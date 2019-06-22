Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford F-350 SD. It is a one-owner truck that has truly been well maintained. An odometer that reads 111,224 miles speaks for itself. This F-350 SD has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. Want that 'new car' smell? This truck still has it, because it has never been smoked in. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford F-350 SD through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.With a powerful 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Ford F-350 SD. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Ford F-350 SD. Compare and see for yourself.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this truck is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this truck. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used truck, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. A lot can happen between owners and AutoCheck backs us up when we say that this truck has only had one previous owner.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Want a great deal? This truck has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Poolesville!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTWW31R69EA87510

Stock: A87510

Certified Pre-Owned: No

