Used 2006 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
06 mustang gt with a few mods
Bought mine used 20k on it and have added a SCT tuner with Ford CAI and Flow master mufflers.I get 19.5 mpg in town and 24.5 mpg highway on regular 87 octane gas with normal driving. No major mechanical issues to report and have taken several long road trips in it with good comfort. The mustang GT offers great bang for the buck performance and decent fuel economy. The car is easy to work on for all the do it your self guys and gals. Would I buy a mustang again you betcha...
One owner
I bought this car spankin new and i still am In love with this car. This car hugs the road and does whatever you ask at a moments notice. The only thing I have had to fix is the alternator. Of course there are repairs like tires and brakes. This car has gone all these years and no mechanical breakdown! How many cars can you say that about? This car is GREAT!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
166K miles and still going strong
I drive a lot of miles, at least 150/day. I just had the water pump replaced at 166,000 miles and decided it was time to do the rest of the maintenance that I have neglected for the last 5 years. I changed the oil regularly with Mobil 1 and changed the brakes when necessary. Other than that everything has always worked perfectly. I replaced the spark plugs at 140,000 miles just because. The originals still looked good, just needed a gap adjustment.
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
I bought my preowned 06 a few weeks back and am very glad I did. Screaming Yellow, car had some upgrades from previous owner (Airaid air filter system, Flowmaster exaust) It's about 360 horses of extreme fun. Although the car had 51K on it, Honda dealer included 3 year 36K bumper to bumper waurranty, and I plan to get the best out of those 36,000 miles. At 45 it was a mid-life crisis the wife even agreed with. LOL
Dream car revisited
Bought the Mustang for looks and performance. Not disappointed with handling, acceleration, and oh the sound! My only two complaints...the seat belt "receiver" is hard to reach and the interior easily scratches.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2006 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge