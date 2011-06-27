Used 2018 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Mid-life crisis car
Always liked and wanted a Mustang. Kids are grown and wife said if you really want one let’s look. Found a magnetic gray one with ecoboost and 101A package. It gave me SYNC 3 with the big screen radio without having to get the premium package since I did not want leather. Drove home 6 hours after getting it and got 33-34 mpg going 70-75, not bad for a 310 hp Mustang. 13000 miles and 18 months later still lone this car. No mechanical issues and averaging 29 mpg.
First Time Mustang Owner
I bought the 2018 Ford Mustang Ecoboost with 6 speed manual trannsmission. It comes well equipped even in the basic options (without the premium package) It handles exceedingly well and provides a comfortable ride. The four cylinder has get up and go when you need it. The exterior styling is fabulous. Sometimes I come into the garage at night just to look at the car. The trunk is spacious. I rarely carry anyone in the back seat since the space is tight. The Ford Sync technology is very helpful especially since my State has a "hands free" law with regard to cell phone usage. I average about 26 MPG. Maintenance costs have been minimal since my Dealer provides the first three oil changes free of charge. I feel like I got a lot of car for my money. Over a year and a half later I am still a very pleased with this Pony!
Loving this car!
I think I got the last Mustang convertible left in the state of Texas having the color I wanted [Royal Crimson], with the equipment [Ecoboost, auto trans., navigation] & packages [Pony, Smart & Safe] I wanted, & nothing that I did not want & wasn't willing to pay for. I was glad to have found it [Thanks, Edmunds!] & willing to drive to the dealership [Auto Nation Ford] in Arlington, TX, to see it, drive it, & trade for it. I wasn't sure I'd be happy without the V-6 engine I had on my previous Mustangs, but I've no complaints with the Ecoboost 4. Plenty of power, 10-speed automatic, & good gas mileage.
Award winning show car!
Lightning Blue Metallic, that is. Love my 2018 Ford Mustang. The 2.3 liter Ecoboost with a 10 speed automatic tranny is plenty for me. Just turned 56, & retired, & wanted a pony to play with. Got a great deal, & had to have it. The 18 inch Machined Aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels look awesome. To help it look great for a long time, I went ahead & had the dealership(Ruxer's Ford) apply Simoniz Glasscoat inside & out. I've added many accessories. From chrome under hood accessories, to resonator delete Y pipe, Roush cold air intake, rear spoiler, & many more items.
My first pony.
We got a good deal on our new 2018 Lightning Blue Metallic 2.3 Ecoboost Mustang. I'm 56, retired/disabled, & have always wanted a new sports car. I had approval on either a 2018 Camaro or a 2018 Mustang. Both were within a $1,000.00 in price, but even though the Camaro had a few extra features, that the Mustang didn't have, i.e. Sirius/XM, touch screen, I decided I had to have the Mustang. The 2.3 liter has more than enough HP for me. The exhaust makes it sound like it's a much larger engine, when you put your foot into it. And because of the turbo, & gearing, it takes you on down the road quickly. The rear seats, are pretty much just for looks, or very small children. But Hey, IT'S A SPORTS CAR! NOT A FAMILY CAR. At the time of this post(2/26/18), I've only had it a little over a month, with just over 500 miles. So there's still time to adjust. UPDATE** (8/26/18) Have now had our pony for 7 months today, & love it more than I did on the first day. Have made a few changes, & added some accessories. i.e. Roush Cold Air Intake, Resonator Delete Y pipe, Mishimoto coolant reservoir, etc. UPDATE** (2/27/19) Having our Mustang just over 13 months, with only 3,005 miles, it's still just as much a thrill getting behind the wheel, as it was the first time. Only I just don't get behind it very often. Getting ready to put a new exhaust system on it, & should give it a little more decibels, & a lower tone. It should also give it a few more hp.
