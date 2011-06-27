  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power, comfort and a zillion options let you custom fit this truck to your exact needs.
  • Can't even pretend to fit in those "compact only" parking spaces.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,156 - $2,409
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Commercial/small business demand is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. Ford has acknowledged the need to create a special utility vehicle aimed squarely at these customers in creating the new Super Duty F-Series. This line of trucks can be had in one of 44 configurations, 21 of which are new. By using a separate platform from the smaller F-150 and F-250 trucks, Ford hopes to meet all the needs of both the personal-use and commercial-use markets.

The 1999 Super Duty F-Series trucks feature a 5.4-liter Triton V8 making 235 horsepower and a 6.8-liter Triton V10 making 275 horsepower. Both of these powerplants are new to the lineup and compliment the existing 7.3-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. The diesel has also been updated for '99 and makes an impressive 235 horsepower and 500 foot-pounds trailer-towing torque. All three engines offer more horsepower, higher torque and better fuel economy than the engines they replace.

The Super Duty's new body style incorporates a larger cab and an overall length increase of nine inches over last year. The wheelbase is also up by four inches and the cargo area has grown slightly taller and longer. The increased dimensions allow the various cabs to be made larger without compromising load space. Despite its larger size, the Super Duty maintains a confident on- and off-road feel. The new truck features an updated power steering system and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness, and maneuverability. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard on all Super Duty models over 10,000 pounds GVW (ABS is optional on the smaller Super Duty trucks).

Inside, the roomier cabs have larger, more comfortable seats and greater seat track travel. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. In the Crew Cab XLT and Lariat models, a new rear bench seat incorporates a fold-down armrest and a cupholder. For truck owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and power windows are just some of the many options available.

The Super Duty F-Series isn't for everyone. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-Series can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.

1999 Highlights

The all-new Super Duty F-Series is a full-size truck developed and built on a separate platform from the under-8,500-pound GVWR F150 and F250. For '99 the Super Duty is available in Regular Cab, four-door SuperCab or Crew Cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Ford F-350 with7.3L power stroke diesel
Josiah,08/26/2015
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
Great truck, about the only week spot is the transmission, the manual 6 speed is great but the automatic 4 speed isnt super, great cabin room and comfort, almost no blind spots, and awesome traction.baught the truck with 190,000 miles for $12,500 and I get on average about 15-16 mpg on rough mountain roads. 17-19 on highway. And the truck is higher off the ground so 100% stock I'd probably get about 19-21mpg highway.
F350 Crew-Cab 4WD Dually
hpbarnett,05/31/2002
We used this with the Power-Stroke Diesel to pull a horse-trailer which weighs 10,000 lbs. loaded. An excellent tow rig with loads of room! Would purchase again.
Truck-See SuperDuty 4x4 F-350
colbyco,09/08/2004
Had numerous 4x4 P/U's.6-Chevy's, 2- Dodge's,and 1 other Ford.This truck is by far the closest to a perfect description of a truck. Carry load,2 tons gravel, no problem.Pull load, 32 ft 5th wheel w/21 ft boat in tandem, no problem.Bought 7.3 liter w/125 K,has chip and aftermarket turbo.265hp & 575lb torque.Can actually accelerate up steep hills loaded.13 mpg pulling load,and 16 mpg unloaded highway @ 65mph w/373 gears.4 whl disc have great stopping power.Lockers in front and rear great match for diesel.Ext cab great for short trips w/pass and extra luggage.Rides like a truck until loaded.All this from a vehicle w/130 K miles.Ford tran will outlast Dodge.
worst truck i've ever owned
jim,03/03/2007
i bought mine off lease @ 140,000 miles, rear leafs broke before I could put any weight in it, winter came, it wouldn't start unless plugged in. Changed the entire glow plug system and still no start, drive shaft failed, transmission failed, front hub bearing failed, cup holder face broke, and the cabin had wind noise from the doors. I finally gave up throwing money at an expensive diesel truck. I will never own another computer controlled diesel; it never had a trouble code and no one could figure out the cold start problem... dealer told me the engine was worn out and needed to be replaced @140,000 miles. The transmission is one year & one model only and usually has to be ordered from Ford.
See all 24 reviews of the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab, F-350 Super Duty Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,816.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,020.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,283.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,516.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles