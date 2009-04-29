Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
1,444 listings
- 130,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$15,995
- 33,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998
- 203,999 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
- 264,842 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,499
- 144,062 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999
- 121,046 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 129,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
- 224,398 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
- 123,499 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 151,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,484
- 197,352 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,975
- 234,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988
- 170,776 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,980
- 93,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,560
- 164,487 miles
$13,604
- 147,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,997
- 71,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
- 148,378 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,939
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating4.222 Reviews
C Montana,04/29/2009
As of 4.28.09 I have 93k mi on a F350, 4x4, Crew Cab, Long Bed purchased in September 06. I've had four Ford Pickups before this one; which is my biggest disappointment. 50% of my trips include hauling or towing. I only get 13.2 mpg empty and 9.6 mpg hauling (down to 6 mpg when hauling heavy loads). Beware of constant mechanical problems. Three sets of front axle seals, three of the blue rubber boots between the turbo and intercooler, both front wheel bearings (at $850 a pop), a front hub assembly, rear pinion seal, turbo problems and more EGR Valves than I can count. Ford covered some of the repairs but I've spent over $8,000 on Repairs & Maintenance in 2 1/2 years (incl: oil & tires)
