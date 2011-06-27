2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review
- Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities, optional diesel is very powerful and economical.
- Noisy drivetrains, gas engines' poor mileage, vague steering, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Class-leading payload and towing capacity along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the aging Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.
2005 Highlights
The F-350 benefits from a new front suspension for improved handling, a standard TorqShift five-speed automatic on all trims, and increased towing and hauling capacities increased across the board. The Harley-Davidson edition package sports cosmetic revisions this year.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JIMMYJACK,11/28/2009
First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure.
craigjohnson,09/07/2006
Oil injection pump went out at 49000 miles; front end locked up and had to be replaced at 30000 miles-had it at dealer 3 times for pulling left before it actually locked up. A dealer in Alabama (or should I say sublet to a mechanics house) butchered repair and now it's being repaired back in Atlanta. I really don't call Ford a top notch auto manufacturer. Will see how Ford handles this one. Not sure what else to expect but know I'm very leery of driving it far. Would not recommend a Ford to an enemy. Its nice to make payments on a truck I can't drive.
Howell Williams,07/30/2008
I have had no problems with my 2005 XLT FX-4 Ford F-350 crew. It has 44000 miles on it. I pull a 28' Durango fifth wheel camper (8800 lbs empty weight), and I trailer a 19 foot center console Fishmaster Boat behind that. I travel all over Texas and I have not had a problem yet with my 2005 truck with the 6.0 diesel. As a matter of fact, I pulled the same camper and boat with the previous truck I had with the 7.3 and I believe this 6.0 pulls better! It is a little slow on the start, but once I am going I can do 65 to 75 MPH, easily keeping up with other traffic on the freeways. And no, I do not have any kind of power kit or booster.
Craig,12/19/2005
A drug addict crossed the yellow line and hit me head on. Long story short, the Chevy 1/2 ton was sent to the junkyard and its driver went to the hospital. My truck has about $5000 worth of damage, and I barely felt a thing.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
