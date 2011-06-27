  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,385$1,643
Clean$775$1,235$1,470
Average$588$937$1,125
Rough$400$638$780
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$807$1,285$1,524
Clean$719$1,146$1,364
Average$545$869$1,044
Rough$371$592$724
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$789$1,294$1,547
Clean$703$1,154$1,384
Average$533$875$1,060
Rough$363$596$735
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$831$1,325$1,571
Clean$741$1,182$1,406
Average$562$896$1,076
Rough$382$610$746
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$796$1,307$1,562
Clean$710$1,166$1,398
Average$538$884$1,070
Rough$367$602$742
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$909$1,478$1,763
Clean$811$1,319$1,578
Average$615$1,000$1,208
Rough$418$681$837
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$812$1,294$1,534
Clean$724$1,154$1,373
Average$549$875$1,051
Rough$374$596$729
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$584$1,202$1,516
Clean$521$1,072$1,357
Average$395$813$1,039
Rough$269$554$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$800$1,327$1,592
Clean$714$1,184$1,425
Average$541$898$1,091
Rough$368$611$756
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$896$1,387$1,631
Clean$799$1,238$1,460
Average$606$938$1,118
Rough$413$639$775
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Ford F-350 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford F-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,166 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford F-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,166 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 Ford F-350, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford F-350 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,166 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Ford F-350. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Ford F-350 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Ford F-350 ranges from $367 to $1,562, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Ford F-350 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.