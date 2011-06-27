  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

Mid-life crisis car

Michael, 07/25/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

Always liked and wanted a Mustang. Kids are grown and wife said if you really want one let’s look. Found a magnetic gray one with ecoboost and 101A package. It gave me SYNC 3 with the big screen radio without having to get the premium package since I did not want leather. Drove home 6 hours after getting it and got 33-34 mpg going 70-75, not bad for a 310 hp Mustang. 13000 miles and 18 months later still lone this car. No mechanical issues and averaging 29 mpg.

First Time Mustang Owner

Gerald, 08/03/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost with 6 speed manual trannsmission. It comes well equipped even in the basic options (without the premium package) It handles exceedingly well and provides a comfortable ride. The four cylinder has get up and go when you need it. The exterior styling is fabulous. Sometimes I come into the garage at night just to look at the car. The trunk is spacious. I rarely carry anyone in the back seat since the space is tight. The Ford Sync technology is very helpful especially since my State has a "hands free" law with regard to cell phone usage. I average about 26 MPG. Maintenance costs have been minimal since my Dealer provides the first three oil changes free of charge. I feel like I got a lot of car for my money. Over a year and a half later I am still a very pleased with this Pony!

Loving this car!

Charles Greenwell, 08/16/2018
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I think I got the last Mustang convertible left in the state of Texas having the color I wanted [Royal Crimson], with the equipment [Ecoboost, auto trans., navigation] & packages [Pony, Smart & Safe] I wanted, & nothing that I did not want & wasn't willing to pay for. I was glad to have found it [Thanks, Edmunds!] & willing to drive to the dealership [Auto Nation Ford] in Arlington, TX, to see it, drive it, & trade for it. I wasn't sure I'd be happy without the V-6 engine I had on my previous Mustangs, but I've no complaints with the Ecoboost 4. Plenty of power, 10-speed automatic, & good gas mileage.

Award winning show car!

Verdayne Miley, 01/27/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Lightning Blue Metallic, that is. Love my 2018 Ford Mustang. The 2.3 liter Ecoboost with a 10 speed automatic tranny is plenty for me. Just turned 56, & retired, & wanted a pony to play with. Got a great deal, & had to have it. The 18 inch Machined Aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels look awesome. To help it look great for a long time, I went ahead & had the dealership(Ruxer's Ford) apply Simoniz Glasscoat inside & out. I've added many accessories. From chrome under hood accessories, to resonator delete Y pipe, Roush cold air intake, rear spoiler, & many more items.

My first pony.

Mr. Miley, 02/26/2018
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
22 of 25 people found this review helpful

We got a good deal on our new 2018 Lightning Blue Metallic 2.3 Ecoboost Mustang. I'm 56, retired/disabled, & have always wanted a new sports car. I had approval on either a 2018 Camaro or a 2018 Mustang. Both were within a $1,000.00 in price, but even though the Camaro had a few extra features, that the Mustang didn't have, i.e. Sirius/XM, touch screen, I decided I had to have the Mustang. The 2.3 liter has more than enough HP for me. The exhaust makes it sound like it's a much larger engine, when you put your foot into it. And because of the turbo, & gearing, it takes you on down the road quickly. The rear seats, are pretty much just for looks, or very small children. But Hey, IT'S A SPORTS CAR! NOT A FAMILY CAR. At the time of this post(2/26/18), I've only had it a little over a month, with just over 500 miles. So there's still time to adjust. UPDATE** (8/26/18) Have now had our pony for 7 months today, & love it more than I did on the first day. Have made a few changes, & added some accessories. i.e. Roush Cold Air Intake, Resonator Delete Y pipe, Mishimoto coolant reservoir, etc. UPDATE** (2/27/19) Having our Mustang just over 13 months, with only 3,005 miles, it's still just as much a thrill getting behind the wheel, as it was the first time. Only I just don't get behind it very often. Getting ready to put a new exhaust system on it, & should give it a little more decibels, & a lower tone. It should also give it a few more hp.

