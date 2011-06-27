Worst experience of our lives. Bought what we thought was the truck of our dreams. Just after warranty, we had classic Oil Cooler, EGR cooler, and head gasket failure. The dealer lied and shafted us by fixing only one symptom (EGR cooler) and within a month the rest failed. Am now looking at over $10,000 to repair. Look up on any diesel forum and you'll see the same problems over and over again about the Navistar 6.0. Ford is suing Navistar because of the high failure rate of this engine. Ford will not stand behind this lemon of an engine for their customers. We're in financial ruin because of this truck. Can't sell it, can't afford to fix it. Class action lawsuit is whats needed.

