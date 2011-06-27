Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup, it's safe to say you've got some special requirements. You're not looking for a truck that can just schlep furniture back to your place or serve tailgating duty on Sunday. No, you need the kind of all-out capability that not even the similar F-250 provides. Enter the Ford F-350.

Ford’s F-250 and F-350 are similar enough that we think of the latter as simply an extreme version of the former. Most notably, although the 350 shares the 250's engine options -- a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 and a 6.7-liter diesel-powered V8 -- it's available with a dual-rear-wheel setup, and this has a profound impact on load limits. Properly equipped, the F-350 "dually" tops out at a 22,800-pound tow rating and a 7,260-pound payload rating, or thousands more on each front than its little brother can manage. Otherwise, the F-350 shares the F-250's roster of features, so you can get pretty much all of the comforts of home, including the MyFord Touch infotainment system with its big 8-inch display screen.

If even the F-350 won't cut it for you, there are other choices. Ford also has its formidable F-450, with even higher towing and capacity ratings. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD is still a very capable truck, but even more appealing this year is the updated Ram 3500, which features stronger engines and new tow/haul ratings that surpass even those of the F-450. Ford doesn't have a monopoly on cool cabin tech either, as the Ram can be outfitted with an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that's easier to use than the Ford's.

Nonetheless, the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty remains a compelling option, providing just about everything a heavy-duty trucker could ask for. If you're shopping for a rig like this, the Ford F-350 is a must-drive.