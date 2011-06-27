Used 2011 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

Tale of Two Mustangs chask7 , 06/28/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy. Report Abuse

2011 V6 Mustang-Hesitation richardzuccaro , 01/14/2011 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall my 2011 V6 Mustang with automatic transmission is a really fine car EXCEPT for the 1-2 second hesitation when trying to accelerate suddenly for passing or entering a highway. The dealer claims its probably only a half-second delay but I confirmed again its close to 2 seconds. At age 61 I am not drag racing. This hesitation has been quite dangerous several times( praise the Lord for his protection)before accelerating like my first new muscle car, a 1969 GTO. I was a part-time auto mechanic in '69-70 and will research the possible cause since the Ford dealer has failed me. Report Abuse

Just got a 2011 Mustang V6, Great car ajhill80 , 11/09/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just bought a used 2011 Mustang V6. I LOVE the car! I had a 2001 mustang that I have fond memories of, which is why I bought a 2011 so aI could share it with my 16 year old. The 2011 makes the 2001 seem like absolute garbage. This is a great all-around car! For the price, you get great performance. It's only a half second slower than the GT, and I'm getting 30 mpg on the highway. Mine has an automatic, which I opted to get for my daughter. You don't get into much of the power until 3000 rpm, so the auto trans has less than impressive torque feel from a dead stop (perfect for a 16 yr old). If you want to really utilize the 305 hp, go for the manual! Report Abuse

Great bang for the buck! jimmbbo , 03/23/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I drove the Challenger, Camaro and Mustang. The Dodge was a slug, and the Camaro drove well, but felt excessively claustrophobic, and its lines never "sang" to me as did the 'stang. I was hooked. After 25000 miles in my Sterling Gray 5.0 GT with 6 speed manual I still REALLY enjoy driving it. Every time I get in it after a couple of days away, it's like an eager puppy that wants to go out and romp - with 412 HP. Great bang for the buck! Report Abuse