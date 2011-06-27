Used 2006 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

06 mustang gt with a few mods amos247 , 10/29/2011 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Bought mine used 20k on it and have added a SCT tuner with Ford CAI and Flow master mufflers.I get 19.5 mpg in town and 24.5 mpg highway on regular 87 octane gas with normal driving. No major mechanical issues to report and have taken several long road trips in it with good comfort. The mustang GT offers great bang for the buck performance and decent fuel economy. The car is easy to work on for all the do it your self guys and gals. Would I buy a mustang again you betcha... Report Abuse

One owner One owner , 01/04/2016 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car spankin new and i still am In love with this car. This car hugs the road and does whatever you ask at a moments notice. The only thing I have had to fix is the alternator. Of course there are repairs like tires and brakes. This car has gone all these years and no mechanical breakdown! How many cars can you say that about? This car is GREAT! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

166K miles and still going strong Chet , 08/20/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I drive a lot of miles, at least 150/day. I just had the water pump replaced at 166,000 miles and decided it was time to do the rest of the maintenance that I have neglected for the last 5 years. I changed the oil regularly with Mobil 1 and changed the brakes when necessary. Other than that everything has always worked perfectly. I replaced the spark plugs at 140,000 miles just because. The originals still looked good, just needed a gap adjustment. Report Abuse

2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) dave3012 , 07/25/2011 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my preowned 06 a few weeks back and am very glad I did. Screaming Yellow, car had some upgrades from previous owner (Airaid air filter system, Flowmaster exaust) It's about 360 horses of extreme fun. Although the car had 51K on it, Honda dealer included 3 year 36K bumper to bumper waurranty, and I plan to get the best out of those 36,000 miles. At 45 it was a mid-life crisis the wife even agreed with. LOL Report Abuse