Consumer Rating
(77)
2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling, smooth-shifting automatic, available trail-brake controller.
  • Base V8 lacking in power when compared to competitor's base V8s.
List Price Estimate
$5,158 - $8,261
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With this year's increase in output for the PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, robust new chassis and numerous refinements to the cabin, the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is back in competitive form in the 1-ton pickup class.

Vehicle overview

Do your towing and hauling requirements run toward the super-size category? We're talking about pulling things like six-horse trailers, 35-foot boats and travel trailers that resemble rolling luxury condos. If so, then a 1-ton pickup truck is the obvious tool for the job. Ford's F-350 Super Duty is the company's entry in this draft horse segment, and a number of major improvements for the 2008 model year push this capable beast of burden to the front of the pack.

More robust than even the capable F-250 Super Duty, the F-350 is fit for even more extreme grunt work thanks to features like the availability of a dual rear-wheel setup (commonly called a "dually"), which greatly improves stability when towing.

Although a capable and very popular workhorse, the outgoing Ford F-350 Super Duty was a dated design compared to the more recently revamped rivals from GM and Dodge.

The Ford's performance lagged behind and the cabin didn't offer the comfort, storage and luxurious feel that the newer trucks had. For '08, Ford has revamped the F-350 Super Duty pickup considerably, giving this sales chart superstar greater work capacity along with a much improved interior.

More than just the aggressive, in-your-face looks, the freshened front end styling brings a functional advantage. The higher hood, bigger grille and redesigned front bumper all allow more cool air to reach the radiator. Available behind that grille is a larger PowerStroke diesel engine. It's now at 6.4 liters, versus 6.0 liters last year, and features twin turbochargers (a small one for quick response off the line and a larger one that kicks in to beef up the midrange) and common-rail fuel injection with high-tech injectors. Because these injectors administer fuel in up to five metered spurts per combustion cycle rather than all at once, reliability is improved, emissions are reduced and the engine even runs quieter. Another benefit is quick startup  this diesel can fire up in under 2 seconds at minus-20 degrees.

Supporting the new engine is a stronger frame. Ford says it's tougher than before, thanks to new reinforcements and increased use of high-strength steel. There's also a new rear suspension design; it's said to improve stability during acceleration, braking and cornering. It should also lower the truck's rear end for easier towing of tall gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailers.

Previously, we lauded Ford's heavy hauler for its work capacity and smooth ride and handling qualities, but took issue with its back-of-the-pack performance and cold interior ambience. This year's major improvements, namely the more potent PowerStroke engine and revamped cabin, go a long way toward putting the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty back at the top of the class.

2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab (extended cab) and Crew Cab body styles. The SuperCab has a pair of small rear-opening rear doors, while the Crew Cab has four conventional full-size doors. SuperCabs and Crew Cabs are available with a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed; regular cabs are long-bed only. A dual-rear-wheel setup is offered as well, which allows more weight to be carried in the bed as well as providing greater stability while towing a heavy trailer.

Four trim levels are offered: base XL, midlevel XLT, off-road-oriented FX4 (4WD only) and luxurious Lariat. Regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT form. The XL is meant for those who just need a bare-bones work truck; it comes standard with plain vinyl upholstery, a basic AM/FM radio, 17-inch wheels and not much else. Additional comforts such as air-conditioning are optional, or one could move up to the XLT, which adds cloth upholstery, an MP3 audio jack, a 40/20/40 front bench, air-conditioning, a CD player, cruise control, chrome wheels and full power accessories. The FX4 provides serious off-road hardware, including skid plates, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear axle and a manual-shift transfer case. High-line Lariats come with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, power front seats (driver only on Regular Cab) and dual-zone automatic climate control. All trims come with a clever flip-down tailgate step that hides within the tailgate when stowed.

Numerous options, such as reverse park assist, a navigation system, power folding and telescoping mirrors and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, are also available. The XLT Sport package includes a monochrome treatment with color-matched bumpers and grille, foglamps, chrome step bars and privacy glass. The King Ranch Package provides two-tone paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and fancy leather seating and trim inspired by a western saddle. Highly recommended for those who tow is the Tow Command system option, which seamlessly integrates the control of the trailer brakes with those on the truck.

2008 Highlights

The Ford F-350 Super Duty one-ton pickup has been redesigned for 2008. Under the skin, a number of major upgrades take place. Ford says the chassis is stronger than before and now has a new type of coating for improved corrosion resistance. The rear suspension has also been tweaked to improve ride and handling without compromising capability. The PowerStroke diesel engine grows from 6.0 to 6.4 liters and now makes an impressive 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Also new this year are higher-grade cabin materials, a standard MP3 audio jack, available power telescoping/folding side mirrors and a unique, drop-down tailgate step that makes getting into the bed easier.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices for the F-350 Super Duty: the standard 5.4-liter gasoline V8 (which makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque), an optional 6.8-liter V10 (362 hp and 457 lb-ft) and the most popular choice (and the one recommended for those who do serious hauling and towing), the available 6.4-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, which now makes 350 hp and 650 lb-ft. Regardless of engine choice, buyers have a choice of transmissions ¯ a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic ¯ and may select either two- or four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty can tow up to 15,000 pounds and handle a 23,500-pound Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) when fitted with the optional 4.10 rear axle.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but neither side- nor side-curtain airbags are available. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on XLT and Lariat models (equipped with automatic transmission), as are rear parking sensors.

Driving

Though we've driven the new Ford F-450 and come away impressed, we've yet to sample the 2008 Ford F-350. Check back later for specific F-350 commentary.

Interior

A rugged, industrial theme marks the revised cabin, and materials quality is improved over the previous truck. Chrome accents surround the gauges and air vents, while the new center stack puts controls in easier reach. Dual door pockets and a massive center console/armrest address our previous gripes about inadequate storage. In fact, the center console box is now big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files. In crew cabs, folding the rear seats up reveals a flip-out utility tray that keeps the load floor flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(45%)
4(18%)
3(22%)
2(8%)
1(7%)
3.9
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

motor and body are junk
bparcell,01/23/2011
Engine problems very dangerous. Stalling decerating. 50,000 miles ford won't fix.
WE ARE SUING!
cjovel,07/21/2013
We bought a 2008 Ford F-350 and had 55 repairs in less than 5 years, Ford should have taken this vehicle back under the lemon law and did not, there are thousands of owners who need to be in on this law suit, look it up online! The 2008 was a lemon and Ford needs to admit that, we have been Ford owners our whole lives but not anymore! Ford really let us down on this one!
Does exactly what it was purchased for.
Fred Sharshel,05/06/2016
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
Bought my 2008 F350 DRW 6.4 twin turbo diesel 3 years ago with 67000 miles on it. Purchased to pull a 38', 13000# fifth wheel both on short trips to the lake and longer cross country trips. The truck now has 79000 miles on it with about 90% of them pulling the fiver and the observations are as follows: 1) Fuel economy sucks, with (9 mpg) or without (12 mpg) the trailer. 2) With the Lariat trim package, leather, etc., interior comfort and appointment are like sitting in the family room at home. 3) More than enough power and road stability to pull 13000+# regardless of conditions or locations, has seen the plains, mountains and deserts, on interstate, U.S. and state highways as well as county roads, city streets and dirt country roads across 16 states and just keeps on going like a dream. Have 2 more trips, 10 more states and about 6000 more miles planned this summer and have had no experiences that would lead me to expect anything different. and 4) maintenance and repair costs have been minimal and limited to standards scheduled trips to the dealers quick lube location. Have owned Dodge, Chevy and Ford trucks (mostly Ford) ( currently also own 2009 F150 STX extended cab w/90000 one owner miles), from half-ton to one ton and this one has done nothing but solidify my feelings that Ford is "Built Tough" and will continue to be the truck that graces my driveway.
Worst vehicle we have ever owned!
bblisard,08/22/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
Spent 7,000 on repairs to melted down up pipes, it is gutless without an egr delete (which is illegal now to get), it has no power at ALL without one, and you will not find a mechanic anywhere around to work on it for you, it will leave you stranded, dealerships will try to rip you off on price to trade in, horrible gas mileage, not a reliable vehicle, recently totaled ours because the braking system failed, air bags did not deploy, and lost traction control.
See all 77 reviews of the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $10,991 and$10,991 with odometer readings between 157556 and157556 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 123072 and123072 miles.

Which used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,991 and mileage as low as 123072 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

