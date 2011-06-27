  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride for a heavy-duty truck, solid steering feel, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, integrated trailer-brake controller offered as a factory option.
  • Power Stroke diesel isn't as strong as competitors' diesels in towing situations, noisy drivetrains, large turning radius, dated interior.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,391 - $7,334
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With plenty of refinement and style inside and out, the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty is likely the most civilized 1-ton pickup on the market. However, when pressed into duty for serious towing and hauling, it struggles a bit alongside its peers.

Vehicle overview

For truck buyers with king-size towing and hauling requirements, a 1-ton pickup is the obvious solution: This is the largest pickup truck you can buy without needing a commercial vehicle license. Ford's entry in the 1-ton class is the F-350 Super Duty. Stronger than the already robust F-250, the 2007 Ford F-350 is capable of carrying payloads of up to 5800 pounds and towing trailers of up to 15,000 pounds (17,000 if it's a fifth-wheel trailer), although its maximum Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) still tops out at 26,000 pounds. The other main advantage to going with the F-350 is the availability of a dual rear-wheel configuration, commonly known as a dualie, which greatly improves stability when towing.

As on other Ford pickups, buyers have their choice of Regular cab, Extended Cab (SuperCab in Ford terminology) and Crew Cab body styles, as well as two bed lengths -- 6.75 feet or 8 feet. Among the engine choices, you'll find a 5.4-liter gasoline V8, a 6.8-liter gasoline V10 and a 6.0-liter diesel V8 called the Power Stroke. The diesel is by far the most popular engine in the F-350 lineup, as it offers considerably more low-end torque than even the V10 while providing a higher GCWR and better mileage.

Ford gave the Super Duty trucks a mild refresh for 2005, but this is still one of the older designs in the 1-ton-truck category. Compared to other 1-ton trucks, the F-350 has a dated interior with mediocre seats and inadequate storage space. And while the Power Stroke diesel V8 pulls smoothly, it doesn't have quite the strength or endurance of competing diesels when towing heavy loads. On the other hand, the 2007 Ford F-350 is more refined than its peers in many areas. Handling and braking are more surefooted, and the Ford's ride quality is unexpectedly compliant, even with an empty bed. For buyers who aren't concerned about having the strongest one-ton dualie on the market, the F-350 Super Duty is worth a look. Bear in mind, though, that a fully redesigned pickup truck is set to arrive for the 2008 model year.

2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The 1-ton 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. Regular cabs come in long-bed configuration only, while SuperCabs and Crew Cabs are available with a short or long bed. Buyers can choose from XL, XLT and Lariat trim levels (note that regular cabs are not available in Lariat trim). XL models are best used as work trucks, as they come with a vinyl bench seat in front; manual windows, mirrors and locks; a basic AM/FM radio; and no air-conditioner. The XLT adds a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40 front bench seat, air-conditioning, a CD player, cruise control and a full set of power controls. High-line Lariats come with features like leather upholstery, a power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.

An extensive list of options is available on the F-350. Lariat buyers seeking a top-grade leather interior can go with the Harley-Davidson Package (not available on dualies) or King Ranch Package, while those needing additional off-road capability can get an electronic transfer case, upgraded shocks and skid plates in the FX4 Off-Road Package available on all trims. We highly recommend the Tow Command system option, as it provides an integrated controller that synchs up the brakes on your trailer with those on the truck.

