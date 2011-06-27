  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • quiet cabin.
  • Dated interior design
  • numb steering.
List Price Range
$23,995 - $48,308
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For the truck shopper who needs ultimate capability, it's hard to go wrong with the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Vehicle overview

At some point, even full-size pickup trucks run out of power, and that's where heavy-duty trucks come in to save the day. If you've got way more than the average amount of cargo to haul around or something serious to tow, a heavy-duty pickup like the 2015 Ford F-350 might be right for you.

The 2015 Ford F-350 is designed with maximum capability in mind, and this year Ford has made significant revisions to the optional turbocharged diesel engine. If the standard power from the 6.2-liter gasoline-powered V8 isn't enough, the optional 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel engine now has 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque (up from 400 and 800, respectfully). Properly equipped, the turbodiesel F-350 can now tow a massive 26,500 pounds, and according to Ford, returns better fuel economy.

So there's more power and the promise of higher mpg, but lately we've come to expect a bit more out of heavy-duty pickup trucks. Many of these dedicated workhorses are now surprisingly comfortable and have long lists of luxury options, and although it's getting on in years, this big Ford is no exception. Base trim levels of the F-350 are pretty sparse, but cabin surfaces and interior touches are luxurious on upper trim levels. Features like the optional MyFord Touch infotainment system and its large 8-inch dash-mounted display prove you don't have to give up modern conveniences for old-fashioned truck capability. Those luxury extras do add up quickly, though, so be ready to open up your wallet if you want the finest leather and wood trim.

Despite its strengths, the 2015 Ford F-350 does have some serious competition from the usual suspects. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD was redesigned this year and is definitely worth a look. The 2015 Ram 3500 is also an extremely capable heavy-duty pickup that deserves attention. The Ram has a more composed ride and a higher-quality cabin to go with its massive towing capacity, making it our top pick in this segment.

And of course there's always the F-350's little brother, the 2015 Ford F-250, which is only marginally less capable, as well as the mighty 2015 Ford F-450. It's the only heavy-duty truck of its kind, so if you need the most towing capacity this side of a big rig, it's your best bet. When all is said and done, though, the Ford F-350 Super Duty is a stout truck that's definitely worth a test-drive.

2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs: two-door regular cab, extended cab (SuperCab) and four-door crew cab. There are two rear axle designs (single wheel and dual) and two bed lengths (8 feet and 6.8 feet). Note that the short bed is unavailable with the regular cab and the dual-wheel rear axle. There are five trim levels: base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum; but not all are available with every cab, bed and axle configuration.

The XL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, running boards (dual rear axle), manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors with an integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass (SuperCab and crew cab), cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, padded door armrests, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Further up the ladder, the Lariat trim comes with foglights, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker audio system. In crew cab configuration, the Lariat gets a premium Sony audio system.

The two upper trims include many of the Lariat's optional items and bolsters them with special design elements. As such, the King Ranch adds two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique trim and color schemes, special leather upholstery, remote start, a navigation system, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, and the Sony audio system.

The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch but features a significantly different design aesthetic inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, tailgate assist step, unique wood-tone interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Many of the features that are standard on upper trim levels such as navigation and the tailgate assist step are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2015 Highlights

The optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine in the 2015 Ford F-250 has been revised, resulting in improved horsepower, torque, fuel economy and towing capacity with the conventional trailer setup and with the fifth-wheel gooseneck.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Ford F-350 models employ a six-speed automatic transmission and offer a choice between rear- and four-wheel drive, as well as single- (SRW) and dual-rear-wheel (DRW) configurations. The base engine is a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Maximum towing capacity from the trailer hitch is 12,500 pounds (SRW) and 16,100 pounds (DRW), while adding a fifth-wheel hookup changes that limit to 15,900 (SRW) and 16,000 pounds (DRW).

Optional is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine that produces 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of torque. Maximum towing capacity from the trailer hitch is 14,000 pounds (SRW) and 19,000 pounds (DRW). The fifth-wheel setup boosts the max up to 16,800 (SRW) and 26,700 (DRW).

Safety

The 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

In Edmunds testing, an F-350 Platinum 4x4 with the 6.7-liter diesel engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 138 feet. This is a typical performance for a 1-ton truck.

Driving

There's no doubt that behind the wheel, the F-350 is impressive. It feels quick and capable, while the ride is quiet and supple by segment standards. Bumps can temporarily ruffle the F-350's composure, though, especially with an empty bed. The biggest flaw in the F-350's formula is its steering, which feels slow and vague. Chevy and Ram deliver a more confidence-inspiring feel through the wheel. We haven't had the chance to test the new diesel engine yet, but past versions felt smooth and capable while towing heavy loads.

Interior

Heavy-duty trucks haven't historically been known for their luxurious cabins, but that has changed in recent years, and the F-350 has fallen a bit behind. One look at the Ram 3500's comparatively lavish new interior will convince you that Ford's got a little room for improvement. The F-350 has a lot of hard plastics on lower trim levels, and for better or for worse, the overall look screams "work truck." But to be fair, the Lariat creates a distinctly upscale vibe with leather and the MyFord Touch interface, while the King Ranch and Platinum models are fancier still.

There's no shortage of storage in the Ford F-350. There's a lockable bin under the middle of the available 40/20/40-split front bench seat, and the middle seatback folds down to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin for longer items lives under the rear seats and includes a 12-volt power point. An optional, alternate front bench design features a middle seat section that can be configured to swallow a laptop and even hanging files or other business-related items; it also provides a 12-volt power point of its own, along with a 110-volt inverter.

Standard from the Lariat on up is a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that allows the driver to customize settings, and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. Lariat and higher trims also get the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card slot and an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features. Note that this version of MyFord Touch incorporates large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far so good 2015 F350 dually 6.7L diesel
RMG Fence,12/14/2015
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Ive had this truck for almost a year now and it has about 24000 miles on it. I tow big heavy trailers with it weekly. It has lots of power. The transmission shifts great. The brakes and the exhaust brake work great. I feel very confident pulling trailers with this truck. This is my first Ford truck and I would recommend it for someone that wants a truck capable of hauling real trailers. UPDATE: Now has 40000 miles on it. Tires are wearing great. No problems at all to report. Great truck. I would definitely buy it again.
Full-time RVing
Jim,05/16/2018
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This F-350 is a 6.7L, 440HP 835 foot pounds of touque diesel (not the gas hunger 6.2L V8). I averaged about 12 MPG for over 33,000 miles of pulling a 36' fifth wheel Grand Design Reflection through 40 states (including Alaska) and 8 Canadian Providences with no problems other than normal maintenance. My home is my RV.
2015 King Ranch
jill eskew,03/01/2015
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
So far this has been an excellent truck. Power and handling are top notch. I have yet to tow a heavy load but past experience indicates this will not be a problem. I have used the truck to pull another out of the mud and it was effortless. I do have the FX4 off road package. My only complaint is the navigation system. It lacks features found in typical smart phones and is cumbersome to use.
unhappy wife unhappy me happy wife lucky lucky me
yuckphou,07/12/2015
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
if you have a wife that is cold when your hot get this truck its a fix all when your driving there is always something for them to play with its just a all around good driving truck 20 plus mpg highway 15 plus mpg city with a 35feet camper im still getting 16mpg its just a great truck
See all 8 reviews of the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $39,900 and$48,308 with odometer readings between 9677 and77638 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $23,995 and$29,999 with odometer readings between 48584 and99845 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2015 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,995 and mileage as low as 9677 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,399.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,062.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,514.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

