Vehicle overview

When a job requires more capabilities than the normal pickup truck can offer, there's only one thing to do. Go bigger. The 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup answers that call with a sturdy frame, powerful engine choices and features that make it the "go-to" truck when the heaviest of loads needs moving.

Towing humongous trailers or boats that are just shy of a clipper ship is what the F-350 was made for. When properly equipped, this mammoth truck can pull up to 15,000 pounds and carry 5,700 pounds in the bed. Thanks to an available dual-rear-wheel layout (commonly called a "dually") for improved stability and the PowerStroke turbodiesel engine that produces a whopping 650 pound-feet of torque, all of this heavy hauling can be accomplished with great confidence.

On top of the F-350's capable drivetrain sits an equally able cabin. Several trim levels and optional packages offer many variations of this broad-shouldered theme, from a no-nonsense work truck to a luxuriously appointed hauler. One of the most notable changes for 2010 involves last year's optional Cabela's package, which has replaced the FX4 off-road model as a trim level. Other changes include wider availability of Ford's Sync voice activation system, a new spray-in bedliner and the Harley-Davidson package now being limited to diesel models.

At the level where Ford's F-350 Super Duty toils, there are really only a handful of alternatives. Chevrolet's Silverado 3500 (and its GMC Sierra twin) is a bit more capable in terms of towing and hauling. The new Dodge Ram 3500 also has plenty of capability as well as a nicer interior. Another thing to consider is that next year's F-350 will have a host of changes, most notably more powerful engines and a new six-speed automatic. For the loyal legions that have made the Ford F-Series the top-selling trucks for over three decades, though, the 2010 F-350 will certainly satisfy.