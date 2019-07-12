  1. Home
2020 Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota Prius Prime Advanced 4dr Hatchback Exterior
2019 Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback Profile Shown
Toyota Prius Prime Advanced 4dr Hatchback Rear Badge
Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback Rear Badge
Toyota Prius Prime Premium 4dr Hatchback Rear Badge
(18)

2020 Toyota Prius Prime
MSRP Range: $27,600 - $33,500

MSRP$27,600
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,610
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
7 for sale near you

2020 Toyota Prius Prime Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric-only range
  • Comfortable front seats
  • Priced lower than most other plug-ins

The Prius needs no introduction. Its claim to fame is its amazing gas mileage, efficiency-first styling and space-age interior. And while the interior and styling have changed over the years, the Prius' retains its fuel-sipping tendencies, which are even better in the Prius Prime.

With the regular Prius, you can only fill up its gas tank. But what if you could separately recharge its battery pack for even better efficiency? The Prius Prime answers that question. It has a bigger battery and can drive in full all-electric mode for 25 miles or so. For many people, that's more than enough for around-town driving. Once the battery is depleted, the Prius' hybrid powertrain takes over and delivers excellent fuel efficiency.

We also like that Toyota has addressed a couple of issues on the 2020 Prius Prime. It now has a rear bench seat with a fifth seat and comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. The latter is an appealing substitute to Toyota's native Entune infotainment system.

There are still a couple of downsides, including tepid acceleration and a small cargo area. But on the whole, the Prius Prime is worth checking out if you're shopping for an affordable and efficient plug-in hybrid.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Toyota Prius Primeas one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars and Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.

Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?

All Prius Prime models feature the same powertrain and basic layout, so opt for the XLE trim. It gives you a decent set of extra features while keeping the price reasonable. Its notable add-ons compared to the base LE are its standard navigation system, larger touchscreen, simulated leather upholstery and a wireless smartphone charger.

Toyota Prius Prime models

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. All share the same hybrid powertrain with EV mode and perform identically, so the differences among them boil down to features. The LE is obviously the value play of the range, but it has a decent list of standard equipment. The XLE, meanwhile, brings a few key comfort-oriented items. The Limited level adds a lot of features that will surely appeal to tech-savvy buyers, though they come at a big increase in price.

All Prius Primes have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Total system output is 121 horsepower, delivered to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive (Toyota's AWD-e system) is only available on the regular Prius.

The EPA estimates the Prime can drive up to 25 miles using pure electric power. Fully charging the battery takes 5.5 hours using a 120-volt power source or a little more than two hours with 240 volts (Level 2 charger).

The LE starts you out with features such as LED headlights, automatic climate control, keyless access (driver's door only) and start, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system. A suite of advanced driver safety aids, called Toyota Safety Sense P, is also standard.

Stepping up one rung to the XLE trim level puts you into the Prius Prime's sweet spot. It includes a power driver's seat, an 11.6-inch central touchscreen and upgraded infotainment system, simulated leather (SofTex) upholstery, keyless entry on the other three doors, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Limited trim level adds a premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a head-up display, a smartphone app with a charge management system and remote-control climate operation, automatic wipers, and a semi-automated parking function.

Save as much as $4,111 with Edmunds

2020 Toyota Prius Prime pricing

2020 Prius Prime
LE, XLE and Limited

 

See all for sale

MSRP$27,600 - $33,500
Features
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime.

5 star reviews: 72%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • technology
  • acceleration
  • safety
  • value
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • doors
  • engine
  • electrical system
  • spaciousness
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Snazzy looking! Some pluses and some minuses
Bill Albany, NY,
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Great looking car. Ran wonderfully in EV mode when I left the dealer. Range was about 30 miles. Pretty good. I have yet to get the EV mode fully charged since then. 3 weeks in my MPG is about 48.5 mpg. Looking for Santa to buy me a Level 2 110 charger. Should be able to charge the car overnight every night. For Toyota engineers, some recommendations: The LE info display is less distracting than on the other models, but c'mon -- it's positioned too far below the windshield and to far from the driver for safe driving. Real buttons are also safer than touch screens, too. I'm very concerned. Would like to see that ergonomically safety engineered so that it takes less attention away from the business of driving! Also, the location of other buttons and utilities in the interior are awkward to find when driving, and worse at night. The USB location is really dumb and hard to find in daylight, even harder at night! Blind spot visibility is better than on the RAV-4 but still not great, and the side mirrors must double duty to compensate for the small range of view out the rear windshield. Also, NO REAR WINDSHIELD WIPER? In a snow storm last week, the lack of a rear wiper was a bother, and the rear window heater couldn't melt the snow -- it kept shutting off every 4 minutes, too! This is the first Toyota I've had in 20 years without a rear wiper! WTx? Under gas, the gearing seems inconsistent. Not sure I've figured out why. I'll pay more attention and see if the service folks can fix something. Finally, the voice command system is slightly better than the system on the 2017 RAV-4s, but very flawed compared to what I had on my 2014 Prius. Is Toyota's voice recognition technology falling behind what it was six years ago? How could that be? Another drawback is the Prime's shrunken cargo capacity. I understand the room needed for the EV battery, and accept the compromise. But it does limit the utility of the vehicle. If the model had a sun roof, however, then at least I could feel a bit less claustrophobic, and maybe even bring back taller items from my landscape supply store occasionally. Finally, the car swings wide when parking! Oy! Have some sort of warning when the fenders are getting near an obstruction. I was very surprised at the space needed to safely parallel park or to pull out of head-in parking spaces when there were other cars or obstructions alongside. Check out the Volvo and Nissan surround vision and alert system. If Nissan can have it, why not Toyota? Recommendations: For future models --engineer the interior so knobs and switches and displays are located closer to the driver and in safer, less distracting locations. Also, add a rear wiper, a better read defroster, and better warning systems of what's at risk of damaging the car's side and front and rear fenders and of what's in the blind spots

