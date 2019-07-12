2020 Toyota Prius Prime
2020 Toyota Prius PrimeMSRP Range: $27,600 - $33,500
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric-only range
- Comfortable front seats
- Priced lower than most other plug-ins
The Prius needs no introduction. Its claim to fame is its amazing gas mileage, efficiency-first styling and space-age interior. And while the interior and styling have changed over the years, the Prius' retains its fuel-sipping tendencies, which are even better in the Prius Prime.
Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Prius Prime models
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. All share the same hybrid powertrain with EV mode and perform identically, so the differences among them boil down to features. The LE is obviously the value play of the range, but it has a decent list of standard equipment. The XLE, meanwhile, brings a few key comfort-oriented items. The Limited level adds a lot of features that will surely appeal to tech-savvy buyers, though they come at a big increase in price.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great looking car. Ran wonderfully in EV mode when I left the dealer. Range was about 30 miles. Pretty good. I have yet to get the EV mode fully charged since then. 3 weeks in my MPG is about 48.5 mpg. Looking for Santa to buy me a Level 2 110 charger. Should be able to charge the car overnight every night. For Toyota engineers, some recommendations: The LE info display is less distracting than on the other models, but c'mon -- it's positioned too far below the windshield and to far from the driver for safe driving. Real buttons are also safer than touch screens, too. I'm very concerned. Would like to see that ergonomically safety engineered so that it takes less attention away from the business of driving! Also, the location of other buttons and utilities in the interior are awkward to find when driving, and worse at night. The USB location is really dumb and hard to find in daylight, even harder at night! Blind spot visibility is better than on the RAV-4 but still not great, and the side mirrors must double duty to compensate for the small range of view out the rear windshield. Also, NO REAR WINDSHIELD WIPER? In a snow storm last week, the lack of a rear wiper was a bother, and the rear window heater couldn't melt the snow -- it kept shutting off every 4 minutes, too! This is the first Toyota I've had in 20 years without a rear wiper! WTx? Under gas, the gearing seems inconsistent. Not sure I've figured out why. I'll pay more attention and see if the service folks can fix something. Finally, the voice command system is slightly better than the system on the 2017 RAV-4s, but very flawed compared to what I had on my 2014 Prius. Is Toyota's voice recognition technology falling behind what it was six years ago? How could that be? Another drawback is the Prime's shrunken cargo capacity. I understand the room needed for the EV battery, and accept the compromise. But it does limit the utility of the vehicle. If the model had a sun roof, however, then at least I could feel a bit less claustrophobic, and maybe even bring back taller items from my landscape supply store occasionally. Finally, the car swings wide when parking! Oy! Have some sort of warning when the fenders are getting near an obstruction. I was very surprised at the space needed to safely parallel park or to pull out of head-in parking spaces when there were other cars or obstructions alongside. Check out the Volvo and Nissan surround vision and alert system. If Nissan can have it, why not Toyota? Recommendations: For future models --engineer the interior so knobs and switches and displays are located closer to the driver and in safer, less distracting locations. Also, add a rear wiper, a better read defroster, and better warning systems of what's at risk of damaging the car's side and front and rear fenders and of what's in the blind spots
WE mouth the Limited version in order to get the advanced screen and electronics. With the $2,000 credit and the $4,500 federal tax credit, the price of this car dropped to $25,000. The plug in works easily and gives a good 26 miles on electric only power. The range with the hybrid is wonderful. The interior is clean in design and comfortable. The screen takes a little getting use to, but once you learn it, it's great. It may not be as exciting to drive as a Tesla, but for less half the price of a Model 3, you get a great and environmentally responsible vehicle. The only little niggle is that you can't adjust the heads up screen right or left, only up or down. Also, they should add auto park assist instead of just vehicle warning. A little better color selection would be nice, but we are happy with the Silver.
The greatest hybrid ever built is even better for 2020. Don't bother with a Tesla. You can go to Niagara Falls, Massachusetts and Washington from New Jersey and you won't need a 2 to 3 hour break to charge (assuming others haven't beat you to the charger).
We have the Prime XLE and have found it to be a fantastic car. The fuel economy is top notch, of course (we are averaging 130 mpg combined and have gone 2500 miles on just over 2 tanks of gas - no long trips yet, just 3 trips of about 120 miles round trip and then mostly around town driving). We have also found the it to be quite comfortable for a small car and Apple Car Play is a nice addition. It does seat 5, but in order to add the 5th seat some of the trunk space was lost. A couple of other minor drawbacks: there is no ventilation to the back seats and there is no Homelink garage door opener on the XLE - you have to go up to a Limited to get that. All in all, highly recommend this vehicle!
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,500
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$27,600
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,500
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Prius Prime safety features:
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Bundles a variety of standard driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation.
- Safety Connect
- This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if a car is in an adjacent lane when a turn signal is activated.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Prius Prime vs. the competition
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
The Ioniq has a smidge more power and all-electric range than the Prime, but the Toyota's ride is smoother and more refined. Both feature space-efficient hatchback designs and fairly comfortable seating for the passengers. This year's Prime has Apple CarPlay, but only the Ioniq comes with Android Auto as well.
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Honda Clarity
The Prius Prime has a more efficient gasoline engine, but the Clarity PHEV has a bigger battery for greater EV range. It's also bigger, which translates into more room for rear seat passengers. They both feature comfortable interiors, though the Honda's infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota Prius Prime vs. Mini Countryman
While the Prius Prime advertises its unique powertrain with its design, the Countryman looks fairly conventional. The Mini has better acceleration and handling, but it doesn't come close to the Prius' efficiency or EV range. Plus, its interior is more confining and has less room for rear seat passengers and cargo. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mini Country PHEV.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Prius Prime a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime:
- Adds fifth passenger seat
- Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and satellite radio now standard
- Two USB ports added for rear-seat passengers
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Prius Prime reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,600.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,500
- LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,600
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,500
What are the different models of Toyota Prius Prime?
More about the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Overview
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime is offered in the following submodels: Prius Prime Hatchback. Available styles include XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Prius Prime 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Prius Prime.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Prius Prime featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,351. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,111 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,111 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,240.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,092. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,931 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,931 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,161.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,192. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,875 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,875 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,317.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Prius Primes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Prius Prime for sale near. There are currently 181 new 2020 Prius Primes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,964 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Prius Prime. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,251 on a used or CPO 2020 Prius Prime available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Prius Primes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Prius Prime for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,623.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,994.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
