter retains its class-leading interior quality, but the Ford Transit is hot on its heels when it comes to powertrains and available features. Now available with all-wheel drive, the Transit gives you a choice of three engines. There's even a new turbodiesel four-cylinder that produces more power and torque than the Mercedes' diesel. The Ford also offers several of the same driver aids that the Sprinter does, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The Ram ProMaster isn't as refined or as feature-packed as the Sprinter, but it offers a lot of capability for the money. The ProMaster has impressive cargo capacity, robust towing capability and a significantly smaller price tag. However, the ProMaster is only available with front-wheel drive, one engine choice, and a limited selection of driver aids. As far as options go, it's pretty limited.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:
- Standard-height roof available for passenger and crew models
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,495.
Other versions include:
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,145
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,295
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $40,620
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,270
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,220
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,120
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,950
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,700
- 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $34,495
- 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,495
- 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,645
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,650
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $45,245
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,395
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,800
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,195
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,320
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $62,820
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,775
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,300
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,995
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,845
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,595
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,295
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $60,475
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,700
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,970
- 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,045
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,150
- 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,895
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,720
- 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $45,745
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,050
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,800
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,550
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,625
- 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,370
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,500
- 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,095
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,925
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,320
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Van, Sprinter Diesel. Available styles include 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 1500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 1500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sprinter.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sprinter featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,765. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,579 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,579 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,186.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $3,009 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,009 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,981.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,790. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,602 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,602 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,188.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,115. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $2,726 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,726 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,389.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $5,178 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,178 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,117.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 10.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,640. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $3,363 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,363 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,277.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale near. There are currently 116 new 2020 Sprinters listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $43,804 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,215.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,700.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo