Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
- 77,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,955$3,658 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FE1ED4B9105915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,588$3,595 Below Market
Tim Dahle Ford - Spanish Fork / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC3DD0B9175124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,750
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FF1ED4B9129631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,546 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,930$2,861 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Lpo; Ground Effects Package Rs Package Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Sunroof; Power With Express Open And Venting Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Black Stripe Package Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display 2Ss Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And MP3 Playback Axle; 3.27 Ratio Black; Leather-Appointed Front Seats Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Molding; Body-Color Roof Ditch Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Summit White Wheels; 20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Front And 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear Flangeless; Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: WHEELS, 20 Aluminum Wheels AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel LPO, CARGO MAT RS PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels HID headlights BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEATS Leather Seats BLACK STRIPE PACKAGE SUMMIT WHITE SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET Rear Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AXLE, 3.27 RATIO LPO, GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE MOLDING, BODY-COLOR ROOF DITCH REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HEADLAMPS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE Automatic Headlights HID headlights TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to revive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V6 models starting at less than $25,000. Strengths of this model include Acceleration and performance, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, affordable price, safety features, and modern interior style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5B9163370
Stock: B9163370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 140,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,871$1,631 Below Market
Shottenkirk Cadillac - Fort Madison / Iowa
Clean CARFAX. Moonroof, XM SIRIUS Radio, Local trade, Bluetooth, Power driver's seat, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Camaro 1LT, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift, RWD, Victory Red, Gray w/Sport Cloth Seat Trim, 2 Front Cup Holders, 20' x 8' Front & 20' x 9' Rear Aluminum Wheels, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD-ROM/MP3, Analog Instrumentation, Audio System Feature USB Port, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Roof Ditch Molding, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Front Floor Mats, CD player, Compass, Convenience & Connectivity Package, Delay-off headlights, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, LATCH System, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Maintenance-Free Battery, Manual Rake & Telescopic Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, RS Package, RS Unique Tail Lamps, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, StabiliTrak, Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, White Stripe Package, Wireless PDIM, XM Radio. 18/29 City/Highway MPG Victory Red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2D Coupe 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT RWD Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study FREE Wheel repair, FREE Dent and Ding repair, FREE Front Windshield repair. This all comes STANDARD on nearly ALL NEW and PRE OWNED vehicles at SHOTTENKIRK THE GM GIANT FORT MADISON. Plus '6 months or up to 6,000 mile' Powertrain and A/C Warranty on nearly all Pre Owned vehicles. See salesperson for all the details All retail units come with NITROFILL, vehicles include a one year road hazard warranty for an additional $178.88.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1ED2B9178497
Stock: Y4438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 30,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,599$1,295 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
ONLY 30,192 Miles! 1SS trim. Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND.. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-RO... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI (426 hp [317.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 420 lb-ft of torque [567.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet 1SS with VICTORY RED exterior and GRAY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 426 HP at 5900 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "Classic styling made modern, excellent chassis, brakes are up to the task of countering the V-8's 426 horsepower, and approachable prices.". WHO WE ARE: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings, Montana customers in keeping their Toyotas in great shape. Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FS1EW9B9199252
Stock: 38334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 98,626 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,498$1,937 Below Market
Grant Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1ED1B9203693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,799$3,422 Below Market
Miller Toyota of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
We are excited to offer this 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Soak up the sun and have some fun in this outstanding Chevrolet Camaro convertible. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet Camaro has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to revive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V6 models starting at less than $25,000. Strengths of this model include Acceleration and performance, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, affordable price, safety features, and modern interior style We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT3DW5B9175251
Stock: B9175251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 34,897 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW8B9198042
Stock: 10444165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 46,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,188$1,605 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE ALL DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM CHEVY! CONVERTIBLE LOADED LT2 PKG LEATHER PWR SEAT HEADS UP DISPLAY ALLOY WHEELS NEW TIRES LOWEST MILES AND PRICE IN FLA IMMACULATE GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN SAFE FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR NICEST ONE WE'VE SEEN! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC3DD5B9205315
Stock: 205315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 20,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Crest Nissan - Frisco / Texas
2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS RWD 2D Coupe Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 53733 miles below market average! 6.2L V8 SFI. Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Crest Nissanâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5B9141823
Stock: PB9141823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 82,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1ED0B9201047
Stock: T06558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,795 miles
$23,995$449 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8. Manual transmission. 2 owner Camaro! Clean car-fax! ONLY 22,000 MILES! First owner had it for almost 9 years! Garage kept its entire life. This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition! This vehicle is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, two-tone leather seats, am/fm radio, aux radio input, Bluetooth, power sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, tinted windows, power windows and locks, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW5B9169260
Stock: 169260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 13,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Gabriel Jordan Buick GMC but can be made available upon request. Auto Check One Owner! ONLY 13,847 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: RS PACKAGE includes (Q9K) 20" x 8" front and 20" x 9" rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and RS unique tail lamps (Also includes (D80) rear spoiler. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) (312 hp [232.6 kW] @ 6500 rpm Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS REPORT: AutoCheck One Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1EDXB9181340
Stock: B9181340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 37,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,920
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Rs Package Convenience And Connectivity Package Wheels; 20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Front And 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear Polished Aluminum Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And MP3 Playback Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System Differential; Limited Slip Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 With Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Gray; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Molding; Body-Color Roof Ditch Pdim; Wireless Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Seats; Front Sport Bucket Shift Knob; Leather-Wrapped Spare Tire And Wheel; Not Desired Spoiler; Rear Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Steering Wheel; 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Summit White Tires; P245/45R20 Front And P275/40R20 Rear; Blackwall; Summer Transmission; 6-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Autonation Toyota Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with 37,786mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Summit White on Black Chevrolet Camaro 1LT could end up being the perfect match for you. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to revive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V6 models starting at less than $25,000. This model sets itself apart with Acceleration and performance, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, affordable price, safety features, and modern interior style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FF1ED1B9102760
Stock: B9102760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 67,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,977$2,087 Below Market
Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet - Roselle / Illinois
Less than 68k Miles** CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!! Hurry and take advantage now!!! Isn't it time for a Chevrolet?!! Optional equipment includes: RS Package, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/TAPSHIFT, Wheels: 20' x 8' Fr & 20' x 9' Rr Polished Alum, Front License Plate Bracket...Bring home more value and peace of mind at Dick Wickstrom Chevrolet- Family owned and operated since 1963! Why should you buy from Wickstrom Chevrolet? Because our unmatched service and diverse inventory have set us apart as a preferred dealer in Roselle and the surrounding areas! Visit us today and you will experience WHY we have the best reputation! (630) 529-7070
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK3DJ6B9200603
Stock: P2214A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 102,392 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,196$264 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS Black CARFAX One-Owner. Camaro 2LS, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift, RWD, Black, Gray. 18/29 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1ED2B9211419
Stock: 211419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,995
Premier Motorsports - Layton / Utah
NEIMAN MARCUS LIMITED EDITION SS/RS CONVERTIBLE LEATHER HEATED SEATS HEADS UP DISPLAY BOSTON ACOUSTICS SOUND SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH ONSTAR REMOTE START 21" WHEELS XENON HEADLAMPS REAR SPOILER!! This 2011 Camaro 2SS Convertible Neiman Marcus Edition is LOADED and as NEW!!! 75 Neiman Marcus Editions were built all Convertibles offered in the 2010 Christmas catalog Selling out in less then 3 minutes at an MSRP of $75,000. Features a 3 Stage Deep Bordeaux Paint with Ghosted Black Stripes and a unique Amber Leather with Red accents. This ONE OWNER Vehicle is Autocheck Assured NO Accident or Damage History. This is a true Collectors Car that is stunning in every way. Trades Welcome. Please call to schedule an appointment and to verify availability. Thank you for considering Premier Motorsports. Visit our website for additional pictures as well as other Pre-Owned Vehicles at www.premiermotorsportsllc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK3DJ8B9164283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
