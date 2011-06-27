  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling, smooth-shifting automatic, available trailer brake controller.
  • Base V8 lacking in power when compared to competitors' base V8s, lacks side airbags, steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
$11,500 - $24,995
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its muscular work capacity and multitude of user-friendly features, the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is in fine form to compete in the 1-ton-pickup class.

Vehicle overview

Do you have a need to transport really heavy objects but don't have access to a Sikorsky sky crane helicopter? Things like six-horse trailers, a boat you could live on or a travel trailer bigger than most folks' first houses? If so, then you obviously need a serious heavy-duty truck, and Ford is happy to oblige with its 2009 F-350 Super Duty.

Even stronger than the company's robust F-250 Super Duty, Ford's entry in the ultimate beast of burden segment is ready to handle even tougher tasks, thanks to features like the availability of a dual-rear-wheel setup (commonly called a "dually") that greatly improves stability when towing. Last year, Ford made some major improvements to the F-350 Super Duty, including more power from the available PowerStroke diesel engine, a stouter frame, a more functional and luxurious cabin and a revised suspension to improve the truck's stability when pulling a trailer. The F-350's looks were also updated with a taller hood and bigger grille, which not only look tougher but also allow more cool air into the radiator.

For 2009, the F-350 sees functional refinements such as the availability of Ford's Sync system, which allows voice command of your cell phone, the audio system and the navigation system. Sync can also provide information on weather conditions, gas prices, sports scores and movie times via Sirius Travel Link. Contractors and others who work out of their trucks have Ford Work Solutions to make life at the job site easier. This optional system offers an in-dash computer with Internet access, a "midbox" storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and the Tool Link system. The latter allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking. Also newly available is a factory-applied, heavy-duty spray-in bedliner.

All those handy features, along with an easy-to-drive nature and comfortable seating serve to make the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty a top pick in this niche segment. In fact, Ford's F Series pickups have dominated the sales charts for the last 30 years, and if the latest F-350 Super Duty is any indicator, it looks like the company should continue that winning streak.

2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes in regular cab, SuperCab (extended cab) and crew cab body styles. The SuperCab has a pair of small rear-opening rear doors, while the crew cab has four conventional full-size doors. SuperCabs and crew cabs are available with a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed; regular cabs are long-bed only. A dual-rear-wheel setup is offered as well, which allows more weight to be carried in the bed as well as providing greater stability while towing a heavy trailer.

Four trim levels are offered: base XL, midlevel XLT, off-road-oriented FX4 (4WD only) and luxurious Lariat. Regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT forms.

The XL is meant for those who just need a basic work truck. It comes standard with air-conditioning, plain vinyl upholstery, an AM/FM radio, 17-inch wheels and manual trailer-tow mirrors. The XLT adds chrome wheels, keyless entry, power and heated trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, privacy glass, cloth upholstery, an auxiliary audio jack, a 40/20/40 front bench, a CD player, cruise control and full power accessories.

The FX4 provides upgraded off-road hardware, including skid plates, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear axle and a manual-shift transfer case. It also adds front bucket seats, a power driver seat, power telescoping and folding mirrors and satellite radio. High-line Lariats come with luxuries like 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, leather upholstery, dual power and heated front seats (power driver seat only on regular cab), the Sync multimedia voice-control system and dual-zone automatic climate control. Much of the Lariat's extra equipment can be added to the FX4 via optional packages.

Option highlights (depending on trim level) include reverse park assist, a rearview-mirror-mounted back-up camera display, a sunroof, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. In addition, there are several packages to further fine-tune the F-350 Super Duty to one's needs. The XLT sport package includes color-matched bumpers and grille, foglamps, chrome step bars and privacy glass. The new Cabela's package is inspired by the largest outfitter for outdoor enthusiasts and features unique two-tone paint schemes and special interior trim. The King Ranch package similarly provides two-tone paint but goes further uptown with 20-inch alloy wheels, fancy leather seating and trim inspired by a western saddle and a premium audio system. There's also the Harley-Davidson package with a similar level of interior and exterior upgrades.

