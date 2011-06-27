Vehicle overview

Commercial/small business demand is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. Ford has acknowledged the need to create a special utility vehicle aimed squarely at these customers in creating the new Super Duty F-Series. This line of trucks can be had in one of 44 configurations, 21 of which are new. By using a separate platform from the smaller F-150 and F-250 trucks, Ford hopes to meet all the needs of both the personal-use and commercial-use markets.

The 1999 Super Duty F-Series trucks feature a 5.4-liter Triton V8 making 235 horsepower and a 6.8-liter Triton V10 making 275 horsepower. Both of these powerplants are new to the lineup and compliment the existing 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. The diesel has also been updated for '99 and makes an impressive 235 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds trailer-towing torque. All three engines offer more horsepower, higher torque and better fuel economy than the engines they replace.

The Super Duty's new body style incorporates a larger cab and an overall length increase of nine inches over last year. The wheelbase is also up by four inches and the cargo area has grown slightly taller and longer. The increased dimensions allow the various cabs to be made larger without compromising load space. Despite its larger size, the Super Duty maintains a confident on- and off-road feel. The new truck features an updated power steering system and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness, and maneuverability. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard on all Super Duty models over 10,000 pounds GVW (ABS is optional on the smaller Super Duty trucks).

Inside, the roomier cabs have larger, more comfortable seats and greater seat track travel. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. In the Crew Cab XLT and Lariat models, a new rear bench seat incorporates a fold-down armrest and a cupholder. For truck owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and power windows are just some of the many options available.

The Super Duty F-Series isn't for everyone. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-Series can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.