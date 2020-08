Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**7.3 POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**POWER STEPS**AFTERMARKET TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Tow Package**Power Seats**Electric Running Boards** Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel, 4-Speed Automatic, 6-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Adjustable Gas & Brake Pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Front Tow Hooks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Reverse Vehicle Aid Sensor, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2003 Ford F-350 Diesel Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSW31FX3EA14524

Stock: 11982

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-11-2014