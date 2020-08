Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California

Lifted PowerStroke Turbo-Diesel, V8, 4x4, Custom Front Grill w/ LED Lights, Tyger Soft Top Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Crew Cab, Long Bed, 6-Passenger Seating, Aftermarket Sony Radio, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, Towing Pkg, Trailer Brake Controller, Dual Power Seats, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit As/Is Vehicles may have various mechanical and cosmetic issues that we have elected not to fix in order to offer these vehicles to the public at an affordable price. If there is any concern, we encourage interested parties in getting the vehicle inspected by their mechanic prior to purchase.Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, Chico, Redding, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2002 Ford F-350 Lariat Crew Cab Long Bed Truck is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSW31FX2EA83535

Stock: 16591

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020