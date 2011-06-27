Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.0/464.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Security Package
|yes
|Rapid Spec 100A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 101A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|45.0 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Yellow Blaze Metallic Tri-Coat Paint
|yes
|Red Candy Specialty Paint
|yes
|Tape Stripe Delete
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Front track
|62.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3586 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|90.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/60R17 tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,145
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
