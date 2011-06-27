Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
1999 Ford F-350 with7.3L power stroke diesel
Great truck, about the only week spot is the transmission, the manual 6 speed is great but the automatic 4 speed isnt super, great cabin room and comfort, almost no blind spots, and awesome traction.baught the truck with 190,000 miles for $12,500 and I get on average about 15-16 mpg on rough mountain roads. 17-19 on highway. And the truck is higher off the ground so 100% stock I'd probably get about 19-21mpg highway.
F350 Crew-Cab 4WD Dually
We used this with the Power-Stroke Diesel to pull a horse-trailer which weighs 10,000 lbs. loaded. An excellent tow rig with loads of room! Would purchase again.
Truck-See SuperDuty 4x4 F-350
Had numerous 4x4 P/U's.6-Chevy's, 2- Dodge's,and 1 other Ford.This truck is by far the closest to a perfect description of a truck. Carry load,2 tons gravel, no problem.Pull load, 32 ft 5th wheel w/21 ft boat in tandem, no problem.Bought 7.3 liter w/125 K,has chip and aftermarket turbo.265hp & 575lb torque.Can actually accelerate up steep hills loaded.13 mpg pulling load,and 16 mpg unloaded highway @ 65mph w/373 gears.4 whl disc have great stopping power.Lockers in front and rear great match for diesel.Ext cab great for short trips w/pass and extra luggage.Rides like a truck until loaded.All this from a vehicle w/130 K miles.Ford tran will outlast Dodge.
worst truck i've ever owned
i bought mine off lease @ 140,000 miles, rear leafs broke before I could put any weight in it, winter came, it wouldn't start unless plugged in. Changed the entire glow plug system and still no start, drive shaft failed, transmission failed, front hub bearing failed, cup holder face broke, and the cabin had wind noise from the doors. I finally gave up throwing money at an expensive diesel truck. I will never own another computer controlled diesel; it never had a trouble code and no one could figure out the cold start problem... dealer told me the engine was worn out and needed to be replaced @140,000 miles. The transmission is one year & one model only and usually has to be ordered from Ford.
What a great truck
I love this truck. I have the 7.3 and it is amazing. It's easy to work on , never lets me down. I could go on forever. This is a great truck!!!!
