Consumer Rating
(20)
2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, good off-road capabilities.
  • Noisy drivetrain, poor gas mileage, large size, stiff unloaded ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Rugged looking and comfortable, the capable F-Series Super Duty deserves consideration from those looking for a commercial-grade truck.

Vehicle overview

Commercial use is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats the F-150 isn't capable of. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is about 7,700 pounds, whereas the Super Duty starts at 8,500 pounds.

The main mission here is towing and hauling. To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers three different engines. The gasoline engines are a Triton 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 310 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 425 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower and a dominating 505 lb-ft of torque (with the automatic transmission). All of these engines can be equipped with either an automatic or manual transmission.

To better match your needs, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab styles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Super Duty Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A variety of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and manually telescoping trailer-towing mirrors.

Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness, and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty vehicles are true trucks and ride harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.

2001 Highlights

The Trailer Tow package is standard on all models, as is four-wheel ABS. XLT and Lariat models can be equipped with an ultrasonic reverse vehicle-aid sensor, an in-dash six-disc CD changer and chrome tubular cab steps. Heated seats are available on Lariat models. Rounding out the 2001 changes are minor interior updates and a horsepower upgrade to the 7.3-liter diesel engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(75%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck
Roger,12/03/2008
I have had this truck about 7 years now and I love it. I tow horses, ATV's and snowmobiles. 2-3 times a year I tow a trailer from the San Francisco bay area to North Idaho. It has always towed excellent. I average while towing about 14-15 MPG. Highway driving I get 19-20 miles consistently without towing. I really enjoy my truck and plan on putting 300,000 miles on it. As of 12/2/2008 I have 88,xxx miles. Great truck
Unbelieveable Towing
Mark Lagares,08/10/2008
I just bought the truck (my first one and a diesel to boot) because I needed to move heavy equipment from Missouri to Georgia. I towed a 33 foot long 8 foot diameter Emulsion Storage tank on a 40 foot gooseneck trailer. The tank alone weighed 11,000 pounds. I could not belive how well it ran with this 40 foot behemoth on the back. I still got almost 13 miles to the gallon. It took me 19 hours but I arrived feeling good - the seating and interior are very comfortable. I love this truck. I can't wait to add a chip and cold air intake.
Bad Experiences with the Turbo Diesel
Linda,07/09/2005
After the 1st year of ownership the truck went down hill. We had 4 different major oil leaks, starter problems, front end problems, and 2 times with fuel sensor problems. We finally traded it in for a Chevy Silverado. We couldn't depend on the truck to get us safely to our destination. Many of the items were covered by warranty, but you don't get anything for loss of use and the many times we had to make arrangements for our horses when the vehicle broke down. Ford would not help us even in arbitration.
F350 SUPER TRUCK
MARK MYERS,09/29/2002
THIS HAS TO BE THE BEST TRUCK I HAVE EVER OWNED. MILAGE IS APROX 21HWY 16 CITY PRETTY GOOD FOR A TRUCK THAT IS ALMOST 8000 LBS . RIDE IS VERY NICE . THE DIESEL HAS MORE POWER THEN MOST WILL NEED AND IS TOUGH AS NAILS.MOST OF THE PREVENTIVE MAINT. CAN BE PREFORMED BY THE AVERGE PERSON.AT 28000 MILES ALL I HAVE DONE IS CHANGE OIL 6 TIMES AIR FILTER AND FUEL FILTER 2 TIMES THIS WAS DONE IN MY DRIVEWAY AT A SIGNIFIGANT SAVINGS OVER DEALER COST. DEALER HAS ROTATED TIRES AND INSPECTED BRAKES .THE ONLY THING TO BEAWARE OF IS THAT OIL CHANGES TAKE 15 QT AND DIESEL IS SOMETIMES HARD TO FIND
See all 20 reviews of the 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
310 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

Used 2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

