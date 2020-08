Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. This 2004 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1FTSW31P64EC28422

Stock: C28422

Certified Pre-Owned: No