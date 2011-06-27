  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet ride.
  • Dated interior
  • numb steering.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$38,995
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want the ultimate in pickup capability, it's hard to go wrong with the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup, it's safe to say you've got some special requirements. You're not looking for a truck that can just schlep furniture back to your place or serve tailgating duty on Sunday. No, you need the kind of all-out capability that not even the similar F-250 provides. Enter the Ford F-350.

Ford’s F-250 and F-350 are similar enough that we think of the latter as simply an extreme version of the former. Most notably, although the 350 shares the 250's engine options -- a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 and a 6.7-liter diesel-powered V8 -- it's available with a dual-rear-wheel setup, and this has a profound impact on load limits. Properly equipped, the F-350 "dually" tops out at a 22,800-pound tow rating and a 7,260-pound payload rating, or thousands more on each front than its little brother can manage. Otherwise, the F-350 shares the F-250's roster of features, so you can get pretty much all of the comforts of home, including the MyFord Touch infotainment system with its big 8-inch display screen.

If even the F-350 won't cut it for you, there are other choices. Ford also has its formidable F-450, with even higher towing and capacity ratings. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD is still a very capable truck, but even more appealing this year is the updated Ram 3500, which features stronger engines and new tow/haul ratings that surpass even those of the F-450. Ford doesn't have a monopoly on cool cabin tech either, as the Ram can be outfitted with an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that's easier to use than the Ford's.

Nonetheless, the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty remains a compelling option, providing just about everything a heavy-duty trucker could ask for. If you're shopping for a rig like this, the Ford F-350 is a must-drive.

2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs (regular, extended cab and crew cab), two rear axle designs (single wheel and dual) and two bed lengths (8 feet and 6.8 feet). Note that the short bed is unavailable with the regular cab and the dual-wheel rear axle. There are the base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat, luxury King Ranch and posh Platinum trim levels, but not all are available with every cab, bed and axle configuration.

The XL keeps it simple with 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels; a chrome grille and bumpers; heated outside mirrors; cast-aluminum wheels; cruise control; full power accessories; keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller; padded door armrests; a carpeted floor; cloth upholstery; the Ford Sync voice command system; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat; and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

The Lariat trim cranks up the luxury with 18-inch wheels, foglights, power telescoping mirrors, body-color door handles, rear parking sensors, remote start, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Also standard are a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a middle front seat that converts into a center console, the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera, a 110-volt power outlet and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Note that the crew cab gets a premium Sony audio system.

The King Ranch piles on power-folding and telescoping tow mirrors, two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior badging, a navigation system, exclusive leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions (seat and pedals), the Sony audio system and a universal garage door opener as standard.

The top-of-the-line Platinum adds more chrome exterior trim, 20-inch polished alloy wheels (single-rear-wheel model only), a tailgate assist step, unique wood-tone interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Some features on the fancier models are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Ford F-350 models employ a six-speed automatic transmission and offer a choice between rear- and four-wheel drive. The base engine is a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Maximum towing capacity without a fifth wheel is 15,000 pounds when properly equipped, while adding a fifth-wheel hookup raises that limit to 16,000 pounds.

Optional is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 engine that produces 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, a diesel F-350 with the standard rear axle went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, about a second slower than GM's diesel-powered 3500 HD pickups. Maximum towing capacity without a fifth wheel is 18,500 pounds, while the fifth-wheel setup boosts the max up to 23,200.

Safety

The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

Driving

It's hard not to be impressed from behind the F-350 Super Duty's wheel. Both engines feel quick and capable, while the ride is impressively quiet and supple by segment standards. Even the massive diesel V8 doesn't add much noise to the serene cabin. As with any heavy-duty pickup, bumps can temporarily ruffle the F-350's composure, especially with an empty bed. The biggest flaw in the F-350's formula is its steering, which feels slow and vague, whereas Chevy and Ram deliver a more confidence-inspiring feel through the wheel.

Towing is generally effortless with the F-350, particularly if you spring for the torque-monster diesel. In Edmunds testing, tugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade turned out to be a cakewalk for Ford's workhorse. The driver can opt to lock out higher gears to ensure optimal towing progress, but we were impressed by how well the transmission managed the ascent without our input. The descent was similarly smooth, thanks in part to the diesel's exhaust brake.

Interior

Heavy-duty trucks haven't historically been known for their luxurious cabins, but that has been changing in recent years, and the F-350 has fallen a bit behind. One look at the Ram 3500's lavish new interior will convince you that Ford's got a little room for improvement. Hard plastics dominate the F-350's dashboard on lower trim levels, and for better or for worse, the overall look screams "work truck." But to be fair, the Lariat creates a distinctly upscale vibe with leather and the MyFord Touch interface, while the King Ranch and Platinum models are fancier still.

There's no shortage of storage in the Ford F-350. There's a lockable bin under the middle of the available 40/20/40-split front bench seat, and the middle seatback folds down to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin for longer items lives under the rear seats, and it includes a 12-volt power point. The available 40/console/40 front bench can swallow a laptop and even hanging files or other business-related items; it also provides a 12-volt power point of its own, along with a 110-volt inverter.

Standard from the Lariat on up is a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that allows the driver to customize settings, and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. Lariat and higher trims also get the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card slot and an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features and also includes an expanded voice control vocabulary. Note that this version of MyFord Touch incorporates large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Ford F350 XL SRW 4x4 6.2L Reg. Cab w/ 4.30s
12345678910,12/09/2013
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
The truck has been very reliable. The only things that went wrong with this truck so far is, the factory battery went bad after seven years, to be expected, and the CD player stopped ejecting CDs. Also, I use to run E-85 gas in my truck from time to time( it's a Flex Fuel vehicle) which screwed up the O2 sensors, preventing the truck to start and/or to run, once. After witnessing this problem, I never used E-85 again in this truck, and I never had this problem again. The only thing I hate about this truck is, is it's brakes. The truck always had a soft brake pedal and lackluster brake performance since day one, I even took it back to the dealership under warranty to see why the brakes sucks so bad on this truck. The dealership said that they couldn't find any problems with the brakes, but the dealership couldn't be bothered to properly diagnosis the brakes on my truck. After getting my truck back from the dealership, I bled my own brakes and the brakes were noticeably better afterwords, but still not great. This is why I hate and distrust dealerships to work on my stuff.
See all 1 reviews of the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
316 hp @ 4179 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch is priced between $38,995 and$38,995 with odometer readings between 118157 and118157 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $31,599 and$31,599 with odometer readings between 93153 and93153 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $24,888 and$24,888 with odometer readings between 153517 and153517 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,888 and mileage as low as 93153 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,990.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,147.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles