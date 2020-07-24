2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van that's offered in several versions. It comes in cargo (two-seater), crew (five-seater) and passenger (as high as fifteen-seater) configurations. From there you've got three available roof heights, two wheelbase choices and two engines to choose from. Mercedes even offers some of its latest technology features, including its MBUX infotainment system, which provides robust voice command functionality. Competitors such as the Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster and even the body-on-frame Chevy Express are capable, no doubt. They're also typically less expensive. But the Sprinter is the most refined of the bunch and offers a superior driving experience. Whether you're looking for an airport shuttle van, a massive cargo van for package delivery, or a recreational van to unplug from city life, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has you covered.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Sprinter is one of the best large vans that money can buy. It has acres of cargo and/or passenger space, secure handling, clear visibility and plenty of customization options. Our test van had a few drawbacks, such as underwhelming acceleration and an unsatisfying base stereo, but we'd still recommend the Sprinter to anyone looking for a refined and utilitarian van.

How does it drive? 7.0

We tested a 2500-series passenger van with the base four-cylinder engine. Getting around town is easy thanks to its well-tuned automatic transmission and easy off-the-line power delivery. But 188 hp just isn't enough to get this van moving with any authority, and that's especially the case if you've got a heavy load or you're going up a grade. We recommend upgrading to the turbodiesel V6.



Our van's brakes were also underwhelming and didn't provide as much stopping confidence as we'd like. Steering and handling, however, lead the class. If you're taking the Scout troop on a mountain retreat, you likely won't have any reservations driving the Sprinter up curvy mountain roads.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Sprinter doesn't have typical Mercedes-Benz levels of comfort, but it does lead the passenger van segment when it comes to seat comfort. The ride quality is quite stiff, but a full load of passengers and their stuff will likely settle things down a bit.



This big barn-shaped vehicle makes a bit of noise on the road, especially as the wind passes over the tall windshield and large side mirrors. But there isn't much noise from the road or from the four-cylinder engine, even at full throttle. The climate control system deals with high temps relatively well, which is important for a large group on a road trip.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Sprinter gets high marks for an abundance of passenger space, a user-friendly control layout and better-than-expected visibility. This generation of Sprinter now comes standard with a rearview camera, which is a big plus, and access to the back rows is relatively easy once you're inside. It's difficult to get in and out of such a tall vehicle, and driving position isn't perfect, but those aren't deal-breakers.



Shorter drivers will find the driving position to be suboptimal. The driver's seat has height adjustability but it is limited in its range, and the steering wheel is tilt-only — this means you'll have to move pretty far forward if you're of shorter stature.

How’s the tech? 6.0

There isn't much tech on a base Sprinter, which is what we tested. The standard infotainment system doesn't have any voice controls, there is no smartphone integration (other than connecting for Bluetooth audio), and the standard stereo has poor sound quality. Thankfully, there are a few USB-C ports throughout the cabin for charging your devices.



Our recommendation — for tech-savvy buyers anyway — is to upgrade to one of the Sprinter's larger touchscreen displays. The Mercedes MBUX touchscreen system is mostly bundled together in larger packages, using a 7-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen, and it's paired with features such as wireless smartphone charging, integrated navigation and parking sensors.



Blind-spot monitoring was the only driver aid on our test vehicle. It worked well and didn't issue any false or annoying alerts. Lane keeping assist, parking sensors and other driver aids are also optional, but these weren't equipped on our test van.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Few vehicles on Earth are as utilitarian as the Sprinter. Massive cargo space behind the fourth row of seats, a number of D-ring cargo tie-down points, and a low load floor mean you can get large items in and secure them with ease. The underseat storage area is massive too. You truly can carry 12 passengers and all their things if you want.



Car seats will be a bit tougher to load because of the high step-in height, but there's plenty of room between each row and several anchor points to secure them.



Small-item storage is prioritized for the front seats. For some reason Mercedes gives you 10(!) cupholders up front. There are small pullout cupholders for the back rows and netted seatback storage for other items.



While capacity varies based on the configuration, a 2500 Sprinter Passenger van has the potential to provide a class-leading 9,480-pound GVWR and a payload capacity of 3,441 pounds. Only a few competitors match those numbers, and most lag far behind. Maximum towing is 5,000 pounds, an impressive number for the class.

How economical is it? 7.0

The 2500 Sprinter Passenger resides in a heavy-duty category that is exempt from EPA fuel economy testing and labeling. The 2.0-liter engine, though, is relatively efficient when you consider how much weight it's pulling around. Our test van returned 17.1 mpg on our 115-mile city-and-highway evaluation route. We expect the diesel powertrain will outperform the base four-cylinder in this category, but it does have a higher cost of entry.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Sprinter costs a bit more than most rivals but makes up for it with excellent build quality, a great warranty and multiple attractive prepaid service plans. And while our test vehicle van came with limited optional equipment, it's worth noting that Sprinters can get all sorts of impressive upgrades if you're looking to class things up a bit. The 10.25-inch touchscreen with Mercedes' MBUX is a favorite of ours, and, given the choice, we'd opt for one of the upgraded stereos as well.

Wildcard 7.5

While it isn't extraordinarily classy or fantastically unique, the Sprinter is a bit nicer than your average passenger van. It also has more attractive exterior styling and better on-road dynamics than most, making it more enjoyable to drive in most any scenario.

Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Sprinter largely comes down to getting a configuration that matches your passenger- or cargo-carrying needs. We recommend getting the turbodiesel engine, which is an option on some Sprinters. It significantly increases the Sprinter's towing and payload capacities and should help boost fuel economy too.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. All vans come in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbase lengths, and the longer-wheelbase versions are also available in extra-long cargo and crew configurations. A choice of high roof or standard roof is available on all three configurations.