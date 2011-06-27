Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,662
|$9,799
|$11,394
|Clean
|$7,198
|$9,198
|$10,661
|Average
|$6,270
|$7,996
|$9,196
|Rough
|$5,342
|$6,794
|$7,731
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,757
|$10,016
|$11,699
|Clean
|$7,287
|$9,402
|$10,947
|Average
|$6,348
|$8,173
|$9,442
|Rough
|$5,409
|$6,944
|$7,938
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,079
|$12,787
|$14,811
|Clean
|$9,469
|$12,003
|$13,858
|Average
|$8,248
|$10,434
|$11,954
|Rough
|$7,027
|$8,866
|$10,049
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,766
|$13,487
|$15,526
|Clean
|$10,114
|$12,659
|$14,528
|Average
|$8,811
|$11,005
|$12,531
|Rough
|$7,507
|$9,350
|$10,534
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,948
|$14,548
|$17,216
|Clean
|$10,285
|$13,656
|$16,109
|Average
|$8,959
|$11,871
|$13,895
|Rough
|$7,633
|$10,086
|$11,681
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,761
|$13,384
|$15,353
|Clean
|$10,110
|$12,563
|$14,366
|Average
|$8,806
|$10,921
|$12,391
|Rough
|$7,503
|$9,279
|$10,417
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,366
|$9,522
|$11,127
|Clean
|$6,920
|$8,938
|$10,412
|Average
|$6,028
|$7,770
|$8,981
|Rough
|$5,136
|$6,602
|$7,550
Estimated values
2011 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,924
|$9,034
|$10,602
|Clean
|$6,505
|$8,480
|$9,920
|Average
|$5,666
|$7,371
|$8,557
|Rough
|$4,828
|$6,263
|$7,193