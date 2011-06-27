  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room67.4 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Length243.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload4610.0 lbs.
Wheel base158.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreader Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Hunter Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
