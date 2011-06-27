  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road, 14,200-pound conventional trailer capacity.
  • Poor interior build quality, vague steering, manual-locking hubs still come standard on four-wheel-drive models.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,995 - $20,900
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to diesel power, the Ford Powerstroke is hard to beat, but the heavy-duty trucks from Dodge and GM offer more modern interiors and better handling.

2004 Highlights

The F-350 incorporates minor changes for 2004, including a reclining front bench seat, 60/40-split rear seat in crew-cab models, newly available foglights on the XLT 4x2 and a two-tone paint scheme on the Lariat and Harley-Davidson packages. All F-350s sold in California now have a 3.73 rear axle as standard equipment. An AM/FM stereo with single CD player is now standard on the XLT, while a cassette stereo is optional. Finally, a power-sliding rear window is available (late in the model year) on SuperCab and Super Crew models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(56%)
4(19%)
3(19%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love Mt 6.0 Powerstroke
brandonpsd,12/25/2011
I love my Powerstroke. Some say that the 6.0 PSD is a horrible diesel, but as long as you keep up on the normal Maintenance than you will be ok. Anybody with a tiny bit of mechanical sense can keep this pickup going. I have not had 1 problem with my F350 and it has 147000 miles on her. So, in my opinion, keep up on the normal work and your Powerstroke will go a very long ways wether it be a 6.0 or the 7.3.
Can you say "Class Action"?
Devastated,08/20/2010
Worst experience of our lives. Bought what we thought was the truck of our dreams. Just after warranty, we had classic Oil Cooler, EGR cooler, and head gasket failure. The dealer lied and shafted us by fixing only one symptom (EGR cooler) and within a month the rest failed. Am now looking at over $10,000 to repair. Look up on any diesel forum and you'll see the same problems over and over again about the Navistar 6.0. Ford is suing Navistar because of the high failure rate of this engine. Ford will not stand behind this lemon of an engine for their customers. We're in financial ruin because of this truck. Can't sell it, can't afford to fix it. Class action lawsuit is whats needed.
great
shmo2020,08/08/2003
this ford is the best car i have ever bought but gets bad fuel economy go drop kick murphys
Buyer Beware
DAVE FARRELL,08/11/2006
After the warranty period my repairs have included 7 injectors, head gaskets, egr cooler, engine oil cooler, high pressure and low pressure oil pumps, fuel pump, egr valve, and broken lifter/broken cam. Finally replaced engine with used 2006. Cost repairs at Ford garages total over $23,000.00 plus lost income & expenses. All break downs at very inconvenient times and places. If you use your truck in any business at all, Ford will not help. And the lemon law does not apply to you. If you plan on keeping a truck for more than 3 years or driving it more than 100,000 miles. then my advice is to shop around, friend.
See all 47 reviews of the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $15,786 and$20,900 with odometer readings between 132481 and167027 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 93517 and93517 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2004 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 93517 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,502.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,035.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,063.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,913.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles