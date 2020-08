Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California

Meet our robust 2007 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty SuperCab presented in White. Powered by a huge 6.0 Liter V8 Diesel that provides 325hp at your command mated to a responsive 4 Speed Automatic transmission for plenty of towing power. This Rear Wheel Drive truck will surprise you with its powerful engine, capable towing capacity, upgraded wheels, bedliner, hitch, and commanding presence. Inside the cabin of our XLT, it may seem simplistic at first, but there are plenty of comforts and conveniences when you take a second look. Power windows, power door locks, and supportive cloth seats with adjustable lumbar support will keep you up to date and modern while you haul your tough loads. Turn up your favorite song and get ready for this truck to command the road while turning heads. Rest assured that the sure-footed stance of this Ford is backed by tow hooks, and plenty of airbags, so you'll be kept safely out of harm's way. So, if you need a truck with a little more kick and more muscle, you have found the right one. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



VIN: 1FTWX30P17EA80684

Stock: 25632

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020