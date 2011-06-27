  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities, optional diesel is very powerful and economical.
  • Noisy drivetrains, gas engines' poor mileage, vague steering, spotty build quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,797 - $21,995
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

High payload and towing capacities along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the aging Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.

Vehicle overview

The Super Duty trucks, introduced in 1999, are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. In an effort to stay competitive in a "more is better" marketplace, Ford increased payload and towing capacities for 2005. Thanks to a fully boxed front frame clip and revised engine choices, the F-350 can haul an extra 1,000 pounds. Tow ratings also jumped, with the F-350 diesel model now capable of dragging an incredible 19,200 pounds.

Under the hood, the base-level 5.4-liter Triton V8 received a slew of technology lifted from the F-150 line, including three-valve cylinder heads and variable valve timing responsible for a bump in output to an impressive 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Also available is the venerable Power Stroke diesel, which happens to be the most popular engine choice in the Super Duty lineup with a stump-pulling 570 lb-ft of torque on tap. All trucks equipped with an automatic transmission come with a tow-haul mode. The front suspension on four-wheel-drive models uses coil springs, and the result is a significantly reduced turning radius (versus previous leaf-spring setups), which should come in handy when trying to navigate into tight parking spots. Externally, the F-350 retains much of its original broad and brawny look.

Moving inside, the base-level XL and midlevel XLT feature a dual-pod instrument cluster that locates the message center between the round tachometer and speedometer. The high-end Lariat model gets Cherry Zebrano wood grain appliques, as well as leather seating surfaces and steering wheel controls for the stereo and air conditioning. Among the available options are a six-disc CD changer and an in-dash trailer brake control system. However, the Super Duty isn't for everyone, as the price of a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can go well past $40,000. Smart shoppers will want to check out the F-350's formidable competition, which includes the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and the Dodge Ram 3500, and keep in mind that a fully redesigned F-350 is expected to debut for 2007.

2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A plethora of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and telescoping trailer-towing mirrors. To match your desired level of opulence, there are three trim levels available: XL, XLT and Lariat. XL models are work trucks, and as such come with a vinyl bench seat in front; manual windows, mirrors and locks; a basic AM/FM radio; and no air conditioner. The XLT adds cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40 front bench, air conditioning, a CD player and a full set of power controls. High-line Lariats come with features like leather upholstery, a power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.

2006 Highlights

There are only minor changes in store for the 2006 Ford F-350. The Lariat trim, for instance, is a bit more luxurious this year, as it features the formerly optional dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirror and trip computer as standard equipment. There's also a new Amarillo package, which includes Blazing Yellow paint, special wheels, black interior accents and unique black leather seating. One can also get new 20-inch aluminum wheels on selected models and trim levels. Finally, Ford has cleaned up the V8 diesel's emissions this year so that the engine's now legal in all 50 states.

Performance & mpg

The F-350 can be equipped from a choice of three different engines. The base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.8-liter V10 generates 362 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. The best choice for those who do serious towing and hauling, though, is the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel rated at 325 hp and 570 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is standard with these engines, but a five-speed automatic with a tow-haul mode is also available. Properly equipped, an F-350 can tow up to 19,200 pounds.

Safety

Antilock four-wheel disc brakes are standard. The Super Duty also offers power-adjustable pedals. There is no NHTSA or IIHS crash test data on the Super Duties.

Driving

The F-350 is actually quite civil on the highway, as it soaks up heavy ruts and bumps with ease. The coil spring front suspension and large-diameter wheels have reinvigorated the platform, as handling is crisp and precise on the open road or on tighter city streets. The steering can still feel a little vague, however, so extra attention is required to keep the truck centered at highway speeds. The PowerStroke provides incredible power, and even with a trailer hitched to the back, acceleration is smooth and linear thanks to the diesel's broad power curve.

Interior

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem as long as you choose the SuperCab or Crew Cab body. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's business owners. For example, the center console bin is big enough to house a laptop computer. Materials quality is nothing special, as the base grade upholstery feels a little downmarket while the dash and door panels are covered in hard gray plastic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(54%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.2
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So Sad to Luv Ford
C Montana,04/29/2009
As of 4.28.09 I have 93k mi on a F350, 4x4, Crew Cab, Long Bed purchased in September 06. I've had four Ford Pickups before this one; which is my biggest disappointment. 50% of my trips include hauling or towing. I only get 13.2 mpg empty and 9.6 mpg hauling (down to 6 mpg when hauling heavy loads). Beware of constant mechanical problems. Three sets of front axle seals, three of the blue rubber boots between the turbo and intercooler, both front wheel bearings (at $850 a pop), a front hub assembly, rear pinion seal, turbo problems and more EGR Valves than I can count. Ford covered some of the repairs but I've spent over $8,000 on Repairs & Maintenance in 2 1/2 years (incl: oil & tires)
Great Heavy Duty Truck
Kevin in Texas,03/23/2010
I tend to buy a new truck every couple years, and this by far is a great ride. This was my first diesel, and it has lived up to the reputation as a solid engine. Truck get's 18-20 mpg on highway with assistance of exhaust upgrade, cold ear intake, and programmer. These cheap upgrades give the truck some serious performance, and outran a friends 1/2 ton Denali w/400hp. I pull a 34' bumper pull camper, and can cruise 75-80mph on highway and still have room to accelerate. Truck overall handles well. My only complaint is the King Ranch leather. You have to be vigilant about applying the conditioner especially in the Texas heat. The leather is tougher, so it is not as cushy as a lariat.
Why No Diesel F-350's ?
Done Flying,10/10/2010
We found our King Ranch SB 2WD in Mississippi because this model was so scarce. We drove it sparingly the first two years in the city and always were able to get close to 20 mpg. We now tow a 37' Montana 5th wheel around the West and experience 12.5 mpg through hill and valleys. I have never had a mechanical issue, the original Continental tires are still going fine (42,000), and the leather interior is comfortable and classy. We have no regrets over our choice of truck. It still looks great going to dinner or pulling a hill with the Montana behind. I hope to keep going as long as our F-350 Turbo Diesel does!
#38 Ford truck since 14 yrs old. Now 72.
yeloironman,11/25/2005
I am a 72 yr old #38 FORD truck owner since age 14. The F-350 '06 KING RANCH Crew Cab 4WD is the very best Ford I have ever owned. The torque & HP is matched perfectly. I have pulled my 16,000# boat & trailer with great ease & handling. We have also had 17,000# on bumper pulling a tractor behind, front end due to tractor load was somewhat light. The KING RANCH option is well worth the added money as the comfort level & feel is awesome. The turning radius on this coil spring setup is far superior to the 2004 we owned. We now have 4000 miles and the earlier mileage was 16-18 MPG, now 13-14. Looking forward to oil change & filter change.
See all 22 reviews of the 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
362 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
362 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $21,995 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 33119 and121046 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $14,797 and$14,797 with odometer readings between 226914 and226914 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2006 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,797 and mileage as low as 33119 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,422.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,890.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,253.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,912.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles