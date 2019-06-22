Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 74,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900
Hampton Ford - North Hampton / New Hampshire
a 'going down the road' version of this truck would sell for about $16000.... this one has some needs, and will not take a sticker as it sits, so we are asking a significantly lower price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWF31598EE60275
Stock: H7881A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 81,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Oxford White 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. Odometer is 28484 miles below market average!NO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWF30548EA26900
Stock: 19678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 80,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31Y18EE10495
Stock: 8EE10495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 135,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
2008 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY XLT 4WD EXTENDED CAB SB with LEATHER!! 135,396 MILES!! GAS. Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX31528EA89196
Stock: 11018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2015
- 130,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Scott Thayer Auto Sales (Used) - Auburn / Maine
2008 Ford F-350 SD x cab 4x4 Color:White 130,282 milesThis Truck Has a Lift Gate ... as well as Ladder Racks ...This one nice Truck.. And it won't Last long Sale price 13,995 Call's ONLY please to 207 344-6577 Thank You
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX31518EE35772
Stock: 8EE35772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! 6.4L Ohv V8 Turbo-Diesel Power Stroke Engine Torqshift 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Premium Sound System Leather Seats 3.73 Axle Ratio W/Limited Slip Rear Axle 4X4 Off Road Pkg Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case Stabilizer Pkg (4) Upfitter Switches Extra Hd 200-Amp Alternator Bluetooth Connection Engine Block Heater 20" Premium Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels Camel; Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Lariat Series Order Code Pueblo Gold Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31RX9EA84187
Stock: 9EA84187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 195,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,990
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2009 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY DRW LARIAT ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY LOADED WITH / LEATHER SEATS / AUX&USB/ TOW PACKAGE/ SUNROOF/ ALLOY WHEEL/ A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW33R59EA86670
Stock: LLM7277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 171,559 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Meet our robust 2007 Ford F-350 XLT Super Duty SuperCab presented in White. Powered by a huge 6.0 Liter V8 Diesel that provides 325hp at your command mated to a responsive 4 Speed Automatic transmission for plenty of towing power. This Rear Wheel Drive truck will surprise you with its powerful engine, capable towing capacity, upgraded wheels, bedliner, hitch, and commanding presence. Inside the cabin of our XLT, it may seem simplistic at first, but there are plenty of comforts and conveniences when you take a second look. Power windows, power door locks, and supportive cloth seats with adjustable lumbar support will keep you up to date and modern while you haul your tough loads. Turn up your favorite song and get ready for this truck to command the road while turning heads. Rest assured that the sure-footed stance of this Ford is backed by tow hooks, and plenty of airbags, so you'll be kept safely out of harm's way. So, if you need a truck with a little more kick and more muscle, you have found the right one. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX30P17EA80684
Stock: 25632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 111,224 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,777
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford F-350 SD. It is a one-owner truck that has truly been well maintained. An odometer that reads 111,224 miles speaks for itself. This F-350 SD has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. Want that 'new car' smell? This truck still has it, because it has never been smoked in. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford F-350 SD through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.With a powerful 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Ford F-350 SD. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Ford F-350 SD. Compare and see for yourself.Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this truck is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this truck. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used truck, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it.At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. A lot can happen between owners and AutoCheck backs us up when we say that this truck has only had one previous owner.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Want a great deal? This truck has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Poolesville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31R69EA87510
Stock: A87510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
Feldman Chevrolet of Novi - Novi / Michigan
2009 Ford F-350SD XLT 4D Crew Cab, Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD, Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic 4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel4D Crew Cab**** The # 1 Goal at Feldman Chevy of Novi is the Customer ! Have confidence that we are taking every precaution to insure you will have a sanitized Vehicle and minimal contact with Sales and the delivery process . Allow us to work with any of your needs , to make you most Comfortable in these different times . We have priced all of our units with the best price , also we have have some awesome rates . Thank You and be SAFE !!** FIND IT @ FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF NOVI 248-289-3789, CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND INTERNET PRICE** MUST FINANCE WITH ONE OF OUR LENDERS , THAT HAVE VERY COMPETITIVE RATES ** WILL NOT FIND UNITS PRICED MORE AGGRESSIVE !!!*** CARFAX CERTIFIED ** COMPLETE CERTIFIED INSPECTION ** ** INTERNET SALE PRICE IS THE BASE PRICE **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31R79EB16402
Stock: PMA604840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 148,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
This vehicle can be seen at Liberty Hyundai Mazda, 404 Cambell St in Rapid City, SD. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call one of our certified sales consultants at 605-716-2000 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31R79EA59943
Stock: 20PS026K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-16-2020
- 307,501 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,499
Tillery Chevrolet GMC - Moriarty / New Mexico
This 2007 Ford F-350 with only 307,501 is available for immediate delivery! Heavy Duty Utility flatbed with tool boxes and plenty of storage, running boards, 5th wheel ball setup, trailer tow, SRW, this truck is ready to go to work! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** This amazing Vehicle, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you* Special Internet Pricing on this smooth F-350* Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This Vehicle will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride. Awesome! Engine replaced on 6/22/2019. Replaced Engine only has 80000 miles!!! Hurry In for this beast of a truck! If you are unable to come out to see this vehicle in person we would be happy to provide high resolution photos and/or perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to explain every option and condition detail to you over the phone. Out of state buyers - Because of our extremely competitive pricing we sell our vehicles all around the world. We understand that providing detailed photographs and accurate descriptions is critical to helping remote buyers make an informed decision. If you are considering purchasing this vehicle we encourage you to call us. We will gladly perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to answer any questions you have about the features and condition of the vehicle. We offer the following benefits to remote buyers: We will help facilitate cost-effective professional shipping. We provide free airport pickup from Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) we will refund any deposit you have paid to us if the vehicle is not as we described it to you upon your arrival.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31P27EA10371
Stock: M19111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2018
- 233,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. ABS brakes. Clean CARFAX. DRW 4WD Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW33P57EA24570
Stock: 108256B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 91,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
CARFAX 1-Owner. XLT trim. REDUCED FROM $14,988!, PRICED TO MOVE $9,400 below Kelley Blue Book! CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Alloy Wheels, 4x4. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. A GREAT VALUE: Was $14,988. This Super Duty F-350 SRW is priced $9,400 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSX31P37EB08093
Stock: 7EB08093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2018
- 140,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
CLEAN CARFAX, LONG BED, CREW CAB, DIESEL!!! 6.0L, 4X4, good service history, FX-4 package, power windows/locks, cruise, cloth seats, running boards, bed liner, sliding rear window, tow package, and more. Good miles, hard to find truck!!! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31P77EB28853
Stock: B28853PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 155,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900
Milnes Chevrolet - Imlay City / Michigan
2009 Ford F-350SD XLT Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 4D Crew Cab**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY, Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31R79EA25226
Stock: 21635B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
King Ranch trim. CD Player, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'Increased capability and fresh styling.'. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, CD Player, Chrome Wheels 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'A viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.'. WHO WE ARE At Chevrolet of Twin Falls, we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We are giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. We believe that our local communities are our lifeblood. In addition to the employment opportunities we provide in each of our neighborhoods, we also provide contributions to charitable organizations that serve our families, friends, and customers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31P67EA93335
Stock: 7EA93335U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 212,072 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,775
Tom Kadlec Honda - Rochester / Minnesota
Ford F-350SD Lariat Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Power Stroke 6.0L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD.At Tom Kadlec Honda we offer an extensive list of financing options for ALL customers. We work with over 30 different lenders to GUARANTEE finance approval on the vehicle YOU want to drive. We will work hard to ensure you the low payment and competitive interest rate YOU deserve!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW31PX7EA29427
Stock: G1274B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-350 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 5(45%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(22%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(6%)
Related Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon