Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- $17,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL74,747 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Snow is coming!!! Check this work horse out!!! Great truck and plow ready to work for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSF31FX1EC61927
Stock: 8021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $13,000
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty undefined220,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this hard-working 2001 Ford F-350SD in Oxford White Clearcoat This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL, Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW32F11EB16761
Stock: 20T617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $13,500
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat171,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel.Silver 2001 Ford F-350SD DRWClean CARFAX. Visit A2Z Autos online at www.a2zautos.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 317-377-9990 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW32FX1EA70346
Stock: A2974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat336,969 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ainsworth Motors - Ainsworth / Nebraska
Visit Ainsworth Motors online at www.ainsworthmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402-387-1681 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW31F91EA01647
Stock: AW01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,987
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat196,057 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this really nice 1 ton 4X4. It is in good condition and runs well. Get ready for the woods or work(not as fun).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW31S61EA06169
Stock: a06169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT171,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!! 7.3
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX32F81EA94142
Stock: FT4142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $11,950
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL76,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boyz - Garden Grove / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW30S71ED33732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty undefined188,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Motors Credit - Bridgeview / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FTSW31F91MA77783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,000
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT176,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Lupient Buick GMC - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Odometer is 6905 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW33F31ED45571
Stock: LJLG20173B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- New Listing$11,949
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL264,320 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
7.3L (444) Di V8 Turbo-Diesel "Power Stroke" Engine Leather Seats Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2001 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW we recently got in. This Ford includes: 7.3L (444) DI V8 TURBO-DIESEL POWER STROKE ENGINE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat, include superior traction and stability. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Lariat speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FTSW31FX1MA76559
Stock: 1MA76559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,500
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT171,452 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS Brakes, ABS brakes, Fog Lamps, Trailer Towing Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5792 miles below market average! 2001 Ford F-350SD Blue XLT Clean CARFAX. 4D Crew Cab Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel 4WD 4-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW31F71EC34152
Stock: 22010A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-16-2019
- $10,098
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat83,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Longmont Ford - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW30L01ED01519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,000
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat287,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
64 Auto Brokers - Oakland / Tennessee
Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic 2001 Ford F-350SD Lariat DRW 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel NEW TIRES, LIFTED, seats redone, F-350 SuperDuty Lariat DRW, Power Stroke 7.3L V8 DI 16V OHV Turbodiesel, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Parchment w/Leather Luxury Captain's Chairs, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel ABS Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cab Steps, CD player, Chrome Rear Step Bumper, Chrome Tubular Cab Steps, Compass, Driver & Passenger Airbag, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, a Dual 78 AH Batteries for those cold mornings, Dual front impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Engine Block Heater, Floor Console, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Tow Hooks, Illuminated entry, Leather Luxury Captain's Chairs, Leather steering wheel, Off-Road 4X4 Decal, Off-Road Package, Order Code 628A, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Payload Package #1, Power Door Locks/Windows, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Privacy Glass, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Fold Up Bench Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Sliding Rear Window, Speed Control w/Tilt Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Hitch Receiver (Class IV), Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Power Glass, Trailer Towing Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWX33F31EA76338
Stock: 59
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty undefined161,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW31S81ED89788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL159,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dave Moore Ford - Beeville / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTWW33F11ED13279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,500
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT354,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sales Ford - Monroeville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Crew Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW30F71ED38349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,995
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT220,232 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
CD Player, 4x4, Chrome Wheels. Edmunds.com's review says "A viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FTSW31F71MA39436
Stock: A39436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $23,500
2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat122,727 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
Lifted PowerStroke Turbo-Diesel, V8, 4x4, Custom Front Grill w/ LED Lights, Tyger Soft Top Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Crew Cab, Long Bed, 6-Passenger Seating, Aftermarket Sony Radio, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, Towing Pkg, Trailer Brake Controller, Dual Power Seats, Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit As/Is Vehicles may have various mechanical and cosmetic issues that we have elected not to fix in order to offer these vehicles to the public at an affordable price. If there is any concern, we encourage interested parties in getting the vehicle inspected by their mechanic prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW31FX2EA83535
Stock: 16591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020