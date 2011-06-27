2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review
- Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road, 14,200-pound conventional trailer capacity.
- Poor interior build quality, vague steering, manual-locking hubs still come standard on four-wheel-drive models.
Edmunds' Expert Review
When it comes to diesel power, the Ford Powerstroke is hard to beat, but the heavy-duty trucks from Dodge and GM offer more modern interiors and better handling.
2004 Highlights
The F-350 incorporates minor changes for 2004, including a reclining front bench seat, 60/40-split rear seat in crew-cab models, newly available foglights on the XLT 4x2 and a two-tone paint scheme on the Lariat and Harley-Davidson packages. All F-350s sold in California now have a 3.73 rear axle as standard equipment. An AM/FM stereo with single CD player is now standard on the XLT, while a cassette stereo is optional. Finally, a power-sliding rear window is available (late in the model year) on SuperCab and Super Crew models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
brandonpsd,12/25/2011
I love my Powerstroke. Some say that the 6.0 PSD is a horrible diesel, but as long as you keep up on the normal Maintenance than you will be ok. Anybody with a tiny bit of mechanical sense can keep this pickup going. I have not had 1 problem with my F350 and it has 147000 miles on her. So, in my opinion, keep up on the normal work and your Powerstroke will go a very long ways wether it be a 6.0 or the 7.3.
Devastated,08/20/2010
Worst experience of our lives. Bought what we thought was the truck of our dreams. Just after warranty, we had classic Oil Cooler, EGR cooler, and head gasket failure. The dealer lied and shafted us by fixing only one symptom (EGR cooler) and within a month the rest failed. Am now looking at over $10,000 to repair. Look up on any diesel forum and you'll see the same problems over and over again about the Navistar 6.0. Ford is suing Navistar because of the high failure rate of this engine. Ford will not stand behind this lemon of an engine for their customers. We're in financial ruin because of this truck. Can't sell it, can't afford to fix it. Class action lawsuit is whats needed.
shmo2020,08/08/2003
this ford is the best car i have ever bought but gets bad fuel economy go drop kick murphys
DAVE FARRELL,08/11/2006
After the warranty period my repairs have included 7 injectors, head gaskets, egr cooler, engine oil cooler, high pressure and low pressure oil pumps, fuel pump, egr valve, and broken lifter/broken cam. Finally replaced engine with used 2006. Cost repairs at Ford garages total over $23,000.00 plus lost income & expenses. All break downs at very inconvenient times and places. If you use your truck in any business at all, Ford will not help. And the lemon law does not apply to you. If you plan on keeping a truck for more than 3 years or driving it more than 100,000 miles. then my advice is to shop around, friend.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
