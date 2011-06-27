  1. Home
2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities, optional diesel is very powerful and economical.
  • Noisy drivetrains, gas engines' poor mileage, vague steering, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Class-leading payload and towing capacity along with a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models make the aging Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.

2005 Highlights

The F-350 benefits from a new front suspension for improved handling, a standard TorqShift five-speed automatic on all trims, and increased towing and hauling capacities increased across the board. The Harley-Davidson edition package sports cosmetic revisions this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(76%)
4(4%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.4
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

help please
JIMMYJACK,11/28/2009
First 18000 miles a great truck,after that changed turbo 3 times, changed 4 fuel injectors, brakes are weak. still trying to get the power fixed before warranty runs out.i have 25000 miles now i was told i need to run truck more. really good people at service department that i deal with i can call any time and get help from them i just don't think they get the help they need. i pulled a bull dozer behind this truck when it was new i never seen anything so strong until i started having trouble with it at about 18,000 miles one more thing when you hit a bump on the road frontend shakes really bad if tires are at all low of pressure.
the lemons
craigjohnson,09/07/2006
Oil injection pump went out at 49000 miles; front end locked up and had to be replaced at 30000 miles-had it at dealer 3 times for pulling left before it actually locked up. A dealer in Alabama (or should I say sublet to a mechanics house) butchered repair and now it's being repaired back in Atlanta. I really don't call Ford a top notch auto manufacturer. Will see how Ford handles this one. Not sure what else to expect but know I'm very leery of driving it far. Would not recommend a Ford to an enemy. Its nice to make payments on a truck I can't drive.
No Problems
Howell Williams,07/30/2008
I have had no problems with my 2005 XLT FX-4 Ford F-350 crew. It has 44000 miles on it. I pull a 28' Durango fifth wheel camper (8800 lbs empty weight), and I trailer a 19 foot center console Fishmaster Boat behind that. I travel all over Texas and I have not had a problem yet with my 2005 truck with the 6.0 diesel. As a matter of fact, I pulled the same camper and boat with the previous truck I had with the 7.3 and I believe this 6.0 pulls better! It is a little slow on the start, but once I am going I can do 65 to 75 MPH, easily keeping up with other traffic on the freeways. And no, I do not have any kind of power kit or booster.
Great Truck
Craig,12/19/2005
A drug addict crossed the yellow line and hit me head on. Long story short, the Chevy 1/2 ton was sent to the junkyard and its driver went to the hospital. My truck has about $5000 worth of damage, and I barely felt a thing.
See all 29 reviews of the 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $13,786 and$14,786 with odometer readings between 150892 and167150 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $22,000 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 80009 and80009 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,786 and mileage as low as 80009 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,594.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,289.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,182.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,249.

Related Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

