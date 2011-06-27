  1. Home
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, 12,500-pound conventional trailer capacity.
  • Noisy drivetrains, poor gas mileage, large size, stiff ride when not loaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to heavy-duty pick 'em ups, you can choose between a Chevy, a Dodge, a Ford or a GMC. Match your needs to the truck with the most capability to meet them, and you're all set. Of course, which model you select is also guided by brand loyalty. If you're a Ford kind of guy or gal with big loads to haul or tow, the F-350 Super Duty pickup will handle up to 11,500-pounds GVWR or a 12,500-pound conventional trailer.

Vehicle overview

Commercial use is one of the fastest-growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is 7,700 pounds, the F-250 Super Duty can handle 8,800 pounds, whereas the F-350 Super Duty starts at 9,900 pounds and ranges up to 11,500 pounds. The main mission here is towing and hauling. To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers three different engines. The gasoline engines are a Triton 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 255 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 310 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 425 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower at 2,600 rpm and a dominating 505 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. All of these engines can be equipped with an optional automatic transmission. The F-350 can tow up to 12,500 pounds of conventional trailer when properly equipped and can even wrestle a 14,400-pound fifth-wheel trailer.

To match your needs better, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab styles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Super Duty Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A variety of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and telescoping trailer-towing mirrors.

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem as long as you choose the SuperCab or Crew Cab body. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin are designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Given their size, the F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature modern power steering systems and suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty is a true truck and rides harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup of heavy-duty trucks to peruse.

2002 Highlights

A six-speed manual transmission is now standard with the 5.4- and 6.8-liter V8 gas engines, and the 6.8-liter has been enhanced to provide better performance and shift feel than before. If you order an automatic transmission, a gauge that measures transmission oil temperature replaces the battery gauge, and you can opt to add adjustable pedals to your Super Duty XLT or Lariat truck. Trucks with the Power Stroke diesel get an air filter service indicator. All F-350s get roof ride handles standard for 2002, and the available telescoping trailer mirrors can now be folded forward. SuperCabs have new rear door panel map pockets with molded-in cupholders. XL gets upgraded visors, while XLT and Lariat get new seats with increased width, bolstering and lumbar support; jewellike headlamp lenses and an available Advanced Security Group that includes remote keyless entry, automatic door locks and automatic headlamps. Optional on the XLT Crew Cab and standard on the Lariat Crew Cab is a power front passenger seat. The Lariat also gets a larger standard overhead console with improved storage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

4.7
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

can it be any better.
paulghorton,02/25/2007
This truck, with a little money for upgrades can pull trailers with ease. Some or these trailers exceed 20,000 pounds and holds speeds up steep hills with ease. With an exhaust brake the down hills are safe and enjoyable. The only downside is the transmission will eventually fail to handle all the power from the engine. When doing extreme towing be prepared for a transmission upgrade. Once done this truck is a beast.
I love my truck!
tnsewalkin,04/10/2002
This truck will pull ANYTHING! Last fall I pulled a rather large horse trailer through the Smoky Mountains - if not for the sight of it in my rearview mirror, I would've been positive the trailer wasn't back there. It's comfortable, powerful, looks good, hauls well, has more rear leg room than my Explorer Limited.....okay, so it drinks gas, but so what? And it's a little tight in the mall parking lot.... I wouldn't trade my truck for ANYHING!
it doesn't get any better
p-diddy,04/30/2002
The whole hype about terrible gas mileage is wrong. if you drive a truck the way you are supposed to, like i do, i get 15 highway and 11-12 in town, which beats the last chevy 1ton i had by far.
Wonder why there's no option for the 7.3 on this site? oh well...
trkngrl,05/18/2013
4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
I own a 2002 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Long Bed 7.3L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel (that's a mouth full). It currently has 215,000 miles on it. I absolutely love this truck and everything about it. I've put a lot of money into repairs so far but I've put more money in aftermarket performance parts/unnecessary parts (Large tires, Lift kit, chip, fast track fuel system, tranny cooler, tranny shift kit, etc) which is my own fault. The only repair I've been majorly disappointed with was the transmission going out and even with that happening I still love my truck. My maintenance: Avg oil change: $120, Radiator $150, Rebuilt Tranny: $3000, Alternator $250, rebuilt front leaf springs $500, Ujoints $200
See all 29 reviews of the 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

Research Similar Vehicles