Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,315
|$12,311
|$14,148
|Clean
|$9,892
|$11,794
|$13,525
|Average
|$9,045
|$10,759
|$12,280
|Rough
|$8,198
|$9,725
|$11,035
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,263
|$19,795
|$22,143
|Clean
|$16,555
|$18,964
|$21,169
|Average
|$15,138
|$17,301
|$19,220
|Rough
|$13,720
|$15,637
|$17,272
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,944
|$12,957
|$14,814
|Clean
|$10,495
|$12,413
|$14,162
|Average
|$9,596
|$11,324
|$12,858
|Rough
|$8,698
|$10,236
|$11,555
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,712
|$13,838
|$15,798
|Clean
|$11,231
|$13,256
|$15,103
|Average
|$10,270
|$12,094
|$13,713
|Rough
|$9,309
|$10,931
|$12,322
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,812
|$18,362
|$20,721
|Clean
|$15,163
|$17,591
|$19,810
|Average
|$13,865
|$16,048
|$17,986
|Rough
|$12,567
|$14,506
|$16,163
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,096
|$19,493
|$21,719
|Clean
|$16,394
|$18,674
|$20,763
|Average
|$14,991
|$17,037
|$18,852
|Rough
|$13,587
|$15,399
|$16,941
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,074
|$20,650
|$23,935
|Clean
|$16,373
|$19,782
|$22,882
|Average
|$14,972
|$18,047
|$20,775
|Rough
|$13,570
|$16,313
|$18,669
Estimated values
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,691
|$13,702
|$15,558
|Clean
|$11,211
|$13,126
|$14,874
|Average
|$10,251
|$11,975
|$13,504
|Rough
|$9,292
|$10,824
|$12,135