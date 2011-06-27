Vehicle overview

At some point, even full-size pickup trucks run out of power, and that's where heavy-duty trucks come in to save the day. If you've got way more than the average amount of cargo to haul around or something serious to tow, a heavy-duty pickup like the 2015 Ford F-350 might be right for you.

The 2015 Ford F-350 is designed with maximum capability in mind, and this year Ford has made significant revisions to the optional turbocharged diesel engine. If the standard power from the 6.2-liter gasoline-powered V8 isn't enough, the optional 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine now has 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque (up from 400 and 800, respectfully). Properly equipped, the turbodiesel F-350 can now tow a massive 26,500 pounds, and according to Ford, returns better fuel economy.

So there's more power and the promise of higher mpg, but lately we've come to expect a bit more out of heavy-duty pickup trucks. Many of these dedicated workhorses are now surprisingly comfortable and have long lists of luxury options, and although it's getting on in years, this big Ford is no exception. Base trim levels of the F-350 are pretty sparse, but cabin surfaces and interior touches are luxurious on upper trim levels. Features like the optional MyFord Touch infotainment system and its large 8-inch dash-mounted display prove you don't have to give up modern conveniences for old-fashioned truck capability. Those luxury extras do add up quickly, though, so be ready to open up your wallet if you want the finest leather and wood trim.

Despite its strengths, the 2015 Ford F-350 does have some serious competition from the usual suspects. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD was redesigned this year and is definitely worth a look. The 2015 Ram 3500 is also an extremely capable heavy-duty pickup that deserves attention. The Ram has a more composed ride and a higher-quality cabin to go with its massive towing capacity, making it our top pick in this segment.

And of course there's always the F-350's little brother, the 2015 Ford F-250, which is only marginally less capable, as well as the mighty 2015 Ford F-450. It's the only heavy-duty truck of its kind, so if you need the most towing capacity this side of a big rig, it's your best bet. When all is said and done, though, the Ford F-350 Super Duty is a stout truck that's definitely worth a test-drive.