2006 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,617$8,335$9,897
Clean$5,094$7,567$8,964
Average$4,048$6,031$7,099
Rough$3,002$4,495$5,234
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,037$6,209$7,454
Clean$3,661$5,637$6,751
Average$2,909$4,493$5,347
Rough$2,158$3,349$3,942
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,645$5,682$6,847
Clean$3,306$5,158$6,202
Average$2,627$4,111$4,912
Rough$1,948$3,065$3,621
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,960$6,097$7,322
Clean$3,592$5,535$6,632
Average$2,854$4,412$5,252
Rough$2,117$3,289$3,872
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,366$9,711$11,629
Clean$5,774$8,816$10,533
Average$4,588$7,027$8,341
Rough$3,403$5,238$6,150
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,767$5,721$6,841
Clean$3,417$5,194$6,197
Average$2,715$4,140$4,907
Rough$2,014$3,086$3,618
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Standard 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,299$4,896$5,814
Clean$2,992$4,445$5,266
Average$2,378$3,543$4,170
Rough$1,763$2,641$3,075
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,589$8,448$10,089
Clean$5,069$7,669$9,138
Average$4,028$6,113$7,237
Rough$2,987$4,556$5,335
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Standard 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,390$7,104$8,651
Clean$3,981$6,449$7,836
Average$3,164$5,140$6,205
Rough$2,346$3,831$4,575
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,621$8,428$10,040
Clean$5,098$7,651$9,093
Average$4,051$6,098$7,201
Rough$3,004$4,546$5,309
