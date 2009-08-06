Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

1,444 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-350 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    170,781 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    195,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    111,224 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    165,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4 in Black
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty FX4

    148,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    155,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    114,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    127,946 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    104,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,975

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT

    201,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    126,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    84,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    114,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,295

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    106,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    74,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL

    81,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat

    166,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty
    used

    2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    80,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-350 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,444 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-350 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (13%)
F350 is a workhorse
MFH4MVH,06/08/2009
Replaced a 1999 Superduty with this one - a great choice! Highly pleased with the V-10 and 4.10 diff to tow my big gooseneck horse trailer. Gets much better mileage than the '99 it replaced, and pulls with authority. Love the new mirrors, Sync, and Tow Command - installed the ball hitch in the bed, hooked up the trailer, and pulled away. It looks bigger than it drives (good thing), and it gets a lot of positive comments from the folks who own horses and trailers. Ford trucks rule in horse country.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-350 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings