Used 2011 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    83,334 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,200

    $5,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    11,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,900

    $2,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger

    91,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,242

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    77,569 miles
    Great Deal

    $22,400

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    28,949 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,990

    $1,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    30,291 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,000

    $2,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger

    96,477 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,400

    $472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    78,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger

    47,987 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,777

    $363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    15,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger in Orange
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger

    66,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,985

    $1,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    36,226 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    20,139 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,991

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Orange
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    95,068 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,899

    $1,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    65,271 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,988

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T in Orange
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger R/T

    115,995 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,795

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger

    78,547 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    47,118 miles
    Fair Deal

    $26,895

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (18%)
New Pentastar V6 Shines Bright!
gepfund,03/07/2011
The New 2011 Challenger Rallye is now the car to buy. I held off buying one until now because the old V6 engine was a slug. This new Pentastar V6 engine with over 300 HP and over 260 lb-feet of torqe is the smoothest thing since satin coats, which by the way would look great on anybody driving a 70's flashback car like the Challenger. let's also talk power! This engine will throw you back in your seats all the while growling like a angry puppy. This engine is loving this car. Hemi's are great but let's talk insurance premiums and 5 dollar gas plus city traffic. The Challenger Rallye is the complete muscle car of the future because it lives the part and gets 29 mpg on highway.
Report abuse
