Used 1996 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews

4.1
8 reviews
1996 Ford F350 4wd LB

bjsfolly, 10/28/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I use this truck like a truck. I don't expect it to be fun or drive like a car. I haul hay and horses. It restored my faith in American built vehicles. For 11 years I drove it with virtually no repairs and only casual maintenance. Today I will replace the u joints, some seals, a cracked manifold but overall, still just an excellent workhorse doing what it was designed to do. Other than brake linings, trans flush, radiator flush, and oil that is all I have done since I purchased with 3,000 miles on it.

Hauls A Business

Long haul, 01/18/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to replace my Chevy pickup I had. I pull a 28' stock trailer with my Ford truck with no problem. The 7.3L turbo diesel engine is the best diesel ever. My truck has 230,700 miles on it. I have a friend who has the same truck with 435,000 miles on it. These trucks ride like tanks, but pull everything. The truck catches a lot of peoples attentions. A trans and exhaust temp guage helps alot on these trucks.

Best truck

Ken Reames, 01/21/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love the way it drives. Inteiar comfort is great. Looks awsome. Pulls trealer great.

Good Truck

bordercollie, 02/29/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this is my first truck and it has been a blast to own. The 4x4 works great and this truck tows just about anything you put behind it. The ride is a little stiff, but if I'd wanted a car, I'd have bought a car.

F350

dblumentr, 04/02/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very Reliable and stylish with the customize package. Lots of power and acceleration. Redesigned engine burns very clean.