Highly recommended for those who tow is the TowCommand option, which seamlessly integrates the control of the trailer brakes with those on the truck. Optional on all F-350 Super Duty trims is a clever flip-down tailgate step that hides within the tailgate when stowed.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Ford F-350 Super Duty comes with new functional features, such as power-telescoping tow mirrors, the Sync multimedia voice control system and a collection of options (such as an in-dash computer with Internet access and a large lockable compartment between the cab and bed) geared toward those who work out of their truck. On the other end of the spectrum is the new Cabela's package that pays homage to the popular outdoor enthusiasts outfitter via a fancy paint scheme, cabin upgrades and, of course, emblems.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices for the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty: the standard 5.4-liter gasoline V8 (which makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque); an optional 6.8-liter V10 (362 hp and 457 lb-ft); and the most popular choice (and the one recommended for those who do serious hauling and towing), the available 6.4-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, which now makes 350 hp and 650 lb-ft. Regardless of engine choice, buyers have a choice of transmissions -- a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic -- and may select either two- or four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, an F-350 Super Duty can tow up to 15,000 pounds (non-fifth-wheel trailering) and handle a 5,700-pound payload.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but neither side- nor side curtain airbags are available. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on XLT and Lariat models (equipped with the automatic transmission), as are rear parking sensors.

Driving

Though we've driven the Ford F-450 and come away impressed, we've yet to sample the 2009 Ford F-350. Check back later for specific F-350 commentary.

Interior

A rugged, industrial theme marks the cabin, and materials quality is good. Chrome accents surround the gauges and air vents, while the center stack puts controls within easy reach. Dual door pockets and a massive center console/armrest provide generous in-cabin storage. In fact, the center console box is big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files. In crew cabs, folding the rear seats up reveals a flip-out utility tray that keeps the load floor flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(62%)
4(12%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F350 is a workhorse
MFH4MVH,06/08/2009
Replaced a 1999 Superduty with this one - a great choice! Highly pleased with the V-10 and 4.10 diff to tow my big gooseneck horse trailer. Gets much better mileage than the '99 it replaced, and pulls with authority. Love the new mirrors, Sync, and Tow Command - installed the ball hitch in the bed, hooked up the trailer, and pulled away. It looks bigger than it drives (good thing), and it gets a lot of positive comments from the folks who own horses and trailers. Ford trucks rule in horse country.
Excellent Tow Vehicle
Foxhunter,10/28/2009
Replaced a 1999 F-250 Superduty with this beast, and was surprised at the improvement! Much more quiet, much easier to drive (especially towing a 9500 lb horse trailer on the highway in a crosswind), and much more upscale. Got the V-10 with the 5-speed auto trans and 4.10 rear end. Had the opportunity to use the 4-wheel drive to get through a muddy field to park the horses, and was one of the few to do so without the aid of a tractor. Overall, this is the best of breed for towing, and my horse-owning friends are envious of my new rig.
F350 diesel woes
Kcrthn,05/26/2009
Buyer beware, the Fuel mileage is terrible. I get 11.8 around town. The twin turbo gimmick is only that a gimmick. I get so much turbo lag it's crazy it's dangerous to pull out in front of on coming traffic.The backup camera, gate step and folding mirrors are the best thing about the truck. That sound like a 50K truck to you?
2009 F-350 Super Duty FX4
nothappy28,10/01/2011
This is the second Ford Super Duty we have owned. Our first was a 2006 F-250 Diesel and the vehicle smoked like crazy. The dealer could never fix it, we got rid of it with 19,000 miles on it and bought a 2009 F-350 FX4 Diesel. What a mistake that was. We have a fifth wheel trailer which is why we need a Super Duty diesel. The truck bucks and chugs when the trailer is on, Ford doesn't know what to do to fix it. The truck has also gone into limp mode 3 times while going up hill on the highway with the trailer on the back. We go from 65 mph to 50 instantly and then have to limp it off the road. Ford cannot find the problem. We are going to buy a Dodge now, I will not buy another Ford.
See all 8 reviews of the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
More about the 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $11,500 and$19,777 with odometer readings between 111224 and114775 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $20,990 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 195311 and195311 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2009 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,500 and mileage as low as 94113 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,177.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,356.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

