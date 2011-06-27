Vehicle overview

When it comes right down to it, pickup trucks were meant to work hard, whether it's hauling a bed full of construction materials to a jobsite or towing a large pontoon boat to the lake for a leisurely Sunday afternoon pleasure cruise. Either way, the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is ready, willing and able to step in whenever there's heavy lifting to be done.

Providing the muscle for this heavy-duty workhorse is a choice of V8 engines. Though the standard 385-horsepower gasoline V8 is no weakling, buyers looking for maximum capability will likely prefer the optional diesel with its massive 440 hp and 860 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, this powertrain gives the F-350 an impressive 26,500-pound towing capacity.

The F-350 Super Duty also comes in a wide array of body styles and trim levels, ranging from no-frills regular cab work trucks to top-of-the-line four-door crew cab models with interiors packed with luxury, convenience and technology features. If there is a downside to all these modern amenities it's the bottom line of the window sticker, where prices can soar to heights unimaginable a decade ago.

Given that the current-generation Super Duty debuted way back in 2008, the F-350 is obviously getting long in the tooth compared to its far more recently refreshed rivals. Of those, the Ram 3500's combination of downright posh interiors, more civilized ride quality, and even greater towing capabilities make it our top pick among heavy-duty pickups. The recently upgraded Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 3500 HD models are also worth a look. If you don't need quite as much payload and towing capacity, you might also want to consider the Ford F-250; if you need more, there's always the brawny Ford F-450.

We recommend driving all of the heavy-duty pickups before making up your mind, but ultimately, the choice could come down to personal preference. And if you prefer the 2016 Ford F-350, we certainly wouldn't steer you clear.