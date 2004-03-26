Used 1994 Ford F-350 for Sale Near Me

This is a real truck. There is nothing it can't do. It's the most comfortable, powerful and reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It is so long legged the miles just melt under it's feet. Get behind the wheel and you won't believe how it gobbles up the miles. It will surprise you with it's off-road power and capability. Nine years and 214,000 miles and no hint of stopping. At 105,000 miles a diesel mechanic told me it's just now broken in.

