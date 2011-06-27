Overall rating

In the heavy-duty pickup segment, buyers are known for their loyalty to their chosen truck brand. That said, the all-new 2017 Ford F-350 might be enough to cause some pickup owners to switch allegiances.

That's because the full-size F-350, along with the other two trucks that make up the Super Duty lineup (the F-250 and the F-450), has been thoroughly redesigned from the wheels up. Upgrades include a beefed-up frame, gutsier engines, more spacious cabins and a wide range of convenience and technology offerings, all intended to make the hard work these trucks are made for just a little bit easier.

To achieve this year's greater hauling and towing capacities, the automaker's Super Duty engineering team gave the F-350 substantially larger frame rails and crossmembers made of 95 percent high-strength steel. An integrated hitch receiver extends farther into the frame, making it possible to tow the heaviest conventional trailers without the hassle of using a special weight-distributing hitch.

Lightweight aluminum body panels (like those the F-150 received recently), which Ford says are more dent-resistant and hundreds of pounds lighter than those of the outgoing version, help to offset the frame's added mass. As a bonus, the F-350's cabs are longer than those of the previous generation, which helps improve passenger space and comfort.

Moving this Super Duty's bulk down the road is a choice of a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 or a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8. Though these engines are similar to what was in last year's truck, Ford has revised them to produce more horsepower and torque.

The F-350's list of available technology includes several new features, including LED headlights and foglights, adaptive cruise control, and a seven-camera system that displays a handy 360-degree top-down view of the truck's surroundings. Towing-related technologies include a clever blind-spot monitoring system that covers the length of the trailer, a pair of rearview cameras that makes hooking up a fifth-wheel trailer as easy to connect a conventional one, integrated trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a trailer-mountable backup camera.

Of course, the F-350 isn't the only heavy hauler in the game. Both the Ram 3500 and the Chevrolet 3500HD (and its GMC Sierra 3500HD cousin) offer comparable payload and towing capabilities and equally desirable creature comforts. Even so, the all-new 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty offers a number of advantages that make it uncommonly compelling.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Ford F-350 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover both rows of seats are also standard. Inflatable rear seat belts are offered as an option on all crew-cab models. Ford's post-crash alert system is standard, as is the automaker's MyKey feature that allows owners to set restrictions for the protection of younger drivers.

Rear parking sensors are standard on Lariat and higher trim levels, while a rearview camera is standard on XLT models and above. A surround-view camera system that provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle is part of the optional Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System. This option package can also be had with an separate camera meant to be mounted on the customer's trailer and viewed on the in-dash display.

Other options include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert and coverage for trailers up to 33 feet, adaptive cruise control with collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic wipers and automatic high-beam headlight control. Available trailer tire-pressure monitoring reduces the chance of a trailer tire blowout.