  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet cabin.
  • Dated interior design
  • numb steering
  • upright rear seatback.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$27,477 - $48,000
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty isn't quite as refined as its main rivals, but considering its huge capabilities and available luxury extras, it's still a solid choice for serious truckers.

Vehicle overview

When it comes right down to it, pickup trucks were meant to work hard, whether it's hauling a bed full of construction materials to a jobsite or towing a large pontoon boat to the lake for a leisurely Sunday afternoon pleasure cruise. Either way, the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is ready, willing and able to step in whenever there's heavy lifting to be done.

Providing the muscle for this heavy-duty workhorse is a choice of V8 engines. Though the standard 385-horsepower gasoline V8 is no weakling, buyers looking for maximum capability will likely prefer the optional diesel with its massive 440 hp and 860 pound-feet of torque. Properly equipped, this powertrain gives the F-350 an impressive 26,500-pound towing capacity.

The F-350 Super Duty also comes in a wide array of body styles and trim levels, ranging from no-frills regular cab work trucks to top-of-the-line four-door crew cab models with interiors packed with luxury, convenience and technology features. If there is a downside to all these modern amenities it's the bottom line of the window sticker, where prices can soar to heights unimaginable a decade ago.

Given that the current-generation Super Duty debuted way back in 2008, the F-350 is obviously getting long in the tooth compared to its far more recently refreshed rivals. Of those, the Ram 3500's combination of downright posh interiors, more civilized ride quality, and even greater towing capabilities make it our top pick among heavy-duty pickups. The recently upgraded Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra 3500 HD models are also worth a look. If you don't need quite as much payload and towing capacity, you might also want to consider the Ford F-250; if you need more, there's always the brawny Ford F-450.

We recommend driving all of the heavy-duty pickups before making up your mind, but ultimately, the choice could come down to personal preference. And if you prefer the 2016 Ford F-350, we certainly wouldn't steer you clear.

2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs: two-door regular cab, extended cab (aka: SuperCab) and four-door crew cab. There are two rear axle designs (single- and dual-wheel) and two bed lengths (6.8 feet and 8 feet). Note that the short bed is unavailable with the regular cab and the dual-wheel rear axle.

There are five trim levels: base XL, midrange XLT, upscale Lariat and two distinct flavors of luxury in the King Ranch and Platinum. Note that not all are available in every cab, bed and axle configuration, however.

The entry-level XL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, running boards (dual rear axle), manual-telescoping trailer-towing mirrors, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors with an integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass (extended cab and crew cab), keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat, padded door armrests, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Stepping up to the Lariat trim level gets you automatic headlights, foglights, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, a power-sliding and defrosting rear window, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, and an eight-speaker audio system. In crew cab models, the Lariat also gets a premium Sony audio system.

The King Ranch adds remote ignition, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, a navigation system and the Sony audio system, along with special King Ranch design elements that include two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique trim and color schemes and special leather upholstery.

The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch, but features a significantly different design aesthetic inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, upgraded leather upholstery and unique wood-tone interior trim, and a heated steering wheel.

Other than the special design cues, many of the features that are standard on upper trim levels such as navigation and the tailgate assist step are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof (crew cab only) and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (four-wheel-drive models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2016 Highlights

Unlike the F-150 that was completely redesigned last year, the F-350 Super Duty returns unchanged save for two new options: LED warning strobe lights and a rearview camera prep kit that can be ordered with the cargo box delete option.

Performance & mpg

All 2016 Ford F-350 models come with one of two engines. Both are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and offer a choice between rear- and four-wheel drive, as well as single- (SRW) and dual-rear-wheel (DRW) configurations.

The standard 6.2-liter gasoline V8 produces 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity with the standard trailer hitch is 12,500 pounds (SRW) and 16,100 pounds (DRW); with a fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailer hitch those limits are 15,900 (SRW) and 16,100 pounds (DRW).

The optional turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine puts out 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity from the trailer hitch is 14,000 pounds (SRW) and 19,000 pounds (dual rear-wheel). The fifth-wheel setup boosts the max up to 16,500 (SRW) and 26,500 (dual rear-wheel).

Safety

The 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

In Edmunds testing, an F-350 Platinum four-wheel drive with the 6.7-liter diesel engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 138 feet. This is a typical performance for a 1-ton truck.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, the F-350 feels like the big, powerful beast it is. Acceleration is abundant with both engines, but the recently reworked 6.7-liter turbodiesel's extra brawn makes pulling even the largest trailers feel effortless. The tow-haul mode and the transmission's ability to lock out higher gears, combined with the new diesel's more effective exhaust braking system, turn even the steepest downhills into stress-free events.

The ride quality is decent by heavy-duty truck standards, but that still means it can be quite jarring and bouncy when there's nothing loaded up in the bed. The place where the F-350 really falls down, however, is in its vague steering feel. While this weakness can be a tad annoying in everyday driving, the lack of precision can be downright unnerving when you're trying to keep the truck and the large, heavy trailer hanging off its back centered in its lane on a winding two-lane road. Even with everything else being equal, this shortcoming alone should cause potential buyers to pause long enough to check out the Ram and GM offerings.

