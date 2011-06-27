Vehicle overview

The Super Duty trucks, introduced in 1999, are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. In an effort to stay competitive in a "more is better" marketplace, Ford increased payload and towing capacities for 2005. Thanks to a fully boxed front frame clip and revised engine choices, the F-350 can haul an extra 1,000 pounds. Tow ratings also jumped, with the F-350 diesel model now capable of dragging an incredible 19,200 pounds.

Under the hood, the base-level 5.4-liter Triton V8 received a slew of technology lifted from the F-150 line, including three-valve cylinder heads and variable valve timing responsible for a bump in output to an impressive 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Also available is the venerable Power Stroke diesel, which happens to be the most popular engine choice in the Super Duty lineup with a stump-pulling 570 lb-ft of torque on tap. All trucks equipped with an automatic transmission come with a tow-haul mode. The front suspension on four-wheel-drive models uses coil springs, and the result is a significantly reduced turning radius (versus previous leaf-spring setups), which should come in handy when trying to navigate into tight parking spots. Externally, the F-350 retains much of its original broad and brawny look.

Moving inside, the base-level XL and midlevel XLT feature a dual-pod instrument cluster that locates the message center between the round tachometer and speedometer. The high-end Lariat model gets Cherry Zebrano wood grain appliques, as well as leather seating surfaces and steering wheel controls for the stereo and air conditioning. Among the available options are a six-disc CD changer and an in-dash trailer brake control system. However, the Super Duty isn't for everyone, as the price of a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can go well past $40,000. Smart shoppers will want to check out the F-350's formidable competition, which includes the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and the Dodge Ram 3500, and keep in mind that a fully redesigned F-350 is expected to debut for 2007.