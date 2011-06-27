  1. Home
2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Stronger frame and suspension enable increased payload and tow ratings
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight and improves efficiency
  • Spacious new cabs offer many convenience and technology options
  • Price tag soars with options
  • Takes up even more parking space than the last-generation version
  • XL base model lacks many expected features
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In the heavy-duty pickup segment, buyers are known for their loyalty to their chosen truck brand. That said, the all-new 2017 Ford F-350 might be enough to cause some pickup owners to switch allegiances.

That's because the full-size F-350, along with the other two trucks that make up the Super Duty lineup (the F-250 and the F-450), has been thoroughly redesigned from the wheels up. Upgrades include a beefed-up frame, gutsier engines, more spacious cabins and a wide range of convenience and technology offerings, all intended to make the hard work these trucks are made for just a little bit easier.

To achieve this year's greater hauling and towing capacities, the automaker's Super Duty engineering team gave the F-350 substantially larger frame rails and crossmembers made of 95 percent high-strength steel. An integrated hitch receiver extends farther into the frame, making it possible to tow the heaviest conventional trailers without the hassle of using a special weight-distributing hitch.

Lightweight aluminum body panels (like those the F-150 received recently), which Ford says are more dent-resistant and hundreds of pounds lighter than those of the outgoing version, help to offset the frame's added mass. As a bonus, the F-350's cabs are longer than those of the previous generation, which helps improve passenger space and comfort.

Moving this Super Duty's bulk down the road is a choice of a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 or a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8. Though these engines are similar to what was in last year's truck, Ford has revised them to produce more horsepower and torque.

The F-350's list of available technology includes several new features, including LED headlights and foglights, adaptive cruise control, and a seven-camera system that displays a handy 360-degree top-down view of the truck's surroundings. Towing-related technologies include a clever blind-spot monitoring system that covers the length of the trailer, a pair of rearview cameras that makes hooking up a fifth-wheel trailer as easy to connect a conventional one, integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a trailer-mountable backup camera.

Of course, the F-350 isn't the only heavy hauler in the game. Both the Ram 3500 and the Chevrolet 3500HD (and its GMC Sierra 3500HD cousin) offer comparable payload and towing capabilities and equally desirable creature comforts. Even so, the all-new 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty offers a number of advantages that make it uncommonly compelling.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford F-350 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats are also standard. Inflatable rear seat belts are offered as an option on all crew-cab models. Ford's post-crash alert system is standard, as is the automaker's MyKey feature that allows owners to set restrictions for the protection of younger drivers.

Rear parking sensors are standard on Lariat and higher trim levels, while a rearview camera is standard on XLT models and above. A surround-view camera system that provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle is part of the optional Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System. This option package can also be had with an separate camera meant to be mounted on the customer's trailer and viewed on the in-dash display.

Other options include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and coverage for trailers up to 33 feet, adaptive cruise control with collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic wipers and automatic high-beam headlight control. Available trailer tire-pressure monitoring reduces the chance of a trailer tire blowout.

2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a heavy-duty pickup offered in five trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum. It is also available in regular cab, extended-cab (a.k.a. SuperCab) and crew-cab body styles and with a choice of 6.75- and 8-foot bed lengths.

Base XL models come standard with a 17-inch steel wheels, black grille and bumpers, front tow hooks, manual front locking hubs (four-wheel-drive models), intermittent wipers, manually adjustable, telescoping towing mirrors, a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist, a 2.5-inch trailer hitch receiver (with 2-inch insert), air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front seat, vinyl floor covering, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a dual glovebox, an overhead console with storage bins (extended and crew cabs only), a driver information display and a four-speaker AM/FM audio system (six speakers in extended- and crew-cab models).

Step up the the XLT and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, manually telescoping and power-adjustable heated mirrors, four locking cleats in the bed, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeted floor covering, rear under-seat lockable storage, power windows and locks, rear privacy glass (extended- and crew-cab models only), cruise control, a rearview camera, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display, a USB port, a CD player and satellite radio.

Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you bright-finished 18-inch alloy wheels, a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system (four-wheel-drive models only), foglights, upgraded mirrors (power-folding and telescoping side mirrors, driver-side auto dimming, integrated LED spotlights), tubular side steps, a power sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, a center console, power-adjustable pedals, a rear-seat center armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen, the upgraded Sync 3 voice-controlled infotainment system, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, and a premium Sony 10-speaker audio system with two additional USB ports.

The Western-themed King Ranch model, which is offered on crew-cab body styles only, adds unique alloy wheels, automatic high-beams, rain-sensing wipers, a body-color grille, accent-color bumpers and lower body trim, LED box lighting, unique fender badges, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, an easy-entry/exit driver seat, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

Choosing the top-of-the-line Platinum model, again offered on crew-cab models only, gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive steering, LED headlights, LED foglights, power running boards, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, LED taillights, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated door scuff plates, multicontour front seats with massage, and a leather- and wood-trimmed heated steering wheel.

Many of the standard features offered on upper trim levels are offered as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy options include a sunroof, a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package, a massive 48-gallon extended-range fuel tank, adaptive cruise control and collision warning with automatic braking, skid plates (four-wheel-drive models only), an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System (a total of seven cameras), a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.

The 2017 Ford F-350 comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Also available is a revised version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 that now puts out an impressive 440 hp and 925 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines are mated to six-speed automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is offered as an option. The F-350 is also available in both single- and dual-rear-wheel configurations.

Properly equipped, the F-350 is rated to tow conventional trailers up to 18,000 pounds when fitted with single rear wheels and 21,000 pounds with dual rear wheels, and neither case requires a load-equalizing hitch. The upper limit on fifth-wheel trailers is 27,500 pounds, and gooseneck trailers max out at a class-leading 32,000 pounds.

Payload ratings range from 4,470 pounds for a single-rear-wheel crew-cab 4x4 up to maximum of 7,630 pounds for an F-350 with a regular cab, dual rear wheels and rear-wheel drive.

Driving

The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty's more rigid frame and reworked suspension combine to make it feel more confident going down the road. Both handling and ride quality are noticeably better than in the outgoing model.

The standard steering offers a degree of precision that also helps the big pickup feel more responsive. Opt for the available adaptive steering and its variable-ratio mechanism improves responsiveness and makes the truck much more maneuverable at slow parking-lot speeds. Thankfully, it never becomes darty or nervous at highway speeds or when towing because the system responds more gradually in those circumstances.

Under the hood, the standard 6.2-liter gasoline V8 has enough muscle to make it an acceptable choice for most general applications. If there's heavy hauling or towing in your future, however, the available 6.7-liter diesel V8 is the way to go because its abundant torque delivers strong acceleration, laden or unladen.

The newly available adaptive cruise control makes long freeway slogs significantly easier by maintaining a set distance from the vehicle in front of you. More impressive is the fact that it can manage this feat while towing a heavy trailer and descending a hill; the downshifts of the transmission's Tow/Haul mode and the automatic engine brake on diesel models work together to keep speed under control.

Head off-road in a properly outfitted four-wheel-drive, single-rear-wheel F-350, and you'll find it will do surprisingly well over rugged terrain and obstacles. In fact, its off-pavement ability is significant enough that few owners will find themselves in situations that seriously challenge it.

Interior

Have a seat in the cabin, and you'll discover the 2017 Ford F-350 has a more spacious feel thanks to the larger all-aluminum body shell it now shares with the brand's F-150 pickup. To put its growth spurt into perspective, extended-cab models gain 6 inches in length and crew-cab models add 3 inches compared to the cabs of the previous-generation Super Duty.

As for the seats themselves, the 10-way power-adjustable front buckets, combined with the power-adjustable pedals on upper trim levels, make it easy to find a comfortable driving position. The multicontour front seats offered on high-end models take things a step further with heating, cooling and built-in massage action. Rear jump seats on extended-cab models are roomier than ever before but remain best suited to the young and limber. The rear seats on crew-cab models are noticeably more adult-friendly.

Interior finishes and materials range from basic to beautiful. The XL and XLT make do with more practical vinyl and cloth upholstery, respectively, while King Ranch and Platinum models are swathed in high-quality leathers. The same is true of standard amenities — top trim levels offer all the features you'd expect to find on a luxury sedan, and the base model sports old-school manual windows and door locks.

The cabin can also be filled with useful technology, such as the Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, which features seven cameras, including a grille-mounted unit with a 180-degree field of view that's useful when trying to pull out of a street or driveway where visibility is limited. The system also includes cameras that give a 360-degree top-down view of the truck and its surroundings and two rearview cameras that make hooking up a trailer a snap. Also handy is a Trailer Reverse Guidance system that helps when backing a conventional trailer with a jackknife warning and even on-screen directions on which way to turn the steering wheel.

There are less techy but still clever details too, such as a lockable storage area under the rear seat that folds flat when not in use, a two-slot cupholder in the center console that slides sideways to accommodate two additional beverages, and an optional vehicle safe.

In the bed, all F-350 models use aluminum that is both 20 percent thicker than that used in the F-150 and backed by beefier crossmembers to stand up to more rugged use. Long-bed models also get a new 48-gallon fuel tank that promises to improve the truck's range between fill-ups.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(73%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Huge leap forward comparible to 1999
Swillardo,01/07/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This is absolutely the finest pickup I have ever sat in, drove, or used. It rides better than my 99, 02, 03, and 13. It is quieter than all of them, gets better mileage than all of them, and would run circles around all of them in terms of power, acceleration, and towing. The interior is freakishly well though out, Sync 3 finally has Ford in the infotainment game, and they have even made the seats more comfortable. The visibility out of the cab is amazing, and the supplemental cab heater produces more heat more quickly than the last generation. There just isn't a place where they haven't improved this truck. This is the same leap forward that I felt when I bought my 1999 F250. Ford may take awhile to do a ground up redesign, but when they do it, they go big and all-in. There is only one downside and that is price. I paid invoice for mine and that was pretty close to $66,000. My 13 with similar equipment was about $56,000 at invoice. $10 K in 4 years is nothing to sneeze at. The day is coming soon where I won't be able to afford to buy them any longer, That will be a sad day. But do I think it was worth the jump? Absolutely. The 2017 is $10K better than the 13 if you can come up with the coin for it. Trust me and go drive one.
"Bumper to Bumper" warranty doesnt go Mirror to Mi
Rick s,12/23/2017
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
On Nov 22, 2017 I bought the 2017 F-350 Lariat Super duty. Nice truck, it’s the 8th Ford truck I have bought new and until now have never had a major problem that they didn't stand behind until this one. At 700 mi on a family outing to Washington Dec 8th, my wife remarked that she could smell something burning and I told her it was probably paint off the engine. I had turned on the mirror defrost. On arrival to our destination my son discovered the frames had melted. Sent pictures to service Dept. at dealership. Tech sent text back "DO NOT USE MIRROR HEATERS AGAIN". I called and He said dealership would replace when we returned. They picked it up on Friday the 15th and midday I got a phone call from service Manager stating that He wasn't a very good Nancy Drew but they were NOT going to warranty them as they thought they were vandalized ( at 70 Mph you would have thought one of the four of us would have noticed it ) He told me to turn in to my insurance. I remarked that it wasn't an insurance problem, to State farm agents credit they told me to take to another dealer and they would collect repair cost from manufacture. Wouldn't it be great if a warranty was just that? When I told service manager that I was going to file a claim with the Oregon DOJ under the Lemon Law, he blew me off. I took to another dealer and He told me Albany one had placed a "flag" on it making it impossible for anyone else to even look at it but cautioned me to not park in my garage in case of fire until issue was addressed. Called Ford Customer service and they assigned me a "case number". 1400 Mi. on a 72K truck and no mirror defrost. We currently own 9 fords, loyalty doesn't account for much anymore. Warranty must not be any wider than the bumpers. Jan 3, 2018 After 3 weeks we got the promised call from Customer service Rep who said that he feels our pain but there is nothing they will do . Its up to us to pay to have it taken apart and have diagnosed . Again so much for warranty , wish I could rate it lower One year later- my insurance paid for new mirrors as they said a safety issue another friend bought a truck samr place, 2018 you have to wear ear plugs in drivers seat when wind is blowing .
Still the Best truck I have ever towed with
Bill R,11/19/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I bought this truck to tow a 13000 pound 41 foot fifth wheel. We did one quick weekend after 1000 miles on the odometer. What a monster. I went from a 06 Dodge ram 3500 mega cab single rear wheel diesel. What a difference. To start with the power is amazing. You can set the cruise control at 65 and it never slows down. Even in the mountains. After the weekend run we went on a 2700 mile trip with the camper. No problem with power. The exhaust brake work great. The transmission always seems to be in the right gear. The heated and cooled seats really help with comfort. Makes the wife happy! The climate control is the best in the business. Ac will freeze you. Fuel milage was 9.8 to 11 mpg. 4x4 with 410 gears. Not bad for a gcvw of 21400 lbs. It gets about 750 mpg on def when towing. Fit and finish was great. One dent in the body on delivery. Dealer wanted to fix it but I did not want any paint work on a new truck. Coming up on my first 5000 mile service. Will do fuel filters also. So far I am impressed with my decision to by a Ford F350 6.7 diesel. Update June 4, 2020. My F350 has performed outstanding. It has only been back to the dealer for oil changes and a bad valve stem. It is the best towing truck I have ever owned. I set the cruise control and it runs 70MPH all day long with my 13K lb 5th wheel in tow. I did add the Ford TPMS to my trailer. It gives me piece of mind while towing. My F350 has performed outstanding. Mileage while towing is 9 -11 MPG and the 48 Gallon fuel tank keeps me at 400 miles or so between fill ups with the camper. I would recommend this truck to anyone towing a trailer
POWER GALORE
Joe Super Duty,01/29/2018
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Tons of power with the 6.7 turbo diesel. Shifts unbelievably smooth.
See all 11 reviews of the 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab.

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $59,000 and$65,000 with odometer readings between 16515 and61186 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $36,599 and$37,500 with odometer readings between 68474 and119118 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $31,995 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 86970 and179218 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $56,995 and$56,995 with odometer readings between 96814 and96814 miles.

