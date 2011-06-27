Vehicle overview

Do your towing and hauling requirements run toward the super-size category? We're talking about pulling things like six-horse trailers, 35-foot boats and travel trailers that resemble rolling luxury condos. If so, then a 1-ton pickup truck is the obvious tool for the job. Ford's F-350 Super Duty is the company's entry in this draft horse segment, and a number of major improvements for the 2008 model year push this capable beast of burden to the front of the pack.

More robust than even the capable F-250 Super Duty, the F-350 is fit for even more extreme grunt work thanks to features like the availability of a dual rear-wheel setup (commonly called a "dually"), which greatly improves stability when towing.

Although a capable and very popular workhorse, the outgoing Ford F-350 Super Duty was a dated design compared to the more recently revamped rivals from GM and Dodge.

The Ford's performance lagged behind and the cabin didn't offer the comfort, storage and luxurious feel that the newer trucks had. For '08, Ford has revamped the F-350 Super Duty pickup considerably, giving this sales chart superstar greater work capacity along with a much improved interior.

More than just the aggressive, in-your-face looks, the freshened front end styling brings a functional advantage. The higher hood, bigger grille and redesigned front bumper all allow more cool air to reach the radiator. Available behind that grille is a larger PowerStroke diesel engine. It's now at 6.4 liters, versus 6.0 liters last year, and features twin turbochargers (a small one for quick response off the line and a larger one that kicks in to beef up the midrange) and common-rail fuel injection with high-tech injectors. Because these injectors administer fuel in up to five metered spurts per combustion cycle rather than all at once, reliability is improved, emissions are reduced and the engine even runs quieter. Another benefit is quick startup  this diesel can fire up in under 2 seconds at minus-20 degrees.

Supporting the new engine is a stronger frame. Ford says it's tougher than before, thanks to new reinforcements and increased use of high-strength steel. There's also a new rear suspension design; it's said to improve stability during acceleration, braking and cornering. It should also lower the truck's rear end for easier towing of tall gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailers.

Previously, we lauded Ford's heavy hauler for its work capacity and smooth ride and handling qualities, but took issue with its back-of-the-pack performance and cold interior ambience. This year's major improvements, namely the more potent PowerStroke engine and revamped cabin, go a long way toward putting the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty back at the top of the class.