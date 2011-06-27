Used 2011 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Tale of Two Mustangs
In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy.
2011 V6 Mustang-Hesitation
Overall my 2011 V6 Mustang with automatic transmission is a really fine car EXCEPT for the 1-2 second hesitation when trying to accelerate suddenly for passing or entering a highway. The dealer claims its probably only a half-second delay but I confirmed again its close to 2 seconds. At age 61 I am not drag racing. This hesitation has been quite dangerous several times( praise the Lord for his protection)before accelerating like my first new muscle car, a 1969 GTO. I was a part-time auto mechanic in '69-70 and will research the possible cause since the Ford dealer has failed me.
Just got a 2011 Mustang V6, Great car
I just bought a used 2011 Mustang V6. I LOVE the car! I had a 2001 mustang that I have fond memories of, which is why I bought a 2011 so aI could share it with my 16 year old. The 2011 makes the 2001 seem like absolute garbage. This is a great all-around car! For the price, you get great performance. It's only a half second slower than the GT, and I'm getting 30 mpg on the highway. Mine has an automatic, which I opted to get for my daughter. You don't get into much of the power until 3000 rpm, so the auto trans has less than impressive torque feel from a dead stop (perfect for a 16 yr old). If you want to really utilize the 305 hp, go for the manual!
Great bang for the buck!
I drove the Challenger, Camaro and Mustang. The Dodge was a slug, and the Camaro drove well, but felt excessively claustrophobic, and its lines never "sang" to me as did the 'stang. I was hooked. After 25000 miles in my Sterling Gray 5.0 GT with 6 speed manual I still REALLY enjoy driving it. Every time I get in it after a couple of days away, it's like an eager puppy that wants to go out and romp - with 412 HP. Great bang for the buck!
Best of the current American muscle cars
If you want the best all around muscle car in the U.S., the new Mustang GT is what you want. It's got the best performance for the dollar. Capable of the best MPG, the most innovative engineering, has the best visibility, the best interior & weighs the least. The 5.0-liter engine bellows tones worthy of a THX-certified soundtrack. The base brakes are good, but the Brembo's are way better & offer serious stopping power needed to reign in the 412-horses. It's also a bargain for what you get especially if you're considering any of the 19" wheels. The 6-speed tranny offers short, positive shifts and a buttery smooth feel. It's great for weekend warrior duties or daily driving.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2011 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge