Used 1994 Ford F-350 Consumer Reviews

The Rhino Truck john dale , 03/26/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a real truck. There is nothing it can't do. It's the most comfortable, powerful and reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It is so long legged the miles just melt under it's feet. Get behind the wheel and you won't believe how it gobbles up the miles. It will surprise you with it's off-road power and capability. Nine years and 214,000 miles and no hint of stopping. At 105,000 miles a diesel mechanic told me it's just now broken in. Report Abuse

Excellent condition f350 slt , 12/17/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great truck. Very realiable. Very clean. Looks and runs excellent. Well maintained Report Abuse

SUPER DUALLY OPOSSUM , 05/03/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful JUST HAD THIS TRUCK FOR ABOUT 2 1/2 MONTHS. BOUGHT IT AS A 9 YEAR OLD TRUCK WITH JUST 38,000 MILES ON IT. I SPECIFICALLY BOUGHT IT TO PULL A 5TH WHEEL CAMPER. SO FAR, IT IS A JEWEL. MORE THAN ENOUGH POWER, STYLE AND HANDLING ARE EXCELLENT. I GET COMPLIMENTS EVERYWHERE I GO. OKAY, I'VE ONLY PUT 1,000 OF MY OWN MILES ON IT. HOWEVER, I INTEND TO KEEP IT FOR A LONG TIME. THE MPG IS POOR AT ABOUT 11MPG...BUT, HEY, YOU DON'T BUY THIS KIND OF TRUCK FOR GAS MILEAGE. YOU BUY IT FOR DURABILITY, FLEXIBILITY AND DRIVEABILITY. OH, YEAH, IT WILL DO ANYTHING YOU WANT OR NEED IT TO DO. JUST CALL ME BUBBA. Report Abuse

The Best Damn Truck I've ever owned Chet , 04/13/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck a year old with only 800 miles in Fairbanks Alaska. I changed out the antifreeze to handle - 60 and colder temperatures and added some synthetic oils. This truck has never quit on me in the coldest and hotest temperatures. I have over loaded and over towed the recommended allowances and yet the truck is still tough. I have not looked at another truck, due to it's reliability and dependability. For deisel mileage, I'm getting about 16mpg, not bad for a 1 ton. It's a plane and simple truck, but that's what a truck is suppose to be. Not a car. Report Abuse