Vehicle overview

We've all heard this expression: "Use the right tool for the job." For most folks' pickup truck needs, using a heavy-duty pickup for their vehicular tasks is like using a sledgehammer to pound in a thumbtack. But if you actually do need a rig that's capable of some serious towing and hauling work, then the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is more than ready. With up to 22,800 pounds of towing capacity, it's stout enough to handle just about any job you throw at it.

The F-350 Super Duty represents a well-rounded package. Of course it has the requisite big rig styling, complete with imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. But this tough truck has a gentler side with its quiet cabin that boasts comfortable seating and plenty of modern amenities to make life on the road easier. For the hard worker or commercial owner, there's also a long list of available options and packages that allow them to tailor the truck to their specific needs.

Should the F-350's massive capabilities still not be enough, Ford is the only truckmaker that sells something even tougher than a 350-series pickup for consumer use: the F-450. For most consumers in need of a serious work truck, though, the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be the right tool for the job. That said, the Chevy Silverado 3500HD and Ram 3500 are also great trucks that are worth a look.