Consumer Rating
(5)
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Substantial towing capability
  • innovative features
  • refined ride quality.
  • Numb and slow steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an ideal mix of power, brawn and refinement, the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

We've all heard this expression: "Use the right tool for the job." For most folks' pickup truck needs, using a heavy-duty pickup for their vehicular tasks is like using a sledgehammer to pound in a thumbtack. But if you actually do need a rig that's capable of some serious towing and hauling work, then the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is more than ready. With up to 22,800 pounds of towing capacity, it's stout enough to handle just about any job you throw at it.

The F-350 Super Duty represents a well-rounded package. Of course it has the requisite big rig styling, complete with imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. But this tough truck has a gentler side with its quiet cabin that boasts comfortable seating and plenty of modern amenities to make life on the road easier. For the hard worker or commercial owner, there's also a long list of available options and packages that allow them to tailor the truck to their specific needs.

Should the F-350's massive capabilities still not be enough, Ford is the only truckmaker that sells something even tougher than a 350-series pickup for consumer use: the F-450. For most consumers in need of a serious work truck, though, the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty will be the right tool for the job. That said, the Chevy Silverado 3500HD and Ram 3500 are also great trucks that are worth a look.

2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is available in three cab designs (regular, extended SuperCab and Crew Cab), two rear axle designs (single wheel and dual) and two bed lengths (8 feet and 6 feet, 9 inches, the latter of which is unavailable with the regular cab or dual rear wheel). There are base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat, luxury King Ranch and posh Platinum trim levels, but not all are available with every cab, bed and axle configuration.

The XL is the workhorse of the stable, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, a drop-in bedliner, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio.

The XLT adds a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, cast-aluminum wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice activation system, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Lariat trim boasts foglights, power telescoping mirrors, rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power-sliding rear window, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Also standard are a large trip computer screen, wood grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather seats, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a rearview camera, MyFord Touch and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

The King Ranch piles on power-folding and telescoping tow mirrors, two-tone paint, a body-colored grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior badging, remote start, a navigation system, unique leather upholstery and door trim, heated and ventilated front seats, and driver seat memory. The top-of-the-line Platinum is similar but has additional chrome exterior trim, 20-inch polished alloy wheels (single rear wheel only), unique wood-tone interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Some of the upper trims' features are available on the lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, a spray-in bedliner, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package is offered on XL and XLT models and adds an in-dash computer that is customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4x4 models only) that includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2013 Highlights

For 2013 the Ford F-350 Super Duty gets stronger brakes, adopts MyFord Touch and adds the ultra-plush Platinum trim level to the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Ford F-350 comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity without a fifth-wheel rates 15,000 when properly equipped. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 16,000.

Optional is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that produces 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, an F-350 with the standard rear axle went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, about a second slower than GM's diesel-powered 3500 pickups. Maximum towing capacity without a fifth-wheel rates 17,500 pounds when properly equipped. Adding a fifth-wheel hookup boosts the max up to 22,800.

Safety

All 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, front side airbags, front side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

The Regular and SuperCabs get a passenger airbag deactivation switch. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above models.

Driving

The well-rounded Super Duty impresses with its strong performance, mostly supple ride and comfortable, feature-laden cabin. At freeway speeds the interior is notably quiet, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. Even the trademark diesel clatter is muted to barely detectable levels. As with any heavy-duty pickup, however, the ride can be a bit jittery when the truck is unloaded, but the 2013 Ford F-350 remains reasonably well-mannered over the rough stuff. The chief downside to the big rig is its slow steering, which feels numb and isolated. In comparison, both the Chevy and Ram deliver a more connected feel through the wheel, which instills more confidence when towing.

Towing is a big part of the Super Duty's capabilities, and the 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice if you have this in mind. Even when lugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade, the diesel makes the climb with ease, never laboring or forcing the transmission to hunt through the gears. The driver can also selectively lock out higher gears to ensure optimal towing progress, while descents are also well managed by the automatic transmission, which finds the right gear at the right time. We've found the throttle a little reluctant to respond to small inputs while towing, though.

Interior

The cabin styling features a rectangular, industrial look, and the cabin is beginning to look dated compared to the Ram 3500. Hard plastics abound throughout the interior on lower trim levels, but are on par or better than other trucks in this segment. Opting for the upper trims adds a decidedly upscale experience, with rich leather and added amenities.

If you choose the front bench seat, it features a lockable bin that also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable compartment is located under the rear seats that can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) and also features a 12-volt power point.

A large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that's standard on Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models allows the driver to customize settings and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. Platinum models feature a storage area atop the dash that includes two USB ports, audio-video connections, an SD card slot and an additional 12-volt charging port. Another perk of the Platinum trim is MyFord Touch, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features and also includes an expanded voice control vocabulary. This version of MyFord Touch also includes large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(20%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(40%)
2.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F 350 Shuts down with less than 7000 Miles
dubyatee,12/29/2013
A few months old and with less than 7000 Miles, the truck shuts down. I'm stranded in another city and state, Ford doesn't provide loaners or rentals. Will add to this review when the truck is repaired and they tell me why. No place to hang clothes in the back. I'm missing my Chevy at this point.
It's 3 YR / 36,000, not 36,001 or 36,002!
Brian Faulkner,12/30/2015
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
This weekend I heard some grinding noise on the front of my 2013 F350 DRW KR. Took to Brighton Ford on Monday and first thing out of their mouth when looking at the mangled rotor was that brakes are considered a wear item. Guess I've been riding the right front brake pedal a bit hard lately! Diagnosed as a frozen caliper I'm told they "might" be able to get me some assistance, I told them I'd pay nothing. The vehicle is in it's 30th month and has 37,500 miles on it. If 1,500 miles is what it takes to split us when I've purchased 8 new vehicles from them since 1999 I guess we're done. Tried getting with Crystal from Diesel Stop Forum and she referred my case to Jessica Johnson, Regional Customer Service Manager. Jessica says she'll get back to me after the holidays (6th), until then I guess I should hitchhike, walk, bike or something else...but not drive my $65K pickup. Jessica did make it clear that Ford doesn't pick up the tab, they may offer some assistance. Don't need it thank you. I've been a loyal Ford owner from my first car on, with one Audi snuck in, but I can assure you I won't sign papers in another Ford dealership again. This is a simple issue with a known problem that many others have had and they're gonna stick it in my ear over 1,500 miles. Good luck Ford! Case: CAS-8489426-G6Q2G1
F-350 Nightmare
franklin123,01/13/2014
Bought brand new F-350 diesel, "Dooley" double cab long bed 4x4 Platinum. Nearly every option available. Truly top of the line. After 6 mo./6400 miles, started operating at reduced capacity and Ford advised me to get it off of the road. That is where it has been since. The dealership could not repair because no available parts. FMC assigned case manager and even case supervisor. But neither would ever contact me, let alone find a solution. Finally sold off the carcass at a great loss. Do yourself a favor. Steer away from FMC at all costs. If you choose to do business with this company, you do so at your own risk, and you are truly on your own.
why not to buy a ford
whyant,07/18/2013
Dear Ford Management Thank you for the poor attempt at help. I spoke to the regional manager. He confirmed that the computer looked at the pictures from the dealership and as before they concluded a rock hit caused the crack. He even admitted that the crack was quite extensive and unusual for a impact point of less tan 2mm (the size of a pen point). He still could not explain how a rock hit the windshield with enough force to cause that large of a crack where the impact is under the blade of the windshield wiper. I have told every one the crack happened in my driveway, when I turned on the air, yet they all have stopped just short of calling me a liar.
See all 5 reviews of the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

