Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,385
|$1,643
|Clean
|$775
|$1,235
|$1,470
|Average
|$588
|$937
|$1,125
|Rough
|$400
|$638
|$780
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$807
|$1,285
|$1,524
|Clean
|$719
|$1,146
|$1,364
|Average
|$545
|$869
|$1,044
|Rough
|$371
|$592
|$724
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$789
|$1,294
|$1,547
|Clean
|$703
|$1,154
|$1,384
|Average
|$533
|$875
|$1,060
|Rough
|$363
|$596
|$735
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,325
|$1,571
|Clean
|$741
|$1,182
|$1,406
|Average
|$562
|$896
|$1,076
|Rough
|$382
|$610
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$796
|$1,307
|$1,562
|Clean
|$710
|$1,166
|$1,398
|Average
|$538
|$884
|$1,070
|Rough
|$367
|$602
|$742
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$909
|$1,478
|$1,763
|Clean
|$811
|$1,319
|$1,578
|Average
|$615
|$1,000
|$1,208
|Rough
|$418
|$681
|$837
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,294
|$1,534
|Clean
|$724
|$1,154
|$1,373
|Average
|$549
|$875
|$1,051
|Rough
|$374
|$596
|$729
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,202
|$1,516
|Clean
|$521
|$1,072
|$1,357
|Average
|$395
|$813
|$1,039
|Rough
|$269
|$554
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,327
|$1,592
|Clean
|$714
|$1,184
|$1,425
|Average
|$541
|$898
|$1,091
|Rough
|$368
|$611
|$756
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$896
|$1,387
|$1,631
|Clean
|$799
|$1,238
|$1,460
|Average
|$606
|$938
|$1,118
|Rough
|$413
|$639
|$775