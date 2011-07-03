Used 2011 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Barkau Buick Chevrolet - Stockton / Illinois

2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2D Coupe RWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Tremec 6-Speed Manual Bright White Clearcoat **GOOD BRAKES, **GOOD TIRES, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS, **SIRIUS XM RADIO, **INAUGURAL EDITION 1076/1100 392 HEMI. Odometer is 7520 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3CJ7DJXBH527551

Stock: XBH527551

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020