2007 Highlights

There are a variety of minor options and drivetrain changes on the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup. SuperCabs are eligible for the Lariat Highline Package, which adds chrome details and black leather seating. Crew Cabs can be fitted with the Lariat Outlaw Package, which offers a black-with-red-accents color scheme inside and out. A power equipment group is now available on base XL models, as is a cloth front bench seat. F-350s equipped with the base 5.4-liter V8 have a standard 4.10 rear axle. Due to strict emissions standards in California, New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont, the 5.4-liter engine with a manual transmission is dropped, as is the 6.8-liter V10 in those states. Finally, Ford has extended powertrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the F-350 Super Duty. The base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.8-liter V10 generates 362 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. The best choice for those who do serious towing and hauling, though, is the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 rated at 325 hp and 570 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is standard with these engines, but a five-speed automatic with a tow-haul mode is also available. With the Power Stroke V8 and optional 4.30 rear gears, the F-350 has a GCWR of 26,000 pounds. Properly equipped F-350 dualies can carry payloads of up to 5800 pounds or tow trailers of up to 15,000 pounds (add another 2000 pounds if your trailer is a fifth wheel). Both two-and four-wheel drive are available on the F-350; manual locking hubs are standard on 4x4 trucks with a shift-on-the-fly transfer case optional.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. Reverse parking sensors are optional on all trim levels, and power-adjustable pedals are available on XLT and Lariats equipped with an automatic transmission. There is no NHTSA or IIHS crash test data on the 2007 F-350.

Driving

Ford F-350s equipped with the Power Stroke V8 pull smoothly, and the optional five-speed automatic transmission serves up smooth upshifts and knows when to hold gears while towing. Unfortunately, the Power Stroke simply doesn't have the stamina of other diesels when towing heavy loads. On the plus side, the F-350 Super Duty pickup offers the most refined handling and braking dynamics of any truck in the 1-ton class; its large turning radius is our only complaint. And if you do have occasion to drive it with an empty bed, the ride quality is surprisingly bearable.

Interior

Five or six adults can ride inside the F-350 with little problem as long as you choose the SuperCab or Crew Cab body style. Seat comfort is mediocre, though, and the F-350's aged interior design doesn't offer enough storage space for owners who live out of their trucks. If you're willing to fold up the rear seats, there is ample cargo room inside the cab, and a fold-out utility tray ensures a flat load floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5(62%)
4(0%)
3(13%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford Super Duty Excels
Bert Therrien,12/01/2006
This truck is all I thought it would be and more. It's a pleasure to drive each and every time. Looks are awesome and the ride is smooth for a heavy duty truck. The diesel engine is relatively quiet, and the 15 plus MPG is better than I expected.
Best truck yet
Jim Morrison,02/13/2008
This is an excellent truck for towing. We have a 29 foot cabin cruiser that weighs about 10000lb.We tow form AZ to California with no problems holding 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and stable. I wish the fuel tank was just a bit larger. Non towing fuel milage is 18MPG at 80-85 MPH. Really happy with the truck.
2007 Noth'n but a 2006
MacMarty,12/30/2006
I bought the 2007 F-350 DRW to replace my 2006 F250 SRW drive. I needed the extra towing capacity of the 350 after buying a new 5th wheel. Obviously Ford took all their 06 truck components and built a truck; calling it an 07 model. I can't, for the life of me, find any difference between the 06 and 07, with the exception of the stiffer (and I mean stiffer) ride of the dually. The mileage isn't much to brag about with the 6.0 diesel. My meter says I'm getting 12mpg, but probably it's more like 10.5. It took about 20,000 miles on my 06 diesel to get about 16-17 non-tow and 10-11 towing an 8000 pound 5th wheel. I'm not sure I'll be as comfortable with bucket seats in the 07 as I was with the 40/20 split.
no more 6.0
not happy,03/06/2007
I bought this truck with the dealer knowing of my intent to use it commercially. I put 7,333 miles on it in 3 weeks with it loaded with 15-16K everyday. In the 7,333 miles the truck overheated 3 times and when returned to Ford, they found that it had a blown head gasket (a known problem with the 6.0 that i was not made aware of at time of purchase). So now I am sitting at home instead of making money with a $56,000 truck in the shop after only being used for 3 weeks. So in my opinion do not go with 6.0, i think they need to change the name from powerstroke to powerjoke! I want my Cummins back with 190,000 miles on it with no trouble at all.
See all 8 reviews of the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty

Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-350 Super Duty SuperCab, F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.8L 10cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT is priced between $21,995 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 140341 and140341 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 F-350 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,797 and mileage as low as 102340 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,451.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,991.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-350 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles