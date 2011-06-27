Vehicle overview

Commercial use is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats the F-150 isn't capable of. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is about 7,700 pounds, whereas the Super Duty starts at 8,500 pounds.

The main mission here is towing and hauling. To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers three different engines. The gasoline engines are a Triton 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 310 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 425 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower and a dominating 505 lb-ft of torque (with the automatic transmission). All of these engines can be equipped with either an automatic or manual transmission.

To better match your needs, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab styles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Super Duty Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A variety of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and manually telescoping trailer-towing mirrors.

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness, and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty vehicles are true trucks and ride harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.