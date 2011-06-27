Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,037
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,817
|$2,125
|Average
|$919
|$1,378
|$1,626
|Rough
|$626
|$939
|$1,128
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,380
|$1,691
|Clean
|$683
|$1,231
|$1,514
|Average
|$518
|$934
|$1,159
|Rough
|$353
|$636
|$803
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,987
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,773
|$2,104
|Average
|$851
|$1,344
|$1,611
|Rough
|$580
|$916
|$1,117
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,905
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,074
|$1,700
|$2,018
|Average
|$814
|$1,289
|$1,545
|Rough
|$554
|$878
|$1,071
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,949
|$2,308
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,739
|$2,066
|Average
|$830
|$1,318
|$1,581
|Rough
|$565
|$898
|$1,097
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,883
|$2,228
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,680
|$1,994
|Average
|$807
|$1,274
|$1,526
|Rough
|$549
|$868
|$1,059
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$1,879
|$2,223
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,677
|$1,990
|Average
|$804
|$1,271
|$1,523
|Rough
|$548
|$866
|$1,056
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,207
|$2,607
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,969
|$2,333
|Average
|$949
|$1,493
|$1,786
|Rough
|$646
|$1,017
|$1,239
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,966
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,754
|$2,084
|Average
|$840
|$1,330
|$1,595
|Rough
|$572
|$906
|$1,106
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,853
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,653
|$1,961
|Average
|$793
|$1,253
|$1,501
|Rough
|$540
|$854
|$1,041