Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado

Check out this 2006 Ford F-350. IT has a 6.0 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel. 4x4. STICK SHIFT. Leather. Sun roof. Runs great!. Fresh Rides Inc. 970-330-6261 Proudly serving Evans Greeley and Northern Colorado areas.Visit our website www.freshridesinc.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTWW31P86EB05757

Stock: 6035a

Certified Pre-Owned: No

