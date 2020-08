Used 2011 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Robert's Chrysler Dodge Ram FIAT - Meriden / Connecticut

Recent Arrival! 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT. Vehicle is equipped: Electronics Convenience Group (Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Temperature Compass Gauge, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, and Universal Garage Door Opener), Quick Order Package 27M R/T Classic (20 x 8 Aluminum Wheels, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Dual Black R/T Side Stripes, Functional Hood Scoop, and High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps), Sound Group II (30GB HDD w/6,700-Song Capacity, 368 Watt Amplifier, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, and Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD), Super Track Pak (Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes and Sport Suspension), HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 30GB HDD w/4,250-Song Capacity, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual White R/T Side Stripes (DISC), Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garmin Navigation System, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Navigation, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUS Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3CJ5DTXBH516037

Stock: 20198B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020