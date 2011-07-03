Used 2011 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
3,467 listings
- 83,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,200$5,324 Below Market
- 11,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,900$2,441 Below Market
- 91,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,242
- 77,569 miles
$22,400$2,197 Below Market
- 28,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,990$1,090 Below Market
- 30,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,000$2,546 Below Market
- 96,477 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,400$472 Below Market
- 78,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995$769 Below Market
- 47,987 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,777$363 Below Market
- 15,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,999
- 66,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,985$1,314 Below Market
- 36,226 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,991
- 20,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,991
- 95,068 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,899$1,103 Below Market
- 65,271 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,988
- 115,995 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,795
- 78,547 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 47,118 miles
$26,895
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.517 Reviews
Report abuse
gepfund,03/07/2011
The New 2011 Challenger Rallye is now the car to buy. I held off buying one until now because the old V6 engine was a slug. This new Pentastar V6 engine with over 300 HP and over 260 lb-feet of torqe is the smoothest thing since satin coats, which by the way would look great on anybody driving a 70's flashback car like the Challenger. let's also talk power! This engine will throw you back in your seats all the while growling like a angry puppy. This engine is loving this car. Hemi's are great but let's talk insurance premiums and 5 dollar gas plus city traffic. The Challenger Rallye is the complete muscle car of the future because it lives the part and gets 29 mpg on highway.
