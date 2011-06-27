Vehicle overview

For truck buyers with king-size towing and hauling requirements, a 1-ton pickup is the obvious solution: This is the largest pickup truck you can buy without needing a commercial vehicle license. Ford's entry in the 1-ton class is the F-350 Super Duty. Stronger than the already robust F-250, the 2007 Ford F-350 is capable of carrying payloads of up to 5800 pounds and towing trailers of up to 15,000 pounds (17,000 if it's a fifth-wheel trailer), although its maximum Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) still tops out at 26,000 pounds. The other main advantage to going with the F-350 is the availability of a dual rear-wheel configuration, commonly known as a dualie, which greatly improves stability when towing.

As on other Ford pickups, buyers have their choice of Regular cab, Extended Cab (SuperCab in Ford terminology) and Crew Cab body styles, as well as two bed lengths -- 6.75 feet or 8 feet. Among the engine choices, you'll find a 5.4-liter gasoline V8, a 6.8-liter gasoline V10 and a 6.0-liter diesel V8 called the Power Stroke. The diesel is by far the most popular engine in the F-350 lineup, as it offers considerably more low-end torque than even the V10 while providing a higher GCWR and better mileage.

Ford gave the Super Duty trucks a mild refresh for 2005, but this is still one of the older designs in the 1-ton-truck category. Compared to other 1-ton trucks, the F-350 has a dated interior with mediocre seats and inadequate storage space. And while the Power Stroke diesel V8 pulls smoothly, it doesn't have quite the strength or endurance of competing diesels when towing heavy loads. On the other hand, the 2007 Ford F-350 is more refined than its peers in many areas. Handling and braking are more surefooted, and the Ford's ride quality is unexpectedly compliant, even with an empty bed. For buyers who aren't concerned about having the strongest one-ton dualie on the market, the F-350 Super Duty is worth a look. Bear in mind, though, that a fully redesigned pickup truck is set to arrive for the 2008 model year.