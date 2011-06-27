  1. Home
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, good off-road capabilities.
  • Noisy drivetrain, poor gas mileage, very stiff ride when unloaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Commercial/small business demand is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform than the smaller F-150. The line of trucks comes in 44 different configurations, many of which are unique to the truck market. Ford Super Duty trucks are powered by a Triton 5.4-liter V8 or a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 275 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 410 lb-ft of torque at 2,650 rpm. A 7.3-liter diesel V8 is also available, and it makes 235 horsepower at 2,700 rpm and 500 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm.

Ford F-Super Duty models are available in Regular Cab, four-door SuperCab, and Crew Cab. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to used larger cabs without compromising load space. Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for a car. Unlike the F-150, Dodge Ram and Chevy Silverado (all of which have become much more comfortable and user-friendly these past few years), the Super Duty vehicles are true trucks. They ride harshly when unloaded and 4x4 trucks come only with manually locking hubs. These manual hubs (along with the solid front and rear axles) do give the Super Duty trucks improved off-road capabilities, however.

Inside, the roomy cabs have larger, more comfortable seats and greater seat-track travel. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. In the Crew Cab XLT and Lariat models, a new rear bench seat incorporates a fold-down armrest and a cupholder. For truck owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and power windows are just some of the many options available.

The F-Super Duty series isn't for everyone. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-Series can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.

2000 Highlights

Four-wheel antilock brakes are now standard on F-250 and F-350 trucks with Lariat trim levels. XL trim level trucks now have optional bucket seats. Clean fuel (LEV) gasoline engines are standard on all Super Duty trucks. Power windows and locks are now standard on XLT trim levels. The trailer/tow mirrors now telescope manually. Rear bumpers are standard on all F-250 and F-350 pickups. All Super Duty trucks get new interior and exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(76%)
4(11%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Built FORD TOUGH !!!!!!!
Keith Bentz,09/09/2003
I have owned this truck now for over three years. I have 220000 miles on it. I replace tires and u-joints every 75000 miles. Other than that I have not had ANY problems. It does not use any oil and gets around 12.5 miles to the gallon. This truck is a V-10 with duals and I LOVE IT !!!! I should easily get 500000 miles out of it.
100K and going strong
Towin man,01/07/2006
I have towed at least 20,000 miles of the 100K on this truck, and it has never let me down. I have done routine maintenance and replaced ball joints and rotors which came at 80K. Friends with similar Chevys are envious of the trouble free truck this has been. I could not be happier with the truck, and my family loves to travel in it for long trips as well as across town. My first Ford ever, but it won't be my last.
Super Duty eats the competition
nutfarmii,06/08/2007
What can I say about this truck, it eats Dodges and GMC equivalents for breakfast. It pulls a 12k trailer up 42degree mountains like nothing is there at 55mph, the rear brakes lasted 130k miles and the room is great inside the cab. While pulling said trailer you can pass a semi at 80mph no problem and still accelerate
Great Truck
D.L. Martin,11/27/2009
4 wheel drive bought new and now has some 66,000 miles. Used to haul various trailers and camper. Has duals for camper and when on it rides like a car - off it is trucky. Taken many long trips (Alaska, Canada, etc.)with camper and very comfortable to drive and ride. Diesel is powerful with 12 mpg when loaded. Five speed manual transmission has good gear ratio. Ordered with high speed rear end which makes it a great highway traveler. No problems except a clutch pressure plate spring broke - cost about $800 to replace everything. Bought as a chassis cab and made a custom box for camper use. With truck rated at 13,000 lbs., never gets overloaded. It is a "keeper"
See all 17 reviews of the 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

