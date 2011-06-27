Used 1996 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews
1996 Ford F350 4wd LB
I use this truck like a truck. I don't expect it to be fun or drive like a car. I haul hay and horses. It restored my faith in American built vehicles. For 11 years I drove it with virtually no repairs and only casual maintenance. Today I will replace the u joints, some seals, a cracked manifold but overall, still just an excellent workhorse doing what it was designed to do. Other than brake linings, trans flush, radiator flush, and oil that is all I have done since I purchased with 3,000 miles on it.
Hauls A Business
I bought this truck to replace my Chevy pickup I had. I pull a 28' stock trailer with my Ford truck with no problem. The 7.3L turbo diesel engine is the best diesel ever. My truck has 230,700 miles on it. I have a friend who has the same truck with 435,000 miles on it. These trucks ride like tanks, but pull everything. The truck catches a lot of peoples attentions. A trans and exhaust temp guage helps alot on these trucks.
Best truck
I love the way it drives. Inteiar comfort is great. Looks awsome. Pulls trealer great.
Good Truck
this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.
F350
Very Reliable and stylish with the customize package. Lots of power and acceleration. Redesigned engine burns very clean.
