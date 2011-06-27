Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,617
|$8,335
|$9,897
|Clean
|$5,094
|$7,567
|$8,964
|Average
|$4,048
|$6,031
|$7,099
|Rough
|$3,002
|$4,495
|$5,234
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,037
|$6,209
|$7,454
|Clean
|$3,661
|$5,637
|$6,751
|Average
|$2,909
|$4,493
|$5,347
|Rough
|$2,158
|$3,349
|$3,942
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,645
|$5,682
|$6,847
|Clean
|$3,306
|$5,158
|$6,202
|Average
|$2,627
|$4,111
|$4,912
|Rough
|$1,948
|$3,065
|$3,621
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,960
|$6,097
|$7,322
|Clean
|$3,592
|$5,535
|$6,632
|Average
|$2,854
|$4,412
|$5,252
|Rough
|$2,117
|$3,289
|$3,872
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,366
|$9,711
|$11,629
|Clean
|$5,774
|$8,816
|$10,533
|Average
|$4,588
|$7,027
|$8,341
|Rough
|$3,403
|$5,238
|$6,150
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,767
|$5,721
|$6,841
|Clean
|$3,417
|$5,194
|$6,197
|Average
|$2,715
|$4,140
|$4,907
|Rough
|$2,014
|$3,086
|$3,618
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Standard 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,299
|$4,896
|$5,814
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,445
|$5,266
|Average
|$2,378
|$3,543
|$4,170
|Rough
|$1,763
|$2,641
|$3,075
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,589
|$8,448
|$10,089
|Clean
|$5,069
|$7,669
|$9,138
|Average
|$4,028
|$6,113
|$7,237
|Rough
|$2,987
|$4,556
|$5,335
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang V6 Standard 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,390
|$7,104
|$8,651
|Clean
|$3,981
|$6,449
|$7,836
|Average
|$3,164
|$5,140
|$6,205
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,831
|$4,575
Estimated values
2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,621
|$8,428
|$10,040
|Clean
|$5,098
|$7,651
|$9,093
|Average
|$4,051
|$6,098
|$7,201
|Rough
|$3,004
|$4,546
|$5,309