Vehicle overview

Do you have a need to transport really heavy objects but don't have access to a Sikorsky sky crane helicopter? Things like six-horse trailers, a boat you could live on or a travel trailer bigger than most folks' first houses? If so, then you obviously need a serious heavy-duty truck, and Ford is happy to oblige with its 2009 F-350 Super Duty.

Even stronger than the company's robust F-250 Super Duty, Ford's entry in the ultimate beast of burden segment is ready to handle even tougher tasks, thanks to features like the availability of a dual-rear-wheel setup (commonly called a "dually") that greatly improves stability when towing. Last year, Ford made some major improvements to the F-350 Super Duty, including more power from the available PowerStroke diesel engine, a stouter frame, a more functional and luxurious cabin and a revised suspension to improve the truck's stability when pulling a trailer. The F-350's looks were also updated with a taller hood and bigger grille, which not only look tougher but also allow more cool air into the radiator.

For 2009, the F-350 sees functional refinements such as the availability of Ford's Sync system, which allows voice command of your cell phone, the audio system and the navigation system. Sync can also provide information on weather conditions, gas prices, sports scores and movie times via Sirius Travel Link. Contractors and others who work out of their trucks have Ford Work Solutions to make life at the job site easier. This optional system offers an in-dash computer with Internet access, a "midbox" storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and the Tool Link system. The latter allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking. Also newly available is a factory-applied, heavy-duty spray-in bedliner.

All those handy features, along with an easy-to-drive nature and comfortable seating serve to make the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty a top pick in this niche segment. In fact, Ford's F Series pickups have dominated the sales charts for the last 30 years, and if the latest F-350 Super Duty is any indicator, it looks like the company should continue that winning streak.