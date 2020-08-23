Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado

Lpo; Ground Effects Package Rs Package Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Sunroof; Power With Express Open And Venting Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Black Stripe Package Lpo; Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display 2Ss Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And MP3 Playback Axle; 3.27 Ratio Black; Leather-Appointed Front Seats Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Molding; Body-Color Roof Ditch Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Summit White Wheels; 20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Front And 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear Flangeless; Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: WHEELS, 20 Aluminum Wheels AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel LPO, CARGO MAT RS PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels HID headlights BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEATS Leather Seats BLACK STRIPE PACKAGE SUMMIT WHITE SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET Rear Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Bucket Seats 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AXLE, 3.27 RATIO LPO, GROUND EFFECTS PACKAGE MOLDING, BODY-COLOR ROOF DITCH REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM Remote Engine Start Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HEADLAMPS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE Automatic Headlights HID headlights TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to revive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V6 models starting at less than $25,000. Strengths of this model include Acceleration and performance, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, affordable price, safety features, and modern interior style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5B9163370

Stock: B9163370

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020