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car for the Money
Great Car for the MOney,
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

WE mouth the Limited version in order to get the advanced screen and electronics. With the $2,000 credit and the $4,500 federal tax credit, the price of this car dropped to $25,000. The plug in works easily and gives a good 26 miles on electric only power. The range with the hybrid is wonderful. The interior is clean in design and comfortable. The screen takes a little getting use to, but once you learn it, it's great. It may not be as exciting to drive as a Tesla, but for less half the price of a Model 3, you get a great and environmentally responsible vehicle. The only little niggle is that you can't adjust the heads up screen right or left, only up or down. Also, they should add auto park assist instead of just vehicle warning. A little better color selection would be nice, but we are happy with the Silver.

5 out of 5 stars, 101 mpg over 12000 miles.
SuperHerm,
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The greatest hybrid ever built is even better for 2020. Don't bother with a Tesla. You can go to Niagara Falls, Massachusetts and Washington from New Jersey and you won't need a 2 to 3 hour break to charge (assuming others haven't beat you to the charger).

5 out of 5 stars, fantastic value
Chris,
XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We have the Prime XLE and have found it to be a fantastic car. The fuel economy is top notch, of course (we are averaging 130 mpg combined and have gone 2500 miles on just over 2 tanks of gas - no long trips yet, just 3 trips of about 120 miles round trip and then mostly around town driving). We have also found the it to be quite comfortable for a small car and Apple Car Play is a nice addition. It does seat 5, but in order to add the 5th seat some of the trunk space was lost. A couple of other minor drawbacks: there is no ventilation to the back seats and there is no Homelink garage door opener on the XLE - you have to go up to a Limited to get that. All in all, highly recommend this vehicle!

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Used Years for Toyota Prius Prime
2018
2017

Features & Specs

XLE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$29,500
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$27,600
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Limited 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$33,500
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all 2020 Toyota Prius Prime features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Prius Prime safety features:

Toyota Safety Sense
Bundles a variety of standard driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation.
Safety Connect
This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver if a car is in an adjacent lane when a turn signal is activated.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Prius Prime vs. the competition

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

The Ioniq has a smidge more power and all-electric range than the Prime, but the Toyota's ride is smoother and more refined. Both feature space-efficient hatchback designs and fairly comfortable seating for the passengers. This year's Prime has Apple CarPlay, but only the Ioniq comes with Android Auto as well.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid features

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Honda Clarity

The Prius Prime has a more efficient gasoline engine, but the Clarity PHEV has a bigger battery for greater EV range. It's also bigger, which translates into more room for rear seat passengers. They both feature comfortable interiors, though the Honda's infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Honda Clarity features

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Mini Countryman

While the Prius Prime advertises its unique powertrain with its design, the Countryman looks fairly conventional. The Mini has better acceleration and handling, but it doesn't come close to the Prius' efficiency or EV range. Plus, its interior is more confining and has less room for rear seat passengers and cargo. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mini Country PHEV.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Mini Countryman features
FAQ

Is the Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Prius Prime both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Prius Prime fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Prius Prime gets an EPA-estimated 54 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Prius Prime has 19.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Prius Prime. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime:

  • Adds fifth passenger seat
  • Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and satellite radio now standard
  • Two USB ports added for rear-seat passengers
  • Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Toyota Prius Prime reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Prius Prime is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Prius Prime. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Prius Prime's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Prius Prime is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?

The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,600.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,500
  • LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,600
  • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Prius Prime?

If you're interested in the Toyota Prius Prime, the next question is, which Prius Prime model is right for you? Prius Prime variants include XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Prius Prime models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime

2020 Toyota Prius Prime Overview

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is offered in the following submodels: Prius Prime Hatchback. Available styles include XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Prius Prime 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Prius Prime.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Prius Prime featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?

2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,351. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,111 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,111 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,240.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,092. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,931 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,931 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,161.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,192. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,875 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,875 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,317.

The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 13.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Toyota Prius Primes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Prius Prime for sale near. There are currently 181 new 2020 Prius Primes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,964 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,251 on a used or CPO 2020 Prius Prime available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Prius Primes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Prius Prime for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,623.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,994.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