Interior

In a segment where competing models have raised the bar in terms of upscale interiors, the 2016 Ford F-350 clearly has some catching up to do. Compared to the Ram 2500's posh passenger cabin, the F-350 interior has a very "work truck" look and feel about it with lots of hard plastics and a rather industrial design. This even applies to the King Ranch and Platinum trims that can't quite hide the rough-and-tumble vibe with its leather trim and multitude of features.

Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models do benefit from the MyFord Touch system, which includes both that large center touchscreen display and smaller driver-configurable screens in the instrument cluster. We say "benefit," because the redundant knobs and buttons for audio controls make this version of the system easier to use than those in other Ford models. While this system isn't as user-friendly as Ram's, we do prefer it to GM's infotainment systems.

In terms of usable space, the interior is plenty roomy even for rear-seat passengers in crew cab models. The seatback is a tad too upright for absolute comfort, however, and not surprisingly, rear-seat passengers fair even worse in the smaller Super Cab. There's a good amount of storage space for small odds and ends up front in both the dash-top cubby and beneath the center section of the 40/20/40-split front seat, not to mention the large center console in models with front buckets. The long storage tray under the rear seat of crew cab models makes a great place to keep laptops, tools and other valuable hidden from prying eyes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 6.7L Diesel is awesome.
John R in Roseville CA,03/29/2016
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
There was no option to choose the 6.7 from the drop-down menu. Here goes the review. I have the King Ranch version with the diesel. Two things that stand out are power and MPG. I can average 23 MPG on the highway if I stay under 73 mph. Around town, under 50 mph, I can get 33+ MPG !!! However, unless I'm really trying to achieve maximum MPG, and just drive it however I want, my combined MPG is around 19-23 MPG. Very smooth shifting. Quiet road noise and engine noise is a small fraction of other diesels. NO DIESEL EXHAUST ODOR ! Actually, there is less exhaust odor than small cars. Visibility while driving is great. Acceleration and passing speed are impressive. Seats and pedals can be adjusted to fit anybody. Plenty of room in the back seat. I towed a 8k lb 5th wheel from San Jose to the Sonora area and rarely noticed it behind me. Still got 18 average MPG. Steering is solid, suspension is tight yet comfortable. Controls are intuitive. Interior design is a bit lacking but still looks classy. Lots of gadgets and apps you will discover if you get the Lariat Ultimate package or better. Trailer sway control, trailer brake type adjustment and memory. Lots of looks and compliments. Pride of owning an American truck. Especially since Ford did not take a bail-out on our tax dollars.
2016 F-350 CC DRW 4x4 6.7L Diesel
Bronco Dave,07/31/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I am a Ford enthusiast so you know my bias. I owned a 2006 F-350 6.0L Diesel SRW that pleased me to no end. I towed a 35 foot 5th wheel across the United States with the 2006. The 2006 was stolen so I had to buy a new tow truck fast, because I am a full time RV'er.I checked out the competition HD 3500's and I found the selection to be very limited and the prices to be high.I found a lot more selection when looking at the F-350's in years, price, and styles. My first impression of the 2016 6.7L Diesel DRW is total awe. The truck is solid in handling, comfort, and power/torque. A fellow RV'er did give me a ride in his 2016 Chevy HD 3500 and he did complain about the limited driver seat adjustments and he was thinking of getting a pillow to adjust his seat height. My 2016 has 6 way electric seat position adjustment and electric peddle adjustments making it possible to achieve perfect driver seating comfort. I now have 5 year/60,000 mile warranty to help me evaluate the reliability of the new Ford Diesel. I have a high degree of confidence in the 6.7L because there are ton's of them on the road and Ford has over 5 years production on this engine. The Ford Transmissions and suspension/steering have always been rock solid. I personally know a few 2003-2007 Dodge owners who have had lots of problems with their steering and transmissions. It is often said by truck enthusiast the the perfect one ton truck is a Ford truck with a Dodge Cummins engine and a Chevy Allison transmission. I bought my perfect one ton DRW truck from a North Texas Dealer through EBAY for $48600.00 which is a steal.
Best Heavy Duty Truck Hands Down!
Carl Smith,07/14/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I traded in my 2013 F150 and purchased the 2016 F350 XLT Crew Cab 6.2L 4WD and love it. Driving down the road, you truly have a sense of owning the road. This is a big, bad mean machine and it tells you that when you look at it. At 80" tall, you are at the top of the world when driving. Plenty of storage, lots of leg room in the back and comfortable seats. The cabin is surprisingly quiet for such a large truck. The truck will get up and go when you need it too. With over 3,800 # of carrying capacity and over 12,000# towing capacity, the gas engine is more than capable enough for me. But if you really want serious towing capability, go with the dual rear wheels and the 6.7L Diesel engine and you can pull a house off its foundation. I have been a Ford customer for over 30 years now and they have never let me down. 1/14/17 Update: Still love my truck. Gas engine is getting me 11.5 mpg average. Gets around deep snow very good in 4WD a little squirrelly in snow or on ice in 2WD even with 500# in the bed.
See all 3 reviews of the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $45,676 and$45,676 with odometer readings between 74311 and74311 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $48,000 and$48,000 with odometer readings between 59122 and59122 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $37,995 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 63922 and63922 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $27,477 and$27,477 with odometer readings between 72763 and72763 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,477 and mileage as low as 59122 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,776.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,231.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles